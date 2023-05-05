Seven tips to jumpstart your e-commerce website

E-commerce has exploded in popularity in recent years. In South Africa, online sales surpassed the R50 billion milestone in 2022, an attractive 35% jump from the year before. With such a vast market, it's no surprise that more and more entrepreneurs are starting e-commerce businesses. However, with so much competition, it can be quite challenging to make your business stand out.

Jumpstart your e-commerce business and help it gain traction with these tips:

1. Find your ‘it’ factor

Your e-commerce business needs to have something unique that sets it apart from your competition. What makes your products different or better than what's already on the market? Knowing what makes your online store rise above the rest can help you attract customers and increase sales.

2. Create a rocking website that’s easy to navigate

Your website is the face of your e-commerce business, so it's essential to make it user-friendly and visually appealing. Your online store should have a simple and intuitive design, with clear navigation, high-quality product images, with good descriptions. It should also be optimised for mobile devices, as people are shopping on their phones more than ever before.

3. Optimise your website for SEO

Search engine optimisation (SEO) is crucial to driving traffic to your website. You need to optimise your website with keywords related to your products and industry, to assist you in appearing higher on search engine results pages (SERPs). This can help you attract more organic traffic and increase your chances of making sales.

4. Get social

Social media is an excellent tool for promoting your e-commerce business and engaging with customers. Ask: what social media platforms are my target audience using? And build a presence on those platforms. Collaborate with influencers and affiliate marketers to create more awareness for your shop.

5. Offer freebies

Who doesn’t like free stuff? Customers are more likely to make a purchase if they know they can get free shipping. If you cannot deliver their items for free just yet, then throw in other extras like a gift, or free sample, for purchases over a certain amount.

6. Make the most of e-mail marketing

E-mail marketing is a highly effective way to reach out to customers and promote your products. You can use e-mail marketing to send newsletters, promotional offers and updates to your subscriber base. You can also use this tool to re-target customers who have abandoned their carts before payment, or to lure previous shoppers back in.

7. Monitor and improve your site

Analytics can help provide you with valuable insights into your e-commerce business's performance. Use it to track your website's traffic, conversion rates and other key metrics. This can help you identify areas that need improvement and make data-driven decisions to optimise your business.