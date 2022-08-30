ICT tenders: ICASA gears up oversight

South Africa’s telecommunications and broadcasting sectors are in focus this week as the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa advertises a number of tenders aimed at improving its oversight.

The regulator’s five tenders focus predominantly on the telecoms sector starting with a call for a spectrum monitoring system for use in four provinces of South Africa, three transportable systems and a cellular network scanner as well as support and maintenance for a period of three years.

Staying with systems, ICASA is also asking for a quality-of-service benchmarking solution to test “the performance and monitor quality of service of the mobile network operators' voice, data, video, messaging and over the top (OTT) services”. This tender is followed by a request for a service provider to conduct measurements for benchmarking of the mobile networks’ performance and quality of service in nine provinces over a period of a year.

The broadcasting sector is also a focus area as the regulator looks for a service provider to assist it in conducting an inquiry into television subscription broadcasting services.

In its final advertisement, ICASA invites proposals for a market review into signal distribution services over a two-year period.

Elsewhere in the issue, tender numbers remain encouragingly high, with the software sector leading with 92 advertisements, followed by services with 70, hardware with 58 and telecoms with 19.

New tenders

Prince Albert Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the provision and administration of a prepayment water and electricity vending system for a contract period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: PAM/TN165/2022

Information: Jo-Verda Ladouce, Tel: (023) 541 1748, E-mail: ladouce@pamun.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Pre-paid, Vending, Water, Electricity

Sarah Baartman District Municipality

The district is advertising for the creation of a 360-degree, interactive virtual travel platform.

Tender no: BID NO. 27/2022

Information: Pumeza Tanga, Tel: (041) 508 9094, E-mail: ptanga@sbdm.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Platform

Supply, delivery, installation, configuration, maintenance and commissioning of local area network power over ethernet switches is also sought.

Tender no: BID NO. 13/2022

Information: Chuma Mabindla, Tel: (041) 508 7054, E-mail: cmabindla@sbdm.co.za.

Closing date: 23 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Services, LAN, Ethernet, Support and maintenance

National Prosecuting Authority

The NPA invites bids for a firewall security refresh with monitoring tool, SIEM and DLP solution with five-year hardware and software maintenance and support for the period of five years.

Tender no: NPA 12-22/23

Information: Thembi Dingiswayo, Tel: (012) 845 6037, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Security, Firewall, SIEM, DLP, Support and maintenance

eDumbe Local Municipality

The KZN municipality wishes to outright purchase a disaster recovery server.

Tender no: EDUMT13/2022/23

Information: Zandile Nkambule, Tel: (034) 995 1650, E-mail: nkambulep@edumbe.gov.za.

Closing date: 7 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Server, Disaster recovery, Security

South African National Parks

Supply and delivery of satellite phones and data on an “as and when required basis” is sought for a period of three years in the Kruger National Park.

Tender no: KNP-001-22

Information: Latani Ramalivhana, Tel: (013) 735 4311, E-mail: latani.ramalivhana@sanparks.org.

Closing date: 20 Sep 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Data, Satellite

Department of Economic Development, Gauteng

The province is offering terms of reference for network support and maintenance.

Compulsory briefing: 7 Sep

Tender no: GT/GDED/083/2022

Information: Hlamalani Masetoni, Tel: (011) 355 8126, E-mail: Hlamalani.Masetoni@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance

Terms of reference are also offered for the supply and installation of touchless access control and thermal screening system, repair, replacement and maintenance of GDED surveillance cameras.

Non-compulsory briefing: 9 Sep – Link.

Tender no: GT/GDED/042/2022

Information: Hlamalani Masetoni, Tel: (011) 355 8126, E-mail: Hlamalani.Masetoni@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Security, Access control, Services, Support and maintenance

Ntinga O.R Tambo Development Agency

The agency requires supply and delivery of laptops for the period of 36 months as when needed.

Tender no: 334/2022

Information: Olwethu Muteyi, Tel: (047) 495 0547, E-mail: olwethum@ntinga.org.za.

Closing date: 28 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Office of the Premier, Limpopo

The office invites proposals for an electronic content management system for Limpopo provincial departments.

Tender no: PRDP 38 OF 2021/22

Information: E Nemuhuyuni, Tel: (015) 287 6000, E-mail: tenders@premier.limpopo.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Electronic content management, Content management

The province is also advertising for disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) for it’s departments.

