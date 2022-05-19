IDE Water Technologies Wins Global Water Award for Desalination Company of the Year 2022

IDE Water Technologies, a world leader in desalination and water treatment solutions, today announced it received the Global Water Award for Desalination Company of the Year 2022, presented by Global Water Intelligence (GWI). IDE was selected out of a strong group of competitors for its industry-leading innovations in water technology and desalination solutions.

Announced during the Global Water Summit 2022 in Madrid, Spain, the awards recognize the industry’s greatest achievements over the previous year and reward organizations that are moving the industry forward with innovations in water, wastewater and desalination. Nominees are judged for their ability to improve operating performance, technology adoption and sustainable financial models, and are voted on by subscribers to GWI Magazine, GWI WaterData and the Water Desalination Report.

“We are thrilled to be named as Desalination Company of the Year 2022 by Global Water Intelligence,” said Alon Tavor, CEO, IDE Water Technologies. “At IDE, we have a clear passion for providing cutting-edge water treatment and desalination solutions to our customers, both large and small, across the globe. It is a true honor to be recognized for our innovative solutions by an esteemed organization within our industry – our mission is to continue to push the boundaries of water treatment to ensure high-quality water access for all.”

IDE is an industry leader and global provider in desalination and water treatment solutions with some of the largest desalination projects in execution across four continents. These massive projects, when operational, add approximately 1 million m/day to the daily capacity currently delivered by IDE. The company continues to invest significant efforts into the development of revolutionary processes and water treatment technologies to reduce the price of seawater desalination and maximize the reuse capabilities of industrial and municipal wastewater.

For more information on IDE Water Technologies’ desalination technology and other comprehensive water solutions, please visit: https://www.ide-tech.com.