Broad-based Demand, Resilient Margins Power Strong Earnings Growth in Q2 for TCS

Tata Consultancy Services (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), the leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, reported its consolidated financial results according to Ind AS and IFRS, for the quarter ending September 30, 2021.

Highlights of the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

Revenue at $6.333 Bn, +16.8% YoY; +15.5% CC YoY

Operating Margin at 25.6%; +0.1% QoQ, -0.6% YoY

Net Income at $1.301 Bn, +14.0% YoY | Net Margin at 20.5%

Strong Client Addition: 5 New Clients (total: 54) in $100Mn+; 17 new clients (total: 114) in $50Mn+

Net Cash from Operations at $1.344 Bn ie 103.3% of Net Income

Net headcount addition of 19,690 | Workforce strength: 528,748

Diverse and inclusive: Women in the workforce: 36.2% | 157 Nationalities

Building a G&T workforce: 417K+ employees trained in new technologies | 26K+ Contextual Masters identified | 6,900+ Elevate graduates

Best in class talent retention: LTM IT Services attrition rate at 11.9%; lowest in the industry

Dividend per share: INR 7.00 | Record date 19/10/2021 | Payment date 03/11/2021

Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said: “The strong and sustained demand environment is a once-in-a-decade opportunity to position ourselves as the preferred growth and transformation partner for our customers. We are using the growth tailwind to invest in strengthening relevant capabilities and building out a comprehensive portfolio of offerings that caters to a broader set of stakeholders in the enterprise across business cycles, strengthening our brand, and making our business more resilient. We believe this is the most sustainable pathway to create longer term value for all our stakeholders.”

N Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director, said: “We are pleased with our overall delivery performance during the quarter, where several large complex programs across verticals went live, thanks to the passion, energy, and commitment of our people. These include programs such as contact-less payments, card-less withdrawal of cash from ATMs for leading banks, space-range-display transformation for retailers, one of the largest application transformations to public cloud native architecture, all leveraging our automation led G+T framework, agile methods and toolkit. Our products and platforms, TCS BaNCS®, Quartz SmartLedgers™, TwinX™ and TCS Cognix™, all had marquee wins during the quarter and are increasingly driving business and operating model transformations in many markets.”

Samir Seksaria, Chief Financial Officer, said: “Strong growth and disciplined execution helped us overcome headwinds from currency and supply-side inflation and deliver expanded margins. Our industry-leading profitability and strong cash conversion give us the wherewithal to make the right investments needed to build out the business of the future.”

Research and Innovation

As on September 30, 2021, the company has applied for 6,169 patents, including 180 applied during the quarter, and has been granted 2,100 patents.

Human Resources

The company’s ability to attract and retain talent at scale, and its continued investments in organic talent development, have enabled it to fulfill much of the incremental demand in newer technologies using internal candidates. Employees logged over 14.3million learning hours in Q2. Over 496,000 employees have been trained in Agile methods and over 417,000 employees have been trained on multiple new technologies.

TCS added 19,690 employees on a net basis in Q2, taking the total employee base to 528,748 as of September 30. It continues to be a very diverse workforce, comprising 157 nationalities and with women making up 36.2% of the base.

TCS’ philosophy of investing in people and its progressive workplace policies have resulted in industry-leading talent retention. IT Services attrition rate (LTM) was at 11.9%, the lowest in the industry.

“This has been a fulfilling quarter in more ways than one. We brought on board a record number of 43,000 fresh graduates in the last six months. Our Shift-Left training strategy has helped us significantly accelerate their deployment. Investing ahead of time in building our own pipeline of talent has helped us overcome supply-side challenges, and meet the execution timelines of our customers’ growth and transformation programs. By focusing on organic talent development and by linking learning with careers, we have kept employee satisfaction levels high. At the same time, we continue to scale up programs like Contextual Masters and Elevate to groom the G&T leaders for the workforce of tomorrow,” said Milind Lakkad, Chief HR Officer. “With 70% of TCSers fully vaccinated, and over 95% having received at least one dose, we plan to gradually get our workforce back in office by the end of this year.”