Tender no: PRDP 11 OF 2022/23

Information: E Nemuhuyuni, Tel: (015) 287 6000, E-mail: tenders@premier.limpopo.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, managed services, Disaster recovery, Disaster recovery as a service, DRaaS

Moqhaka Local Municipality

Proposals are invited for an online vending system and third-party vending for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 5 Sep

Tender no: 1/2/2/2022-23

Information: Bert Bester, Tel: (056) 216 9165, E-mail: Bert@moqhaka.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Vending, Services, Pre-paid

The Free State municipality is also looking for a service provider for the supply, delivery and installation of backup equipment and software.

Tender no: 2/2/1/2022-23

Information: Karabo Moroke, Tel: (056) 216 9205, E-mail: karabom@moqhaka.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Backup

Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Gauteng

The Gauteng department is looking for a service provider for the verification and improvement of data on the Gauteng Waste Information System (GWIS) project.

Compulsory briefing: 2 Sep

Tender no: GT/GDARD/086/2022

Information: Lindi Ngati, Tel: (011) 240 2742, E-mail: ursula.ngati@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Data, Data improvement, Data verification

Matzikama Municipality

The Western Cape municipality wishes to appoint a service provider for the licence maintenance, upgrade and support of an integrated municipal financial management system (ERP) for a three year period.

Tender no: T7:2022-2023

Information: Roberto Cloete, Tel: 073 164 0624, E-mail: robertoc@matzikama.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Sep 2022

Tags: Services, Software, ERP, IFMS, Support and maintenance

Supply, delivery and installation of copy machines is also sought for a three year rental period.

Tender no: T8:2022-2023

Information: Ansori Dippenaar, Tel: (027) 201 3374, E-mail: ansorid@matzikama.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Sep 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Printing, Images, Rental

Community Schemes Ombud Service

The ombud is advertising for the provision of enterprise content and document management solutions (electronic records management) for a period of five years.

Tender no: CSOS006-2022

Information: Zakithi Zwane, Tel: (010) 593 0533, E-mail: tenders@csos.org.za.

Closing date: 5 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Content management, Document management, Electronic records management

Mbombela Local Municipality

Bids are invited for the provision of IT services for a period of three years.

Tender no: 36/2022

Information: Mahesh Srini, Tel: (013) 759 2009, E-mail: mahesh.srini@mbombela.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Sep 2022

Tags: Services

The Mpumalanga municipality also requires ICT equipment support and maintenance services for period of three years.

Tender no: 148/2017

Information: Mahesh Srini, Tel: (013) 759 2009, E-mail: mahesh.srini@mbombela.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Sep 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Support and maintenance

Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited

ATNS wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of an air traffic flow management (ATFM) system to be deployed in the main ATC Centre at the O. R. Tambo International Airport (Johannesburg). The project will furthermore establish a disaster recovery platform (to be deployed in the FAOR SSS building) and a training simulation platform (at the ATNS Aviation Training Academy).

Tender no: ATNS/HO/RFP004/FY22.23/ATFM REPLACEMENT SYSTEM

Information: Nokuthula Sangweni, Tel: 082 875 4809, E-mail: nokuthulasa@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Aviation, Disaster Recovery

A service provider is sought for the acquisition of a 3-D airport modelling tool for the design and simulation of a remote air traffic service (RATS) digital towers concept to be implemented at OR Tambo International Airport (FAOR) and other selected South African airports.

Tender no: ATNS/ATA/RFP024/FY22.23/3-D AIRPORT MODELLING TOOL

Information: Nokuthula Sangweni, Tel: 082 875 4809, E-mail: nokuthulasa@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Aviation, Simulation

Bitou Municipality

Bids are invited for the supply and implementation of a remote automated meter reading system with meter audits and bulk meter installation for a period ending 30 June 2025.

Compulsory briefing: 1 Sep – Virtual.

Tender no: SCM/2023/27/ENG

Information: Mr. Cupido, Tel: (044) 501 3271, E-mail: jcupido@plett.gov.za.

Closing date: 9 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Metering, Electricity, Water

Sekhukhune District Municipality

The Limpopo municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of prepaid water meters, related vending system and query management system for a period of three years.

Tender no: SK8/3/1-31/2022/2023

Information: Mpho Maepa, Tel: (013) 262 7665, E-mail: maepaw@sekhukhune.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Vending, Water, Pre-paid

A service provider is sought to support and maintain wireless network connectivity and internet infrastructure for a period of three years.

