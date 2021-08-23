Tarsus appointed distributor of Lalela backup power solutions for routers, laptops

Tarsus Distribution is now a distributor of Lalela’s backup power solutions for WiFi, routers and laptops, solutions that are seeing soaring demand in the local market.

Lalela Retail, a specialist supplier of smart home and power solutions, imports high quality WiFi UPS devices and power banks to keep remote workers and home users connected and productive during load-shedding and while on the road.

Lalela CEO Gidon Kruger and COO Nieshell Watson report that demand for these solutions has soared as a result of load-shedding and the move to work from home.

Says Kruger: “Demand had been growing fast in recent years, but with the pandemic forcing workforces to work from home, it has just exploded. We are seeing large enterprises equipping thousands of their employees with WiFi UPS and laptop power banks to ensure business continuity wherever they are, and throughout load-shedding.”

Watson notes that as remote and hybrid work models look set to stay, enterprises are moving to ensure their employees are properly equipped to be comfortable and productive in their new environments: “Organisations are starting to equip key staff with facilities they might have enjoyed at the office, such as backup power, and even proper desks and chairs,” she says.

The Lalela small power devices fill a gap both in the local market and a niche in the growing Tarsus portfolio of power solutions for small, efficient and cost-effective backup power, says Craig Heidemann, Tarsus Product Manager for energy products. “Not every remote or home-based worker needs a full inverter trolley to enable them to stay productive during load-shedding, and not every enterprise has the resources to equip thousands of employees with backup power solutions costing upwards of R6 000 each. The Lalela range is priced from around R1 300, with solutions to keep their WiFi, router and laptop running throughout load-shedding.”

The Lalela products now available through Tarsus can support 5V, 9V and 12V items, for the WiFi UPSes and the laptop power bank can power up the majority of laptops on the market. Depending on the items’ total power draw, a runtime of between 2.5 hours and four hours can be achieved, as recently tested by Tarsus power product manager Craig Heidemann.

In partnership with Tarsus and Lalela’s distribution partner, Lalela can deliver bulk enterprise orders directly to individual employees.

Watson says Lalela’s partnership with Tarsus will enable the company to focus on product, enhancements and support. “We are moving now to partner with distributors who know best how to extend the reach of our products and elevate our brand, adding new value propositions and business models,” she says.

Kruger says: “Tarsus is a strong brand name with a strong reseller base and wide reach. It is an endorsement of our product to get the Tarsus stamp of approval.”

