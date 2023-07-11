ENet launches new 4G/5G services in Guyana powered by Mavenir’s Cloud-Native IMS and Digital BSS

ENet launches new 4G/5G services in Guyana powered by Mavenir (Photo: Business Wire)

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, announced today that ENet, Guyana’s leading provider of internet, television and ICT solutions, has gone live with 4G and 5G voice and billing services nationwide, across Guyana. ENet’s new network services are driven by Mavenir’s Cloud-Native IMS and Mavenir’s Digital Enablement Platform (MDE) – a Digital Business Support System (BSS) and Converged Charging System.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711972050/en/

ENet, the only locally owned telecommunications company in Guyana and the country’s newest mobile telecoms provider, now offers unlimited talk, text and data Orange Plans on its 4G/5G VoLTE (Voice over LTE) network. ENet’s network is a game-changer for mobile subscribers in Guyana, as users will no longer be constrained by expensive and limited data allocations.

“As the first service provider in Guyana to bring 4G and 5G VoLTE networks to the market, ENet is leveraging the latest advanced technology designed to meet the demands of the Guyanese people,” said Vishok Persaud, CEO of ENet. “Mavenir has been the go-to partner at each and every stage of delivery, providing advanced and innovative solutions that have enabled ENet to launch new mobile services with automation.”

Antonio Correa, Senior Regional VP at Mavenir, said, “ENet and Mavenir share a common vision of enabling software-based automated networks of the future. ENet was able to build on its successes in fixed wireless and fiber optic to create and launch Guyana’s first 4G and 5G network. This is a significant milestone for Guyana, and we are proud to be part of this achievement.”

ENet’s newly launched 4G and 5G network services are powered by Mavenir’s microservice-based architecture, for fully automated cloud environments. The solutions provided include:

- Mavenir’s Cloud-Native IMS enabling ENet to provide all mobile voice services and modern operations by deploying continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) in containerized environments to increase productivity and maximize network investments.

- Mavenir’s 3GPP standard-compliant Policy and Charging Rules Function (PCRF) to provide granular control over the Quality of Service for data and voice in ENet’s 4G+5G network.

- Mavenir’s Digital Enablement (MDE) BSS Platform, that allows ENet to swiftly implement new services through a flexible, containerized BSS, facilitating automated design and testing. Some of the key sub-systems from MDE BSS platform include: