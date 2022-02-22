rf IDEAS and Key Partners to Spotlight Healthcare IAM Solutions at HIMSS22

rf IDEAS, a global leader in the design and manufacture of credential readers for authentication and logical access, will be on site at the HIMSS22 Conference in Orlando, Florida (Booth #1313) with key partners and a full array of identity access management solutions for healthcare security.

The rf IDEAS team and partners will provide expertise and product solutions to help attendees solve the evolving challenges of the healthcare identity ecosystem. These include streamlining workflows with single sign-on access, protecting data with secure printing and increasing productivity through multi-factor authentication.

Sharing the rf IDEAS booth will be partners HP, NetIQ, KSI, LG, PaperCut, mAIrobotics, Imprivata and Lenovo. Visitors can expect in-depth discussions and product demonstrations from the smallest reader with WAVE ID® Nano USB-C to the WAVE ID® Bio with built-in multi-factor authentication.

“We collaborate with rf IDEAS as our authentication partner in our most critical healthcare applications,” said Meinhard Ullrich, Director of North America Ecosystem Partners at Imprivata. “Our combined offering allows healthcare personnel and IT teams to access secure, cost-effective solutions for streamlined workflows and simplified HIPAA compliance.”

According to Tod Besse, the SVP Global Sales and Business Development for rf IDEAS, the conference theme of “Reimagine Healthcare” synchs perfectly with the company’s ongoing focus. “We are excited to showcase proven products and robust service capabilities that help healthcare organizations navigate real-world challenges to protect their enterprise and achieve new goals.”

HIMSS is a global health conference and exhibition that focuses on the healthcare ecosystem by connecting professionals for education, innovation and collaboration. HIMSS22 will be held March 14-18, 2022, in Orlando, Florida.

To learn more about our partner collaborations, visit rfideas.com/HIMSS22.