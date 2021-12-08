Post office delays online licence renewal system

Despite promises of an imminent launch, the SA Post Office’s (SAPO’s) online system for motor vehicle licence renewals has been delayed.

SAPO planned to introduce online renewals for motor vehicle licences, as part of making the “most popular” transaction at its branches more seamless.

The mobile-driven service was also meant to be the first of many SAPO says will be brought to market under the ‘SAPO In My Pocket’ strategy.

Without providing further details, the national postal service says in a statement: “The SA Post Office’s online renewal facility for motor vehicle licences has been delayed by administrative and legal requirements, and is expected to be launched in early 2022.”

Driver and car licence renewals have been the bane of many motorists’ lives, amid the ongoing licence renewal backlog. In Gauteng, the situation is worse as motorists encounter long queues at various branches.

To reduce the time spent to renew car licences at post office branches, SAPO advises motorists to register on the national traffic information system website – NATIS.

According to the post office, motorists registered on the NATIS website will receive an SMS to remind them they should renew their vehicle licences.

The SMS, which contains reference numbers that speed up the renewal transaction, is sent the month before the licence renewal is due. Vehicle owners can also choose to receive a reminder with the same information through e-mail, notes SAPO in the statement.

“Presenting the SMS or printed renewal reminder eliminates a number of steps for the renewal transaction at a post office counter and saves a great deal of time. In order to speed up the renewal process, the renewal notice can be printed by customers and presented at the post office when renewing the vehicle licence.”

Motorists can register on the NATIS website by clicking on the online services tab and following the instructions.

SAPO adds: “In KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, proof of address is required every second year and the safest option is to bring along proof of address when renewing your vehicle licence.

“Post office branches offer a bulk drop-off and collect service for fleet renewals. This is impractical for private motorists. However, there may be traffic fines outstanding that have to be paid first before the system allows the licence to be renewed.”

Cards and cash are accepted as payment for motor vehicle licences, states the SA Post Office.