Tender no: SK8/3/1-32/2022/2023

Information: Vicky Chabedi, Tel: (013) 262 7419, E-mail: chabediv@sekhukhune.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Networking, Wi-Fi, Internet, Services, Support and maintenance

The municipality wishes to appoint a service provider to support and maintain technical access control and CCTV systems for a period of three years.

Tender no: SK8/3/1-33/2022/2023

Information: Vicky Chabedi, Tel: (013) 262 7419, E-mail: chabediv@sekhukhune.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Security, Access control

Tshwane Economic Development Agency

The agency wishes to appoint a service provider to provide hosting and maintenance

services for its website for a period of two years.

Tender no: TEDA: BID TEDA - ICT 02/08/22

Information: Mokgadi Mapokane, Tel: (012) 358 6539, E-mail:

Mokgadima@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hosting, Internet, Support and maintenance, Websites

Construction Industry Development Board

CIDB is looking for a professional service provider to provide network access to the cloud and related services for a period of three years with an option to extend for a period of 12 months.

Compulsory briefing: 14 Sep

Tender no: CIDB/002/2223

Information: Sphiwe Mlangeni, Tel: (012) 482 7328, E-mail: Sphiwem@cidb.org.za.

Closing date: 4 Oct 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, Hosting, networking, Managed services

Mossel Bay Municipality

The municipality is looking for a service provider to establish wi-fi hotspots at various community centres in the Mossel Bay municipal area.

Tender no: TDR317/2022/2023

Information: Prashan Kanjee, Tel: (044) 606 5000, E-mail: pkanjee@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 9 Sep 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Software, Wi-Fi, Internet, Hotspots

Quality Council for Trades and Occupations

A reputable and capable service provider is sought to provide business process re-engineering, analysis, re-design, and mapping of QCTO’s core business operations for a period of 24 months.

Compulsory briefing: 31 Aug – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: QCTO 07/2022

Information: Lekhotla Motloung, Tel: (012) 003 1847, E-mail: tenders@qcto.org.za.

Closing date: 15 Sep 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Business process optimisation, BPO

Provincial Treasury, Limpopo

The province is calling for installation of an integrated security system, access control and CCTV.

Tender no: LPT 001/2022

Information: T.H Maphanga, Tel: (015) 298 7055, E-mail: Maphangath@treasury.limpopo.gov.za.

Closing date: 9 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Security, Access control

National Youth Development Agency

The agency wishes to appoint a panel of service providers with capacity to provide business support services in each province on the NYDA voucher programme for the period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 6 Sep – Link.

Tender no: RFP2022/03/NYDA

Information: Mlungisi Xulu, Tel: (087) 158 6380, E-mail: tenders@nyda.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Sep 2022

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance

Officer of the Premier, Eastern Cape

A professional service provider is sought to provide a project management office (PMO) as part of the provincial broadband project required for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: BID NO: SCMU 1-22/23-0003

Information: Vuyo Nkonki, Tel: (067) 429 1519, E-mail: vuyo.nkonki@ecotp.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Project management office, PMO, Telecommunications, Broadband, Managed services

Electoral Commission

The IEC is looking for a mobile device management solution.

Tender no: IEC/ICT-01/2022

Information: Libisi Maphanga, Tel: (012) 622 5700, E-mail: libisi@elections.org.za.

Closing date: 7 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Cellular, Hardware, Mobile, Mobility, Telecommunications, Mobile device management

Network switches are also required for the IEC’s disaster recovery site.

Tender no: 0010483252

Information: Siviwe Gwadiso, Tel: (012) 622 5700, E-mail: gwadisos@elections.org.za.

Closing date: 15 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking

Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration

A service provider is sought for the provisioning, support and maintenance of a hosted contact centre solution at the CCMA co-location datacentre for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 2 Sep – Virtual.

Tender no: CCMA/2021/28 (A)- ICT

Information: Phathutshedzo Mulandana, Tel: (011) 377 6717, E-mail: Tenderenquiries@ccma.org.za.

Closing date: 23 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Contact centre, Call centre, Hosting, Support and maintenance

The CCMA is also advertising for the once-off implementation of Oracle Audit Vault and Database Firewall (OAVDF) solution with 12 months technical support.

