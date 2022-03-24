MCI’s Direct Hire platform provides companies with a competitive advantage in attracting top talent

Competition for top talent has, over the last couple of years, become more demanding, forcing companies looking for a competitive advantage to rapidly adapt to increased digital initiatives to source, attract, select and ultimately hire the best talent for their business.

Direct Hire, MCI’s e-recruitment platform, makes recruitment simple and improves our clients’ recruitment performance through the automation of the requisition-to-hire process and by providing exceptional user experiences.

Direct Hire builds and leverages our clients’ employer brands to attract top talent in a direct and personalised way, providing them with a competitive advantage within their industries.

Our client case studies show:

With more and more companies looking to increase their competitive advantage in attracting the top talent in their industries, our growing list of Direct Hire users continues to increase.

We would like to welcome the following companies: Fresenius-Kabi, Ecowise, Capfin, Mustek, Motovaps, Belgotex Floor Coverings, TETA, Public Health and Social Development Sectoral Bargaining Council, NECSA, ZANACO, Plennegy, Rand Mutual Association, Government Institutions Pension Fund Botswana, Rand Refinery, Aurum Institute, SBV, Namibia Revenue Agency, Flash Mobile Vending, Growthpoint Management Services, Badger Holdings, Cancercare SA, St. Stithians School, GIBB, Curo Fund Services, Solugrowth, Oneplan Insurance, Pharmadynamics and the Democratic Alliance.

