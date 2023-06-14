Rimini Consult™ Demand and Accolades Continue to Grow as Services for Oracle, SAP, Salesforce, Databases and Other Enterprise Software Successfully Enable and Accelerate Innovation for Clients

Rimini Street's Rimini Consult™ professional and advisory services sees growth in demand. (Graphic: Rimini Street)

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software, and a Salesforce and AWS partner, continues to experience growing client demand and praise for its Rimini Consult™ professional and advisory services. Rimini Consult helps clients meet and accelerate business needs with customized, vendor-agnostic, project-based engagements.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614323858/en/

Better Model

Today’s CIOs and IT leaders face an ever-expanding complexity in the maintaining, orchestrating and strategic planning of a robust IT landscape to serve the future needs of the business. Competing factors such as interoperability, cybersecurity, staff and skill shortage, and limited budget, to name a few, create additional layers of challenges.

A different professional services model is required to meet these evolving challenges.

The Rimini Consult model, team and processes are built to accommodate specific, client project needs, rather than being based on a standard engagement model like that used by many other professional service firms. The most well-matched, experienced team members are assigned from a deep bench of experts.

“Other vendors often offer a narrow scope of solutions, or are focused on selling additional services, which take clients down paths that require more investment than necessary to achieve business results,” said Bill Carslay, Rimini Street senior vice president and general manager of Rimini Consult. “Rimini Consult takes a holistic approach to meeting client needs by ‘doing the minimum work, at fair cost, to achieve maximum results for the client.’”

Better and More Specialized Expert Services

Rimini Consult’s suite of professional services covers a wide spectrum of solutions that enables IT to serve as a valuable partner to the business, bringing forth greater capability, speed and scale to the organization through the power of technology.

Whether clients are using a combination of Oracle, SAP, IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, commercial databases, open-source databases or other enterprise software, Rimini Street has the specialized expert services clients need:

Roadmap and Strategy Analysis, recommendation and development of the enterprise software strategy and roadmap custom-designed with a Smart Path to achieve business goals aligned to an organization’s needs

Technology Assessments Deep dive into a specific subject or trouble area to help understand the root cause of issues or challenges and provide a path forward

Staff and Skills Augmentation Resourcing models that flex to meet demand during peak business periods with a wide range of IT professional services

Bespoke/Custom Projects Design and implementation of niche projects/customizations to provide new or changed functionality without the need to upgrade or migrate software releases/products

Interoperability and Integration Process analysis and solutions that help future-proof technology, provide interoperability assurance and enable composable ERP

Security Strategy and Hardening Assess, design, and implement a better, holistic security strategy and roadmap

Observability and Monitoring Health checks and implementation of monitoring solutions to identify potential risks

Cloud and Data Migrations Move ERP applications and databases to Cloud and open-source database environments while reducing time to optimization

Better People

Rimini Consult draws on the thousands of years of combined experience of hundreds of extraordinary, expert engineers with extensive enterprise software and technology experience.

Clients are assigned highly skilled specialists, selected to meet the unique needs of each client engagement. Each Rimini Consult expert has the depth and breadth of experience and required certifications to help successfully achieve the desired outcomes.

Better Outcomes

Unlike software and other service providers who bring preconceived ideas of what they are trying to sell, Rimini Consult focuses on achieving the business goals with an agile approach, embraces each client’s unique, customized IT environment, and considers every solution from multiple angles that are not tethered to a specific product or software release.

“We recognize the criticality of designing the right path to success, the Rimini Smart Path™, as each hour, each day counts towards the ability of the client to complete strategic projects and innovate boldly,” notes Carslay. “We design for both quick and long-term wins and positive impact that adds real value.”

Rimini Street, with its track-record of delivering “extraordinary technology solutions powered by extraordinary talent” to more than 5,100 global clients to date, is collecting an impressive list of success stories that show a wide range of Rimini Consult capabilities.

Recent Rimini Consult successful project examples include:

System Split: Assisted a globally recognized brand in the splitting of their company into multiple, separate entities, each retaining SAP software as the core system.

System Consolidation: Helped with a large ERP consolidation project, rolling multiple organizations, each with its own, customized Oracle E-Business Suite instance, into a single E-Business Suite instance.

Complex Issue Diagnostics & Resolution: University of Technology Sydney (UTS), Australia’s leading higher education establishment, turned to Rimini Consult to analyze and troubleshoot its lagging reporting system responsible for sharing pertinent data of its 40,000 students to the government to continue receiving billions of dollars in funding. “In less than 20 days of work, Rimini Street was able to reduce our data reporting time from 30 hours to under two minutes,” said Robert Laws, Application Enterprise Support Manager at UTS. “This saved an incredible amount of talent resources and time for UTS – their SLAs are incredible, as is the accuracy of their solution.”

These transformative projects represent significant long-term value for clients. Rimini Street’s ability to deliver on-time, accurate, and highly valuable professional services serve as the foundation for successful client outcomes.

Explore the full Rimini Street portfolio of ultra-responsive, trusted and proven support, managed services, security, integration, observability, professional services and Rimini ONE™ end-to-end outsourcing solutions for SAP, Oracle and Salesforce applications to support competitive advantage, profitability and growth.