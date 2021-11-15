MNT-Halan’s Neuron Drives Massive Scalability for Egypt’s Leading Fintech

MNT- Halan Co-Founder and CTO Ahmed Mohsen, and Co-Founder and CEO Mounir Nakhla (Photo: Business Wire)

MNT-Halan, Egypt’s leading fintech ecosystem, has announced the successful roll out of Neuron, the proprietary core banking software it developed and launched earlier this year. This distributed system enables the frictionless handling of millions of customers and multiple currencies. It also guarantees maximum uptime that ensures availability while maintaining maximum control of customer data. Critically, it integrates all business functions through machine learning and AI to increase productivity, minimize risk of default and credit exposure, and enhance renewal rate.

MNT-Halan CEO Mounir Nakhla commented, “In only 9 months Neuron has made a massive impact on our business, fuelling growth and enabling us to launch and provide multiple digital offerings. Neuron has allowed us to scale further, as we continue to serve the under-banked in Egypt and beyond. Whether merchants or individuals, customers are benefiting from the speed, safety, ease, and availability of Neuron. Not only are all our services now being provided digitally, Neuron facilitates new product offerings such as BNPL, e-commerce and supply chain finance. We are excited to see MNT-Halan reach its next level of growth and expansion as customers continue to embrace and expect the experience this proprietary technology offers.”

Ahmed Mohsen, MNT-Halan co-founder and CTO, added, “Neuron is a game changer. As the first core banking software in the Middle East and Africa, we built this technology to accelerate our trajectory and ability to scale, ensure frictionless transactions, predict customer behavior with precision through informed machine learning, and maintain the security of our customers’ data.”

Neuron is the only developed, distributed core banking software in the Middle East and Africa. Its features include: