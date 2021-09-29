Collaboration is key to public sector transformation: PSICT Forum on 1 October

The Public Sector ICT Forum (PSICT), which has strategically positioned itself as a conduit for collaboration among national, provincial and local government departments and agencies, SMMEs and civil society organisations, is holding its first KZN-focused event on 1 October.

PSICT FORUM Collaboration as the Driver for Digital Transformation in the Public Sector Date: 1 October 2021

Venue: Online

Time: 10:00 - 12:00 (GMT+2) Register today

The topic of the virtual forum, which is sponsored by MTN Business, is Collaboration as a driver for digital transformation in the public sector and it will examine how collaboration can lead to enhanced service delivery, the streamlining of resources and reductions in state expenditure.

The keynote speaker is Nomusa Dube-Ncube, member of the Executive Council responsible for the Finance portfolio in the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government.

Matthew Khumalo, GM of regional operations for MTN KZN, says the forum will provide an opportunity to share some of the transformational ideas on how to digitise the economy, and public sector in particular, and learn about some of the digitisation journeys that organisations in the public space are undertaking.

“We believe that we have the capacity, the capabilities and the best network,” he said, adding that since MTN is finally able to participate in the RT15 Contract, its partners in the public sector arena − state-owned enterprises, government and municipalities – can utilise MTN infrastructure to transform their communities and the sector as a whole.