Compulsory briefing: 2 Sep – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: CCMA/2021/22 B - ICT

Information: Siphosenkosi Mahlangu, Tel: (011) 377 6949, E-mail: siphosenkosim@ccma.org.za.

Closing date: 16 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Firewall, Database, Security, Support and maintenance

Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality

The Limpopo municipality wishes to appoint a service provider for the procurement of information technology hardware peripherals for a period of three years (as and when required).

Tender no: EMLM 14/2023

Information: B Mashao, Tel: (013) 262 3056, E-mail: bmashao@emlm.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Peripherals

Transnet SOC Ltd

Provision of public address, access control and CCTV systems are sought for the tank farm at the Port of Ngqura.

Tender no: TNPA/2022/06/0559/6121/RFP

Information: Mpho Mohapi, Tel: (066) 293 2110, E-mail: mpho.mohapi@transnet.net.

Closing date: 5 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Access control, Biometrics

Proposals are invited for the supply and delivery of end user devices for Transnet Property for a period of two years on an as and when required basis.

Tender no: TP/2022/07/0082/8430/RFP

Information: Risben Khoza, Tel: (011) 308 1049, E-mail: risben.khoza@transnet.net.

Closing date: 16 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, End user devices, Mobility

Transnet is advertising for the acquisition, development, implementation, delivery, and commissioning of a simulation software tool for TNPA infrastructure planning and capacity enablement across all the ports including five-year support and maintenance.

Compulsory briefing: 19 Sep

Tender no: TNPA/2022/08/0892/10015/RFP

Information: Mpho Mohapi, Tel: (066) 293 2210, E-mail: mpho.mohapi@transnet.net.

Closing date: 19 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Simulation, Support and maintenance

Bids are invited for the framing of an approved list for maintenance, repairs and leasing of dark fibre for Transnet Freight Rail for a period of two years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 31 Aug – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: HOAC HO 31056

Information: Mulweli Mukosi, Tel: (011) 584 0667, E-mail: Mulweli.mukosi@transnet.net.

Closing date: 22 Sep 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Fibre, Support and maintenance

Mpofana Local Municipality

The KZN municipality requires provision of network infrastructure and ICT services for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: MPO/06/2022

Information: Bongekile Sokhela, Tel: (033) 263 7701, E-mail: boh.mdlalose@mpofana.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Networking

Ithala Development Finance Corporation

A service provider is sought for Sharepoint 2013 upgrade, migration, redesign, and development.

Compulsory briefing: 15 Sep - request link via e-mail to tenders@ithala.co.za.

Tender no: RFP13/22

Information: SCM, Tel: (031) 907 8911, E-mail: tenders@ithala.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Nov 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Sharepoint

National Energy Regulator of South Africa

NERSA is looking for a service provider for the deployment of Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager (SCCM) 2019 for a period of three months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 6 Sep – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: NERSA/2223/ICT/DMS/BID009

Information: SCM Team, Tel: (012) 401 4696; E-mail: scm@nersa.org.za.

Closing date: 16 Sep 2022

Tags: Software

Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Eastern Cape

The provincial department wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, delivery, training, licensing and maintenance of two integrated commercial drones for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: SCMU7-22/23-0006

Information: P. Mabandla, Tel: (040) 940 7587; E-mail: philela.mabandla@eccogta.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Drones

South African National Roads Agency Soc Limited

SANRAL invites tenders for the provision of a long-term traffic monitoring service for providing real-time traffic information using type C1 monitoring systems in support of the Freeway Management Systems (FMS) in SANRAL’s Eastern, Northern, Southern and Western Region. This project is on selected roads in the specified SANRAL regions of South Africa. The approximate duration is 72 months, including nine months for the mobilisation period.

Tender no: CONTRACT SANRAL 53000/1002/2021/FMS

Information: Tel: (012) 844 8000, E-mail: ProcurementHO1@sanral.co.za.

Closing date: 9 Sep 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Managed services

The agency also wishes to establish a panel of service providers for delivery of computer software training for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: CONTRACT SANRAL HO 65210/1027/2021/02

Information: Tel: (012) 844 8000, E-mail: procurementho2@nra.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Training and eLearning

Stellenbosch Municipality

Supply and installation of intrusion detection systems is sought including maintenance in the Stellenbosch WC024 for a three-year period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: BSM 49/22

Information: Cedric Thorpe, Tel: (021) 808 8937, E-mail: cedric.thorpe@stellenbosch.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Security, Support and maintenance

The municipality is also advertising for the supply, installation and commissioning as well as maintenance of biometric access control, remote access gates and booms and time and attendance to be linked to the main server at various municipal sites for a period ending 30 June 2025.

