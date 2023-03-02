Tactile Technologies introduces Palmki vein recognition solution at Cape Town Expo 2023

For over 20 years, Tactile Technologies has been a provider of innovative touch technology, auto-ID and payment solutions for a range of industries, including retail, healthcare, logistics, warehousing, gaming and hospitality. This year we are continuing with an annual tradition of having our in-house Tactile Expo to showcase our portfolio of hardware and solutions.

Wim Van De Putte, General Manager of PerfectID Belgium, will be joining Tactile Technologies to conduct a live demonstration of Palmki, the latest palm vein recognition biometrics technology. A must-see at the Expo is this technology, which has transformed the security sector, mainly because in today's world, ensuring the safety and security of your premises has become more important than ever before. As such, it is vital to have an effective access control system in place. One of the most advanced and secure forms of access control is biometric technology. At Palmki, the biometric access control system is not only state-of-the-art, but it can also be seamlessly integrated into third-party access control, time registration or any other IT enterprise applications.

According to Marc Strackx, Founder of PerfectID, there was also intensive collaboration to ensure the privacy of the identity check. He states: “The LCL Identifier includes two-factor authentication, which is currently the highest form of authentication in terms of security. Because it checks something physical and biometric, privacy is guaranteed. A person is himself the bearer of the data, namely the palm of his hand and a resulting code, so it cannot be tampered with."

An application example is HB Antwerp, a leading diamond company, which has implemented Palmki's palm vein recognition biometric technology as an extra layer of security for their high-value goods and restricted access areas. The Palmki software is a powerful tool that allows you to manage your biometric access control system with ease. Whether you are looking for a standalone biometric access control system or an all-in-one solution, Palmki has got you covered.

Furthermore, Van De Putte conveys: “Palmki offers the best combination of accuracy and comfort for the highest security standard. No person switch possible, your palm vein structure is unique. No loss, theft or copy of badges and keys anymore. And all this at a speed you need to discover yourself during the Tactile Expo. Hope to meet you there!”

Group Chairman for Tactile Technologies, Mauro Mercuri, says: “Due to COVID-19, it has been over three years since we last organised our Tactile Expos. These events work very well as we are able to showcase our complete portfolio of hardware and solutions. We look forward to welcoming both resellers and end-users to interact and brainstorm with us. We welcome PerfectID and appreciate their time and support in launching the Palmki solution in South Africa.”

The Tactile Technologies Cape Town Expo 2023 will take place on Wednesday, 15 March at the Century City Convention Centre from 7:30am to 12:30pm. This is an invitation for you to come and explore our latest touch technology solutions and experience first-hand how they can benefit your business.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to witness the latest in biometric technologies and discover how they can enhance your security systems. See you at the Tactile Technologies Expo 2023!

