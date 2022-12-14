Top global enterprises and engineers named winners of the inaugural Digital Engineering Awards

30 winners honored across nine categories at the inaugural edition of the Digital Engineering Awards, held at Jersey City, USA (Photo: Business Wire)

Thirty enterprise teams and individuals from around the world have been named winners of the first-ever Digital Engineering Awards, launched this year by L&T Technology Services (LTTS) in association with Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, and leading business news channel CNBC-TV18.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005958/en/

The winners were honored during a gala dinner and awards ceremony held last night at the Hyatt Regency Jersey City on the Hudson, in Jersey City, N.J., U.S.A.

The Digital Engineering Awards, a first-of-its-kind initiative for the global ER&D community, celebrates the engineering, R&D, and technology work of engineering teams and individuals who are consistently redefining innovation, developing new technologies for the benefit of their companies, stakeholders and communities, and championing the cause of sustainable change within the industry.

Two types of awards are presented – Engineering The Change (for organizations) and Engineer At Heart (for individuals) – across nine categories.

The inaugural edition of the Digital Engineering Awards attracted participation across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific from more than 70 global organizations – all market leaders in their respective industries spanning automotive, aerospace, industrials, plant engineering, telecom and hi-tech, and medical devices. More than 120 separate nominations were submitted for consideration.

The winners were selected by a distinguished panel of judges comprised of Dr. Marcos Kauffman, Coventry University; Greg Powers, BayoTech; and Prashant Kelker, Gaurav Gupta, and Steve Hall of ISG.

The winning firms and engineers were felicitated in the presence of Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director of LTTS,Michael P Connors, Chairman and CEO of ISG, and Parikshit Luthra, Deputy Editor and Chief of Bureau at Network 18, at an event attended by leaders from more than 30 global organizations.

The honors were given to market leaders across a variety of industries. The winning organizations are:

Engineering The Change [Team Awards]

A) Digital Transformation of the Year

Champion:

Openreach Ltd. [Project Orion by BT Digital for Openreach]

Challenger:

American Honda Motor Co., Inc./ Honda Marine [HondaLink® Marine]

Microsoft [Microsoft’s East Smart Campus]

Commendable:

Airbus [Skywise]

Dover Corporation [Connected Factory Solution]

Sky UK [Digital Network Enabler]

B) Digital Engineering Project/ Program of the Year

Champion:

Dover Corporation [Digital Customer Experience Program]

Challenger:

ExxonMobil [Digital Reality Ecosystem]

Openreach Ltd. [Project ORION by BT Digital for Openreach]

Commendable:

Covestro AG [Covestro’s Digital Twin - Integrated Plant and Engineering Platform (iPEP)]

DFP [Delta Flight Product’s SkyPulse]

C) Top Sustainability Initiative

Champion:

Eaton Corporation [Eaton’s Positive Impact Framework]

Challenger:

Airbus [AirScout]

D) Engineering Product of the Year

Champion:

Nanoprecise Sci Corp [Nanoprecise’s Solution for Condition Monitoring and Sustainability]

Challenger:

5G Technologies USA Ltd. [BorgConnect® Smart Manufacturing Platform]

GE Healthcare [Revolution Aspire CT Scanner]

Commendable:

Intel Corporation [Intel Blockscale ASIC]

Komatsu UK Ltd [Komatsu’s K100 Quick Boom Change System]

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. [Snapdragon® X70 5G Modem–RF System]

E) Value Realization

Champion:

Airbus [Prometheus]

Challenger:

CN [CN Express Pass]

Engineer At Heart [Individual Awards]

A) Distinguished Digital Engineer

Ajat Hukkoo, Intel Corporation

Michael Regelski, Eaton

B) Woman Engineer of the Year

Ashlyn Dumas, ExxonMobil

Lisa Czyszczewski, Phillips 66

Ola Shadiya Oluwadairo, Ph.D., Chevron

C) Digital Engineer of the Year

Emmanuel Daniel, Microsoft

Keith Johnston, Chevron

Venkatramanan Alagarsamy, Rolls-Royce

D) Innovator of the Year

Kieran Wallace, CEng MIMechE, Komatsu UK Ltd