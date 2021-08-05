ZYNGA ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS (Graphic: Business Wire)

Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA) today released financial results for its first quarter ending June 30, 2021 by posting management’s Q2 2021 Quarterly Earnings Letter to its Investor Relations website. Please refer to the attached Quarterly Earnings Letter or visit http://investor.zynga.com/financial-information/quarterly-results.

“We completed a strong first half of 2021, delivering Q2 results ahead of our guidance, including our best-ever Q2 revenue, bookings and operating cash flow. Our multi-year strategy of growing our live services, launching new games and investing in global expansion continues to position Zynga for growth,” said Frank Gibeau, Chief Executive Officer of Zynga. “Today, we are thrilled to officially welcome the Chartboost team to Zynga, as well as announce an agreement to acquire China-based StarLark – the talented developers behind the hit mobile franchise, Golf Rival.”

Zynga management will also host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) today to discuss the company’s results. Questions may be asked on the call and Zynga will respond to as many questions as possible.

The conference call can be accessed at http://investor.zynga.com – a replay of which will be available through the website after the call – or via the below conference dial-in number:

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (800) 537-0745

International Dial-In Number: (253) 237-1142

Conference ID: 5929717



