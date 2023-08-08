Boomi Appoints Sean Wechter as Chief Information Officer (Graphic: Business Wire)

Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced the appointment of Sean Wechter as Chief Information Officer (CIO), responsible for overseeing Boomi’s critical IT infrastructure, security, data science, and enterprise systems.

“A strong IT team is paramount to ensuring our customers, partners, and team members can innovate seamlessly every day,” said Steve Lucas, CEO at Boomi. “Since becoming independent, Boomi has been on a transformational journey to accelerate our growth while helping our customers achieve unprecedented business outcomes. With Sean’s world-class expertise in creating and operating business-critical IT infrastructure, we’ll be able to further drive our excellent growth trajectory to new heights.”

“As Boomi grows globally, continuous innovation in its IT infrastructure will enable the company to adopt new processes that improve productivity and efficiency in-house, as well as deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and team members,” said Wechter. “The Boomi leadership team is passionate about radically simplifying IT complexity and breaking down data silos to drive innovation, and I’m looking forward to working with this stellar team to do just that.”

Wechter brings more than 20 years of expertise across a variety of product and IT functions, including support of engineering, security initiatives, network/IT infrastructure, and applications. Most recently, he served as CIO at Benefitfocus, where he leveraged market-leading software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and infrastructure as a service (IaaS) solutions to lead the Information Technology and Data organizations. Prior to Benefitfocus, Wechter served as CIO at Qlik, and led award-winning technical transformations at PwC, Xfinity, Dell, and Gartner.

Wechter holds an MBA in Management from Bentley College, and a Bachelor of Science from Clarkson University. He is a certified Six Sigma green belt, certified Java programmer, and holds a U.S. patent for a fraud detection system.

