Cartrack seals Coca-Cola Philippines fleet deal

Coca-Cola Philippines fleet.

Cartrack, wholly-owned by dual-listed Karooooo, has inked a partnership with Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines (CCBPI) to digitalise and optimise its fleet operations.

The Johannesburg-headquartered tracking company announced the deal yesterday, saying Cartrack’s mobility cloud platform will “deliver real-time actionable insights” to CCBPI in operating its fleet.

CCBPI believes these insights will give it increased efficiency and productivity in operations.

The vehicle tracking system market is expected to reach $18.89 billion by 2026, according to Pragma Market Research, and Cartrack together with Cisco Systems, Continental AG and Garmin are some of the dominant players globally.

“We are excited to be joining forces with CCBPI, a suitable fit for Cartrack – as both brands have significant brand recognition globally and share an ethos of customer-centricity and innovation,” says Matthew Barry, Cartrack Philippines country manager.

“Our vast and growing cloud-based data assets, data contextualisation and machine learning capabilities, underpinned by our experience across many industries, positions us well to provide Coca-Cola Philippines with mobility solutions that work on-the ground and in real-time.”

Cartrack, Barry notes, has a strong track record in providing differentiated mobility solutions to customers, connecting over 1.5 million vehicles and equipment in 23 countries.

“We at CCBPI ensure every bottle of Coca-Cola that you see in the market was made and delivered following the highest quality standards,” says Juan Lorenzo Tanada, corporate and regulatory affairs director of CCBPI.

“We take running an efficient fleet very seriously, as our value chain depends on a seamless and productive transport system to deliver our products to all our customers across the country.

“With CCBPI operating one of, if not the biggest, truck fleet in the Philippines – with almost 3 000 trucks and over 2 000 sales service vehicles – Cartrack’s mobility platform will provide us with valuable data to improve planning and maximise our transportation resources at any given time and location, as we transport almost 24 million beverages in the Philippines daily."