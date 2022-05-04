Putting user experience at the heart of identity security

Identity and access management solutions are fast becoming a prominent focus in the security landscape, following a wave of recent cyber attacks. This is vital for organisations to ensure that whoever wants access to protected resources is exactly who they say they are, utilising a range of authentication methods, from security keys to fingerprints and passwords.

Understanding the importance of such security for employees, partners, contractors and even consumer-facing organisations, explains Zain Malik, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Ping Identity, the company launched its Da Vinci orchestration product.

“This is a no-code orchestration tool that allows companies to seamlessly create identity journeys – a concept similar to that of user experience – for all of the above players, offering them an end-to-end authentication journey,” he says.

“This allows us to create a good experience for the user while also having complete visibility into their security journey, from start to finish. Da Vinci even allows you to make changes on the fly to enable a more effective journey. In essence, you could say it puts user experience at the heart of identity security.”

It is for this reason that Altron Security has chosen to partner with Ping Identity, to offer the Da Vinci solution to the African market.

Richard Craig, Practice Lead for Digital Experience from Altron Security, notes: “Da Vinci provides our customers with a mechanism to rapidly provide business value in the Identity security space by minimising the time it takes to build integrations between the different security components of a modern enterprise. Additionally, Da Vinci also allows our customers to remove and reduce their dependency on custom-built integrations that they maintain today. Customers can more easily integrate with existing services and solutions using a large number (200+) of out-of-the-box connectors.”

Malik also notes that as identity becomes an increasingly important security component for businesses, so new solutions to manage it are added regularly. What Da Vinci allows, he explains, is for organisations to manage all these identity solutions in one place, using a single, vendor-agnostic tool.

“Da Vinci makes it easy to test hypotheses and to simply determine which options are best for users. It’s no-code approach ensures the focus is placed on digital and user experiences, rather than having to focus on tricky customisations of back-end software.”

“For too long, the choice for an organisation has been either to be secure or to offer convenience to users, customers and partners. With this tool we are able to offer a context in which both security and convenience are eminently achievable,” continues Malik.

He points out that Da Vinci fits perfectly into the growing focus on zero trust. This is, after all, a security concept that only succeeds through the use of a wide range of security tools. Da Vinci is thus ideally placed to enable integration across various zero trust vendors, ensuring complete visibility into the zero trust architecture and enabling the company to craft effective and smooth user security journeys, even in a zero trust environment.

“While we are not the only players with a solution like this, we feel our key differentiators lie in the fact that we are an open platform, we offer integrations with most key security vendors and solutions, and our offering is suitable for all identity use cases, including B2B, B2C, partners, suppliers and contractors, to name a few. We are also a cloud-based solution, which means deployment is quick and easy, enabling the company to rapidly realise business value.”

“With our focus on orchestration being of great benefit to the end customer, we are not surprised at Altron Security’s decision to team up with us. They have an end-to-end security offering coupled with vast knowledge and expertise in the security space. Therefore, a vendor-agnostic orchestration tool that enables a simple and pleasant security journey for the user will only help them to forge further ahead of their competition,” concludes Malik.

In conclusion, Craig notes: “Da Vinci empowers our customers to provide the ideal balance between user experience and security without needing to build it yourself and provide a rapid return on investment.”