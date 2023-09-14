Rimini Street India Once Again Recognized with Great Place to Work© Certification

Company earns recognition for inclusive, high-trust, high-performance culture with career growth and development opportunities for all employees. (Photo: Business Wire)

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software, and a Salesforce and AWS partner, today announced that it has earned the Great Place to Work Certification in India for a second time.

Rimini Street's achievement highlights the company’s commitment to fostering a workplace culture of innovation that actively involves and improves the experience of all its employees in the country. This recognition builds on Rimini Street’s growing list of employer excellence awards including Great Place to Work certifications in France, Israel, Japan, Korea, UK and USA, as well as Top Workplace USA 2023 and UK’s Best Workplace for Wellbeing™ 2023 honors.

India’s Great Place to Work Institute evaluates and recognizes companies with best-in-class workplaces and company culture. Great Place to Work is internationally recognized for its rigorous, data-based model that quantifies employee experience. Over the past 30+ years, Great Place to Work has surveyed over 100 million employees, with “trust” found to be the heart of what makes a great workplace. Great Place to Work’s Trust Model™ serves as the foundation for the Trust Index Survey’s 60 questions that measure employee satisfaction.

Surveyed companies who show outstanding performance in championing credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie, have a greater ability to attract and retain a highly engaged, high-performance workforce that is critical to business growth and success.

Over 90% of Rimini Street India Employees “Feel a Sense of Pride” at What They Accomplish

According to Great Place to Work research, “connecting employees with meaningful work leads to increased retention, innovation, employee engagement, employee well-being and revenue.” The results of Rimini Street India’s survey show that more than nine out of 10 employees feel a sense of pride at what they accomplish (92%) and feel that their work is meaningful (91%).

“Rimini Street India is very proud to be recognized again as a Great Place to Work,” said Raju Gadiraju, managing director of Rimini Street India. “It reflects our firm belief that a culture of respect, cooperation, and employee well-being is pivotal to our collective and individual achievements. Our people are the backbone of our success and the value we provide to our customers.”

Additional results of the survey include:

96% of employees say they are treated fairly regardless of their sexual orientation and 94% regardless of their age and race.

95% of employees are proud to tell others they work at Rimini Street.

93% of employees feel good about the ways Rimini Street contributes to society.

“At Rimini Street, we are dedicated to creating an exceptional workplace environment where our employees not only feel valued, but also empowered to reach their full potential,” said Seth Ravin, president and CEO of Rimini Street. “This recognition reaffirms our commitment to building an inclusive, innovative, and supportive workplace where our employees feel they have a voice to make the most impact and deliver on our mission to provide extraordinary technology solutions to our clients.”

Rimini Street’s Extraordinary Programs Support an Extraordinary Culture

Rimini Street recently celebrated 10 years of successful operations in India, a region that has proven to be a center of excellence and innovation. Attracting and retaining top talent that produces “extraordinary” results is critical to the company’s continued growth in the area. Today, Rimini Street India employs hundreds of professionals working in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The team is a significant contributor to the company’s global growth and unmatched 4.9 out of 5.0 average client satisfaction rating (where 5.0 is “excellent”).

Rimini Street offers programs designed to ensure the highest employee performance and engagement, including:

Rimini Street four-day, flexible workweek piloted in the second half of 2022 to provide greater work-life balance, and now available through 2023.

Investments in new and improved learning and development programs to cultivate professional growth and learning capabilities for its workforce.

The launch of Peakon, an anonymous employee engagement platform that helps the company continually listen, measure, track, learn, and succeed by analyzing proven drivers of employee satisfaction.

Rimini Street is also proud to advocate for young talent through its program, “Freshers." This special program aims to recruit and develop early talent by providing new opportunities for recent graduates to continue building their skills with a six-month training within the company. Selected individuals have jumpstarted their careers at Rimini Street and are now proudly contributing towards the company’s success.