Compulsory briefing: 8 Sep – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: BSM 69/22

Information: Cedric Thorpe, Tel: (021) 808 8937, E-mail: cedric.thorpe@stellenbosch.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Security, Access control, Biometrics, Time and attendance, Support and maintenance

Mnquma Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality invites bids for the supply, installation and maintenance of VPN, internet, cyber-security and telephony services for a period of five years.

Tender no: MNQ/SCM/24/22-23

Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Sep 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Telecommunications, Virtual private network, VPN, Networking, Telephony, Internet, Internet service provider, ISP, Security, Cyber-security, Support and maintenance

Supply and delivery of cellphone and data contracts are also required for 7 members of the executive management for a period of two years.

Tender no: MNQ/SCM/25/22-23

Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Sep 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Cellular, Mobile, Data, Voice

National Museum Bloemfontein

The organisation is looking for the provision of ICT support services including internet connectivity, Microsoft licenses and firewall.

Compulsory briefing: 15 Sep

Tender no: NMAFS/2022/01

Information: Graham Dlamini, Tel: (051) 447 9609; E-mail: scm@nasmus.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Sep 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Telecommunications, Internet, Software licensing, Security, Firewall, Support and maintenance

The museum also requires provision of ICT support services for its server and backup storage.

Compulsory briefing: 15 Sep

Tender no: NMICT/2022/02

Information: Graham Dlamini, Tel: (051) 447 9609; E-mail: scm@nasmus.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Sep 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Servers, Backup, Storage, Support and maintenance

Makhuduthamaga Local Municipality

The Limpopo municipality is advertising for supply, set up and configuration of ICT network monitoring.

Tender no: LIM473/Networktool/22/23/023

Information: MA Mahlare, Tel: (013) 265 8628; E-mail: mabum@makhuduthamaga.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Networking, Network monitoring

Umgeni Water

A service provider is sought for the supply and installation of CCTV and access control systems.

Tender no: 2022/029(A)

Information: Zakhele Cele, Tel: (033) 341 1325; E-mail: zakhele.cele@umgeni.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Access control, Biometrics

Road Accident Fund

The RAF invites experienced, suitably qualified service providers to supply, install and configure the enterprise storage capacity and servers infrastructure and provide support and maintenance for a period of five years.

Tender no: RAF/2022/00009

Information: ilish Seema, Tel: (012) 429 5135; E-mail: ilishs@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 5 Sep 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Storage, Servers, Support and maintenance

Ba-Phalaborwa Local Municipality

The Limpopo municipality is looking for a multi-utility pre-paid vending system/solution.

Compulsory briefing: 16 Sep

Tender no: 09/22/23

Information: N Tshishonga, Tel: (015) 780 6300; E-mail: selepew@ba-phalaborwa.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Vending, Pre-paid, Utilities, Electricity, Water

South African National Space Agency

SANSA is looking for a RF monitoring system for the SANSA Space Operations Directorate located in Hartebeeshoek in the West Rand district.

Tender no: SO/060/08/2022

Information: SCM Department, Tel: (012) 334 5000; E-mail: spaceops-scm@sansa.org.za.

Closing date: 23 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Software, RF monitoring

Freedom Park Trust

The trust wishes to appoint a service provider for the audio-visual, lighting, electrical works, touchscreens software design and development for the 700m2 permanent exhibition space at Freedom Park, Gallery of Leaders.

Tender no: FP 06/2022 HK

Information: Edward Buthelezi, Tel: (012) 336 4003, E-mail: edward@freedompark.co.za.

Closing date: 9 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Audio-visual, Touchscreens

Inkomati Catchment Management Agency

A suitably qualified service provider is sought to supply and deliver the renewal of Microsoft 365 licenses for a period of five years.

Tender no: IUCMA/005/OFFICE365/2022

Information: Ntokozo Hlatshwayo, Tel: (013) 753 9000, E-mail: hlatshwayon@iucma.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Francis Baard District Municipality

The Northern Cape region is advertising for the hosting and update of the GIS website.

Tender no: BID 08/22

Information: Phillip Souden, Tel: (053) 838 0911, E-mail: phillip.souden@fbdm.co.za.

