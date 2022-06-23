MTN Pulse empowers youth their way with #OnThePulse campaign

This Youth Month, MTN Pulse is giving under 25s a chance to win internships, mentorships or other skills development opportunities worth R1 million with some of the biggest names in SA fashion, food, content creation, music and sport.

SA youth are at a huge disadvantage, with the youth unemployment rate higher than the national average. According to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) for the first quarter of 2022, the unemployment rate was 63.9% for those aged 15-24, while the current official national rate stands at 34.5%.

“A general lack of resources, access to information and opportunities for further study are holding our youth back,” says Mirriam Mathebula, Manager: Youth at MTN Pulse. “To assist with the alleviation of youth unemployment in South Africa, MTN Pulse is committed to equipping young South Africans with skills and resources to enable their progress.

“Last year, we ran an upliftment campaign called The Go Show, where we travelled the country rewarding South Africans with all-inclusive digital makeovers, including the digital equipment and connectivity they needed to get up, get going and make the most of the opportunities available to them.”

This year, MTN Pulse is enabling SA's youth to win life-changing experiences with industry greats, plus digital services, devices and connectivity solutions, and the opportunity to feature on the OnThePulse show that will air on YouTube and TV from the end of June – to promote their passion and put them on the map.

“MTN is a brand that’s all about Africa’s progress. Likewise, our #OnThePulse platform will work to enable the youth of SA to turn their passions into professions. This is our way of flipping the script and opening the doors for the youth,” continues Mathebula.

OnThePulse will be presented by MTN Pulse, the “salary salary” hitmaker Robot Boii and sensational deck queen Uncle Waffles – both of whom are doing big things in their chosen fields, and who themselves have an interest in empowering South African youth. Uncle Waffles and Robot Boii will visit all corners of the country discovering and rewarding the “dopest young doers” who are working hard to succeed.

To turn their passion into a lucrative hustle, under 25s need to switch to MTN, dial *411# to join MTN Pulse and then post a video on socials showing us what they do and tell us how they do it their way, using #OnThePulse and tag @MTNza.

“Our youth form an integral part of growing the economy and the onus is on corporate SA to invest in equipping the youth with education, skills and opportunities to progress. Our youth are our future workforce, and only by working together will we be able to make a positive change,” says Mathebula.

Other MTN Pulse opportunities this Youth Month

For ongoing discounted data offers and experiences, including the opportunity to win with #OnThePulse, South Africans under the age of 25 can join switching the MTN and dialling *411# to join Pulse.

Until 31 July 2022, MTN Pulse customers who refer a friend to MTN Pulse – and their friend joins successfully – will receive a free 2GB MTN Social Pass bundle. Their friend will also receive a 2GB MTN Pulse Social Pass bundle once they register. Dial *411# and select ‘Refer a Friend’.

What’s more, all MTN customers – no matter their age – who refer young family and friends to MTN Pulse stand to win a new VW Polo Vivo. They need to simply refer as many under-25s to MTN Pulse as possible and gift them a 2GB MTN Pulse Social Pass bundle by dialling *136*2#. Select “data” and then “Refer A Youth” if they are a contract customer or “Bozza Deals” and then “Refer A Friend” if they are a prepaid customer.

To stay up to date on all the #OnThePulse news and announcements, follow @MTNza #OnThePulse on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, or visit mtn.co.za/home/pulse/.