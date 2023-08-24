Mint Group achieves 2023-2024 Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle award

Mint Group is commited to pushing boundaries, fostering innovation and delivering value to its clients.

Mint Group, a global technology innovator and Microsoft Cloud Partner, has achieved the prestigious 2023-2024 Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle award. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank Mint Group in the top echelon of Microsoft’s Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organisations achieve increased success.

2023-2024 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in Spring 2024 as well as virtual meetings between July 2023 and June 2024, where they will have a unique opportunity to discuss strategy with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow Inner Circle partners, while learning more about the company’s roadmaps and future plans, establish strong executive connections and collaborate on best practices.

The achievement of Inner Circle partner status is a testament to Mint Group's commitment to pushing boundaries, fostering innovation and delivering value to its clients. This distinction reiterates Mint's exceptional status as a global technology leader and a vital partner in Microsoft's journey of transformation and innovation.

Carel Du Toit, CEO of Mint Group, remarked: "We are truly honoured to once again ascend to the prestigious Inner Circle partner status for the eighth consecutive year as a top Microsoft Business Applications partner globally. This remarkable achievement, spanning almost a decade, reflects the tireless efforts of our exceptional teams, the trust our clients place in us, and the collaborative spirit with Microsoft. Mint's journey continues to be one of innovation, excellence and meaningful impact."

“With the Inner Circle distinction, we are recognising a group of partners who have excelled at accelerating their customers' digital transformation with Dynamics 365 and Power Apps solutions,” said Peter Jensen, Microsoft Business Application Partner Strategy Lead. “Inner Circle partners represent some of the best IP, industry expertise and technical capabilities in Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform. Their dedication to customer success and the Microsoft Cloud have set them apart, and we are honoured to recognise Mint Group for their achievement and membership of the 2023-2024 Inner Circle.”

Hailing from South Africa and proudly carrying our origins, Mint Group has established a robust presence not only in its home country but also across CEMA (Central Eastern Europe Middle East), UK and the USA. As a homegrown success story, Mint Group has positioned itself at the forefront of delivering professional services implementation, training and consultation to corporate and enterprise businesses, harnessing the potential of Microsoft’s leading Cloud Services. With this foundation, we have embarked on a journey that extends our accomplishments from South Africa to the global stage.

Leveraging our expertise across all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations, Mint Group empowers prominent industry leaders in areas including financial services, healthcare, education, manufacturing and the public sector. This support facilitates smoother market entry and lays the groundwork for enduring success on a global scale. Guided by our profound understanding of the Microsoft platform, Mint Group designs innovative solutions, renders top-tier services and extends exceptional value to our discerning clientele. This approach is a testament to our commitment to taking the triumphs we've achieved in South Africa to new heights across the world.