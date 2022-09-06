LexisNexis SA CEO named leading woman in African tech

From left: LexisNexis SA head of marketing, Neliswa Mncube, LexisNexis SA CEO Videsha Proothveerajh and LexisNexis SA sales and marketing director, Mellony Ramalho.

LexisNexis South Africa is thrilled to announce that its CEO, Videsha Proothveerajh, has been recognised as the leading woman in technology on the continent.

Proothveerajh scooped the prestigious Woman in Tech award at this year’s Africa Tech Week Awards ceremony on Wednesday, 31 August. The innovative legal tech giant also clinched runner-up spot in the Tech Company of the Year category.

The premier Africa Tech Week Awards recognise and reward leaders and companies that have demonstrated excellence in the area of innovative product development and leadership. The Woman in Tech award goes to a woman who has shown outstanding IT excellence, strategy, vision and innovation in an organisation over the past 18 months.

Tech award goes to a woman

Speaking at the ceremony in Cape Town, a delighted Proothveerajh said: “This award is on behalf of all women who work in this industry tirelessly to make sure that we create space for others to come after us. I want to say thank you to my team at LexisNexis SA. You guys rock! You are my inspiration; you humble me and you are the unyielding force that ensures that we create a tomorrow we are very proud of.”

Videsha Proothveerajh, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of LexisNexis South Africa.

This honour for Proothveerajh is the latest in a string of accolades she has received since taking the reins at LexisNexis SA in 2019. She was named the Most Influential Woman in Business and Government for ICT in Africa. She was spotlighted by Forbes as a change maker in Africa. In 2017, Proothveerajh was recognised as one of the 50 most inspiring women in SA by the global Inspiring Fifty initiative. Two years later, she was recognised as part of the ‘Africa 50’ – the 50 Leaders in Data Centres and Cloud, driving change in Africa. Last year, Proothveerajh was named runner-up in the Inclusive Leader: Large National/Pan African or Multinational Company category of the ninth Gender Mainstreaming Southern Africa Awards.

About Videsha Proothveerajh

Proothveerajh was appointed as the first woman CEO to lead LexisNexis South Africa in 2019. At the same time, she was appointed chair of the LNSA board. She has more than 20 years' experience with global tech companies, having worked for high-profile ICT companies including EDS, Microsoft and Intel. She has an MBA from the University of KwaZulu-Natal specialising in Advanced Strategic Management. She is also a certified SAP and ITIL consultant, an accredited NLP coach and has a post-graduate diploma in Business Management and a Bachelor of Commerce degree.