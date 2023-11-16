BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
Broadband

Management reshuffle at Seacom

Staff Writer
By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 16 Nov 2023
Read time 1min 10sec
Comments (0)
Lucas Malamule Ndala, Seacom newly appointed CFO.
Lucas Malamule Ndala, Seacom newly appointed CFO.

ICT services provider Seacom has appointed Lucas Malamule Ndala as the new group chief financial officer, succeeding Richard Schumacher, who will fulfil the role of chief wholesale and strategic alliances officer.

Ndala previously served in various executive roles within the Telkom Group, including CFO, COO, Group Executive for the CGEO support office, and board member of the Telkom Group division, Openserve.

He also served as CFO at BCX and interim CEO of Postbank.

According to Seacom, Ndala’s experience and academic background make him well suited to lead Seacom’s financial strategies.

The company adds that Schumacher will play a crucial role in fostering stronger relationships with global customers, partners, and suppliers.

Seacom says the leadership changes come as it advances its transformative phase, involving efforts to address evolving needs of customers, driving sustained growth, expanding into new markets, and transitioning to a regional focus with localised customer attention.

Alpheus Mangale, group chief executive officer, Seacom, said, “Lucas's appointment reflects our commitment to enhancing our financial strategy and sustainability, while Richard's new position highlights our dedication to strategic partnerships and alliances. Together, they will play integral roles in guiding Seacom to new heights in the telecommunications and managed services industry.”

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.