Closing date: 9 Sep 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Hosting, Website, GIS

South African Nuclear Energy Corporation Limited

Bids are invited for the replacement of the storage area network (SAN).

Tender no: FBD-SCM-2022-TEN-0019

Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: (012) 305 6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Storage, Storage area network, SAN

Breede Valley Municipality

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of various IT equipment.

Tender no: BV991/2022

Information: Wilfred Bells, Tel: (023) 348 2954, E-mail: wbells@bvm.gov.za.

Closing date: 23 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware

Alfred Duma Local Municipality

The KZN municipality wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, install and maintain a traffic contravention management system for a period of three years.

Tender no: PS 08/2022

Information: Tel: (036) 631 1777, E-mail: tjhlatshwayo@alfredduma.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA invites proposals from potential service providers for the provision of an enterprise project governance tool (EPGT) for a period of three years.

Tender no: SASSA:13-22-ICT-HO

Information: Mogafe Mphahlele, Tel: (012) 400 2412, E-mail: SASSAEPGT2022@gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Governance, EPG

A service provider is sought to provide device management, security, data protection and theft solution recovery for a period of years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 31 Aug – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: SASSA: 12-22-ICT-HO

Information: Ramasekiwa Tshokwe, Tel: (012) 400 2413, E-mail: ramasekiwat@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, End-user devices, Computing, Data protection, Theft recovery

Dikgatlong Local Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality is looking for a records management system.

Tender no: COR01/2022-2023

Information: Christian Mokeng, Tel: (053) 531 6500, E-mail: chrismokeng@gmail.com.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Records management system

Capricorn District Municipality

Bids are invited for the development of an internal interactive, accessible and responsive mobile customer care system application.

Tender no: SEMS-COM14/2022/2023

Information: Jabu Masondo, Tel: (015) 294 1081, E-mail: masondoj@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 9 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Customer relationship management, CRM, Mobile, Applications

The Limpopo municipality also requires maintenance of access control and camera systems.

Tender no: COR-IT20/2022/2023

Information: Andre Farber, Tel: (015) 294 1219, E-mail: farbera@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 12 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Maintenance and support of IT equipment and systems is also sought.

Tender no: COR-IT21/2022/2023

Information: Andre Farber, Tel: (015) 294 1219, E-mail: farbera@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 12 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Access control

South African Heritage Resources Agency

SAHRA invites suitably qualified and experienced service providers to submit bids for the supply and delivery of ICT end user equipment (laptops).

Tender no: SAHRA/ICT/05/08/2022

Information: Disang Kolwane, Tel: (021) 202 8629, E-mail: dkolwane@sahra.org.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

PetroSA

Proposals are invited for the provision of an occupational health electronic system for PetroSA in Mossel Bay.

Tender no: CTT25025

Information: Banzi Dlamini, Tel: (021) 929 3202, E-mail: banzi.dlamini@petrosa.co.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2022

Tags: Software

Independent Communications Authority of South Africa

ICASA is looking for a service provider to assist it in conducting an inquiry into television subscription broadcasting services for a period of eight months.

Tender no: ICASA 45/2021

Information: Bid Administration, Tel: (012) 568 3629, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 9 Sep 2022

Tags: Services, Consulting, Professional services, Broadcasting, TV

A service provider is also sought for the supply, installation, commissioning and configuration of a spectrum monitoring system in four provinces of South Africa, three transportable systems, a cellular network scanner and provide support and maintenance for a period of three years.

Tender no: ICASA 38/2022

Information: Bid Administration, Tel: (012) 568 3629, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2022

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Hardware, Software, Spectrum. Monitoring, Cellular, Support and maintenance

A qualified service provider is also sought for the supply, installation, and commissioning of a quality of service (QOS) benchmarking solution to test the performance and monitor quality of service of the mobile network operators voice, data, video, messaging and over the top (OTT) services on an 80/20 PPPFA 2000, Preferential Procurement Regulation: 2017.

Non-compulsory briefing: 2 Sep – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: ICASA 43/2022

Information: Bid Administration, Tel: (012) 568 3810, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 16 Sep 2022

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Hardware, Software, Quality of service, Data, Voice, Video, Messaging, OTT, Cellular, Support and maintenance

ICASA wishes to appoint a service provider to conduct measurements for benchmarking of the mobile networks performance and quality of service in nine provinces for a period of 12 months on an 80/20 PPPFA 2000, Preferential Procurement Regulation: 2017.

