HP Digital Planet, Cell C bring top-class computing bundle to SA

HP and Cell C have partnered to bring a top-class laptop and data bundle to South Africans at a price they can afford.

The HP 15 Celeron laptop is a tier one product which is perfectly suited for first-time device owners, students, professionals, or anyone needing to perform their tasks, whether it be from home or on the go. Offering the perfect combination of reliability, performance and value for money, this device is a great choice for someone looking to invest in a laptop.

The HP 15 Celeron’s Multi-core is designed to improve performance while the long-lasting battery life and fast-charge technology lets you work, watch and stay connected all day.



The added benefits of free 25GB of Dropbox storage for one year and the improved Windows 11 make this a deal unlike most on the market. Windows 11 offers a cleaner, simpler interface than its predecessor, while the performance improvements include faster navigation and increased battery performance by running updates in the background which will require less time and effort to download and install.

The new HP Celeron deal comes with a pocket router, one-year Office suite access, and choice of two Cell C data bundles, a 10GB bundle priced at R449 per month, or a 100GB bundle priced at only R529 per month, both of which will be split between Anytime data and Nite time data.

Customers will also benefit from a R150 voucher for WeGrowSA – a virtual campus offering you a selection of free and discounted online short courses from some of the top accredited educational partners across the world.

Get this deal now by visiting the Cell C website https://www.cellc.co.za/cellc/contracts and searching for HP under devices.

