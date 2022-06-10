United Telecoms launches Aircall to the SA market

United Telecoms, a division of the United Business Solutions group, has partnered with Aircall, a leading European cloud-based call centre specialist to bring the cutting-edge Aircall cloud phone system offering to businesses across southern Africa. Aircall has been designed from the ground up as a business phone system that integrates seamlessly via one click with the world’s most popular productivity, help desk and CRM tools. Aircall was founded in 2014 and has raised over R3.5 billion in funding with a valuation in excess of R25 billion. Based in New York, Paris, Sydney, Madrid, London and Berlin, the company currently has over 600 employees.

The Aircall system is designed with simplicity of use as front of mind. Set up and ongoing management of your businesses phone system, whether inbound or outbound is simple, affordable and collaborative. The system's unique market proposition is one-click integrations to over 100 web-based platforms, such as Salesforce, HubSpot, Zendesk, MS Dynamics, Intercom and more, bringing voice data into all your web-based platforms.

“Voice calling is not just about making and receiving calls on your phone system anymore, voice communication is the most personal touchpoint your business has when dealing with its customers, suppliers and employees. Next-generation phone systems such as Aircall allow businesses the ability to turn their voice communications from a one-dimensional, hidden interaction into a management and productivity tool. Aircall links to over 100 modern web software applications from Salesforce to Zoho and everything in between. By natively integrating with these systems via a single click, organisations can view and report on inbound and outbound voice communications throughout their group, massively boosting insight into who is calling, when and why. The system also allows businesses the ability to purchase inbound and outbound business telephone numbers in over 90 countries, routing these via one unified PBX phone system, ensuring a cohesive customer experience no matter where that customer may be calling from. It’s a voice communications system for the 21st century,” says Ryan Lumley, Managing Director of United Telecoms.

Another large attraction for southern African businesses that are increasingly competing internationally, whether on the ground or online, is bundled outbound calling packages that complement the multi-country inbound number functionality. Aircall outbound call bundles allow businesses the ability to fix their outbound calling costs across dozens of countries to a quantifiable fixed monthly billing. By adding an outbound bundle to your extension set-up, businesses can access unlimited outbound calling to over 100+ countries across the globe at a fixed fee. “It is proving incredibly popular with locally based outbound call centres. The points of presence Aircall has in multiple countries allows for incredibly cost-effective outbound calling options at scale,” says Lumley.

The Aircall Phone System comes with a full self-service dashboard, which allows for extension creation, IVR adjustment, call analytics, international number purchasing and porting and much more. Phone extensions are accessed via traditional IP phone, browser, softphone via PC or Mac and via a smartphone. Users can also choose to have all the above and access their extension where and when most convenient for them across the multiple platforms.

Aircall is a modern unified communications system designed for businesses of all sizes that are familiar with operating modern web apps with their ease, speed, functionality, scalability and features that are becoming commonplace in today’s world.

To learn more about Aircall or to request a free trial, contact United Telecoms today on (086) 001 8101 or e-mail info@unitedtelecoms.net.