Non-compulsory briefing: 31 Aug – Microsoft Teams, Link.

Tender no: ICASA 35/2022

Information: Bid Administration, Tel: (012) 568 4032, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 14 Sep 2022

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Quality of service, Cellular, QoS, Consulting, Professional services

The regulator is advertising for a market review into signal distribution services for a period of 24 months on an 80/20 PPPFA 2000, Preferential Procurement Regulation: 2017.

Tender no: ICASA 30/2022

Information: Ovayo Tyani, Tel: (012) 568 3913, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 14 Sep 2022

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Signal distribution, Consulting, Professional services

Development Bank of Southern Africa

Bids are invited for the procurement of the operations and maintenance of an open road tolling system in the Gauteng Province, South Africa, and a national transaction clearing house.

Tender no: SANRAL X.002-184-2023/1

Information: Simon Ludik, E-mail: sanralbid@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 7 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Managed services

DBSA is looking for a service provider that can provide the IPP office with printers and a print management solution over a period of three years.

Tender no: RFP121.2022

Information: Victor Phalafala, Tel: (011) 313 3500, E-mail: Victorscm@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Imaging

A service provider is sought to provide business process mapping services to the IPP Office.

Non-compulsory briefing: 12 Sep – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP229/2022

Information: Victor Phalafala, Tel: (011) 313 3500, E-mail: Victorscm@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 23 Sep 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Business process mapping, BPM

Supply, installation and customised configuration of a visitor management system that includes an IT asset tracking functionality that can be integrated into the existing ICT systems of the DBSA is sought as well as maintenance and support for the systems and related equipment for 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 30 Aug – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP 225/2022

Information: David Nyaku, Tel: (011) 313 3767, E-mail: DavidN2@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 13 Sep 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Asset tracking, Visitor management, Support and maintenance

Transnet National Ports Authority

Bids are invited for the supply, installation, repair and maintenance of physical security systems related hardware (including infrastructure) and software (including configuration) in the ports of Saldanha, Cape Town, Mosselbay, Port Elizabeth, Ngqura, East London, Durban, Richards Bay and TNPA head office (Gqeberha) for a period of thirty-six months.

Compulsory briefings:

-Cape Town: 30 Aug

-Durban: 31 Aug

Tender no: TNPA/2022/08/0864/9608/RFP

Information: Bhatisani Widzani, Tel: 063 251 8721, E-mail: Bhatisani.Widzani@transnet.net.

Closing date: 19 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Security, Support and maintenance

Banking Sector Education and Training Authority

Bids are invited for the supply and support of a web-based human resources information system that includes payroll and employee self-service system for a period of five years.

Tender no: BS/2022/RFB471

Information: Yolanda Mutheiwana, Tel: (011) 805 9661, E-mail: Yolandam@bankseta.org.za.

Closing date: 5 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Cloud computing, HR, Payroll, Services, Support and maintenance

The authority is looking for a service provider for the provision of a management information system (MIS) for a period of five years.

Tender no: BS/2022/RFB470

Information: Yolanda Mutheiwana, Tel: (011) 805 9661, E-mail: Yolandam@bankseta.org.za.

Closing date: 19 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Management information system, MIS

South African Tourism

Google Workspace Business Plus Suite licensing and email branding (automated e-mail signature) services are sought for a user count of 260 users and for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: SAT 203/22

Information: Pulane Muligwa, Tel: (011) 895 3016, E-mail: pulane@southafrica.net.

Closing date: 5 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Productivity, E-mail, Software licensing

National Student Financial Aid Scheme

NSFAS is advertising for the procurement and implementation of managed Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP services, for period of five years, renewable.

Tender no: SCMN005/2022

Information: SCM Unit, Tel: (021) 763 3200, E-mail: SCM@nsfas.org.za.

Closing date: 23 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, ERP, Managed services

Ugu District Municipality

The KZN municipality requires provision of Citicall application license and service level agreement for a period 36 months.

Tender no: UGU-05-1615-2022

Information: N Grobler, Tel: (039) 688 3465, E-mail: norma.grobler@ugu.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Support and maintenance, SLA

The district is also looking for servers, storage and tape libraries.

Tender no: UGU-05-1616-2022

Information: Michael Bliss, Tel: (039) 688 3533, E-mail: micheal.bliss@ugu.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Servers, Storage, Tape libraries

Financial Sector Conduct Authority

The FSCA requires an integrated regulatory solution.

