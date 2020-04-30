Huawei provides carrier Midea India with AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 solution to enhance its production line

Fact sheet Solution: AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 Industry: Home appliance manufacturing Provider: Huawei User: Midea India

Background

Carrier Midea India (CMI) is one of India's leading home appliance manufacturers

Specialising in air-conditioning and heating systems, CMI was established in 2012 and is actually a joint venture between US brand Carrier – itself a part of UTC Climate Control & Security (UTC CC&S) – and China's Midea Group.

While Carrier is a global provider of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems and services, with a presence in 170 countries, Midea Group is a leading technology company specialising in a wide range of fields, from robotics and industrial automation, to HVAC systems, consumer appliances and smart logistics.

With such heavyweight backing, and headquartered in Bawal in the North Indian state of Haryana, today CMI holds the third-largest market share in the Indian home appliance industry.

Customer requirements and challenges

Next-generation WiFi network to operate the automated production line

As part of its factory’s expansion plan in Pune, CMI needed a next-generation WiFi network to operate its automated production line, one that could offer comprehensive and efficient WiFi coverage, both inside and outside the facility.

To operate such a production line – including hi-tech equipment such as scanners, mechanical arms and automated guided vehicles (AGVs) – high bandwidth and low latency were crucial.

Huawei solution

AirEngine Wi-Fi 6

AirEngine Wi-Fi 6, Huawei's product line for the sixth generation of WiFi standards, provides four times higher network bandwidth, with the ability to cater to four times more concurrent users than Wi-Fi 5. With latency also three times lower, CMI's factory benefits from the network's enhanced speed and system stability.

Wireless access points: AP7060DN, AP6050DN and AP8050DN

Huawei offers three different types of wireless access points (APs), which provide network coverage with high-bandwidth service and better quality mobile cloud access, helping users build an optimal wireless network.

Wireless access controller: AirEngine 9700-M

Huawei's AirEngine 9700-M wireless Access Controller (AC) can manage up to 2000 APs and provide up to 20Gbit/s forwarding performance. It delivers an adaptable solution for medium to large enterprise office and campus networks.

Cloud engine switches: S12700E, S5720 SI/EI POE

Huawei CloudEngine S12700E series switches are designed for next-generation high-quality campus networks. They help improve the user experience, reduce operating costs, and deliver unmatched security and reliability for fully connected wireless coverage. S5720-SI/EI series switches provide flexible gigabit access and cost-effective fixed GE ports, with 10GE uplink ports.

Firewall: USG6650E

Huawei's next-generation firewalls provide the latest capabilities and can work with other security devices to proactively defend against network threats, enhance border detection capabilities and resolve performance deterioration problems.

Customer benefits

With high bandwidth and low latency, Huawei AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 successfully answered CMI’s requirements for automatic production, improved production efficiency and optimal user experience. A powerful Wi-Fi 6 network provides CMI with a solid foundation for smart manufacturing, innovative production and future success.

Click here for more information about Huawei Wi-Fi 6 products and solutions.