Manchester United Selects Tezos as Official Blockchain and Training Kit Partner

Manchester United (NYSE: MANU; the “Company,” the “Club,” and the “Group”) has today announced a landmark multi-year partnership which will see Tezos, one of the world’s most advanced and sustainable blockchains, featured on the Club’s range of men’s and women’s training kits.

Tezos-branded training kit will be worn by the first team squad for the first time prior to this weekend’s match against Southampton, introducing Manchester United fans to the partnership and Web3 technology through the Tezos blockchain.

Tezos is at the forefront of the global blockchain revolution which allows for fast, secure and efficient digital interactions without the need for intermediaries.

An original proof-of-stake blockchain, Tezos was built with an energy-efficient design that allows it to operate in a cleaner and more environmentally friendly way than other blockchains.

Tezos is also different to other blockchains in that it can seamlessly evolve, with regular updates designed and approved by its global community of users and developers.

Victoria Timpson, Manchester United’s CEO of Alliances and Partnerships, said: “This is a hugely exciting partnership for Manchester United because it aligns us with one of the most advanced, reliable and sustainable blockchains in an area of technology which promises to truly revolutionise the way that everyone, including the Club and our fans, can interact.

“We are especially pleased to be partnering with one of the most eco-friendly blockchains, using technology that is energy-efficient, limits carbon emissions and lowers costs, consistent with the Club’s wider efforts to promote environmental sustainability.

“Partnerships are at the core of our strength as a club, supporting the drive for success on the pitch, and we are delighted to welcome Tezos as the latest industry leader to join our family of partners.”

Edward Adlard, Head of Adoption and Business Development, Tezos Ecosystem said: “Throughout its history, Manchester United has constantly evolved, with the support of its huge and diverse global community of fans and partners. Tezos will enable Manchester United to use blockchain and Web3 to transform fan, player, team, and partner engagement.

“The decision by the world’s greatest football club to select Tezos as its blockchain of choice is further validation that thoughtful design paired with strong security, low gas fees, and community-led innovation are the essential factors driving the next wave of adoption in the new digital revolution.”

In addition to the Tezos branding on the Club’s training kit, the partnership will also include several new fan experiences built on the Tezos blockchain and a pledge to support Manchester United Foundation with ongoing donations in tez, the native currency of the Tezos blockchain,to train, educate and inspire young people within the local community.

For more information on the partnership and to learn more about blockchains click here www.manutd.com/en/Partners/Global/Tezos or www.tezos.com/manutd