Tender no: FSCA2022/23-T001

Information: Nobusi Mazwai or Jessie Myanga, Tel: (012) 367 7847, E-mail: tenders@fsca.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Nov 2022

Tags: Software, Compliance

Ithala SOC Limited

An experienced panel of ICT service providers is sought for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFP02/22

Information: SCM, Tel: (031) 907 8911, E-mail: tenders@ithala.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services

Central Karoo District Municipality

The district is advertising for the management and implementation of the rural road asset management system for a three-year period.

Tender no: CKDM004 - 2022/2023

Information: Dormenia Swartz or Alicia Gouws, Tel: (023) 449 1051, E-mail: manager@skdm.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Asset management

Msunduzi Local Municipality

The municipality wishes to acquire licensing, servicing and training of civil designer software.

Non-compulsory briefing: Virtual, date not disclosed.

Tender no: CONTRACT NO.SCM7 OF 2022/2023

Information: Mellissa Nero, Tel: (033) 392 3018, E-mail: mellissa.nero@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Training and eLearning

The municipality requests proposals to explore the potential of a smart electricity metering system.

Tender no: SCM 16 OF 22/23

Information: Bheka Kanyile or Cyncol Sibiya, Tel: (033) 392 5002, E-mail: bhekamangwane.kanyile@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 23 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Electricity, Smart technology, Vending, Smart meters

South African Weather Service

A service provider is sought to provide a software-defined (SD) wide area network (WAN) solution for a period of five years.

Tender no: SAWS-302/22

Information: Vusi Maditsi, Tel: (012) 367 6000, E-mail: bids@weathersa.co.za.

Closing date: 9 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Networking, SD WAN

South African Maritime Safety Authority

SAMSA wishes to appoint a panel of service providers for provisioning of information and communication technology (ICT) applications services for a period of three years.

Tender no: BID NO: SAMSA/048/2022/23

Information: Tuletu Ngqolowa, Tel: (012) 366 2666, E-mail: tngqolowa@samsa.org.za.

Closing date: 15 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Applications

Five service providers are sought to join a panel for the provisioning of information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure and security services over a period of 36 months.

Tender no: BID NO: SAMSA/051/2022/22

Information: Tuletu Ngqolowa, Tel: (012) 366 2666, E-mail: tngqolowa@samsa.org.za.

Closing date: 20 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Security

Gamagara Local Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality is advertising for the supply, installation and maintenance of an integrated financial management system for a period of 60 months.

Compulsory briefing: 30 Aug

Tender no: GM2022/39

Information: Aobakwe Makoku, Tel: (053) 723 6000, E-mail: makokua@gamagara.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, ERP, IFMS, Services, Support and maintenance

Swellendam Municipality

The Western Cape municipality requires provision of an internal communication systems for a three year period.

Tender no: SMT03/22/23

Information: S. Herbst, Tel: (028) 514 8500, E-mail: sherbst@swellenmun.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Software

The municipality is also re-advertising for supply and delivery of various software packages for a three year period.

Tender no: SMT09/22/23 (RE-ADVERTISEMENT)

Information: G. J. Louw, Tel: (028) 514 8500, E-mail: glouw@swellendam.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Software

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality requires provision of internet services.

Non-compulsory briefing: 30 Aug

Tender no: SCM/21-84/S

Information: R. Naidoo, Tel: (041) 506 7323, E-mail: rnaidoo@mandelametro.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Sep 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP

King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality is looking for a service provider to supply, install, maintain and training on a revenue management and debt collection system for a period of three years.

Tender no: SCM: 002/2022/23

Information: Ms Lunika, Tel: (047) 501 4374, E-mail: xoliswal@ksd.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, ERP, Training and eLearning, Support and maintenance

Department of Transport

The national department is looking for the maintenance of the telephone management system (PABX) for a period of one year.

Non-compulsory briefing: 30 Aug – Zoom, Link.

Tender no: DOT/07/2022/COO

Information: Lucky Mashile or.John Mashinini, Tel: (012) 309 3429, E-mail: MashileL@dot.gov.za.

Closing date: 9 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Software, Services, Telephony, Support and maintenance

South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited

Bids are invited for the supply, installation, commissioning, integration and training on LTO tapes and disk storage system and including upgrading of an existing LTO system for the SABC library

Non-compulsory briefing: 1 Sep – Micr