Gauteng reaffirms anti-e-tolls position

Gauteng’s Department of Roads and Transport is resolute that motorists should not pay to use provincial roads, ahead of a national government decision on the e-tolling system.

Despite public resistance, the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) moved ahead with plans to introduce the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project, popularly known e-tolls, on 3 December 2013.

The Electronic Toll Collection company, contracted to collect e-toll payments on behalf of Sanral, has had a tough task during this time, due to ongoing non-payment by motorists.

In addition, Gauteng’s provincial government has been openly critical of e-tolls, with premier David Makhura previously saying there’s no future for e-tolls in the province.

In a statement issued yesterday, Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for public transport and roads infrastructure, says the provincial government’s view is still against the implementation of e-tolls.

Mamabolo notes the provincial government has been working with national government to ensure the implementation of the e-toll system in Gauteng is halted.

In addition, the MEC has been engaging minister Fikile Mbalula on the provincial government’s rejection of the proposed implementation of Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act regulations as another method of enforcing the e-tolling system.

Says Mamabolo: “As we look forward to the announcement by national government, we reaffirm our view that e-tolling system in its current form burdens Gauteng residents on a matter that involves the national economy and the economies of neighbouring states.

“As we anxiously wait for the decision, the provincial government believes it has put forward a compelling argument for the scrapping of e-tolls.”