NetApp to Acquire CloudCheckr and Expand its Spot by NetApp CloudOps Platform to Enable Organizations to Better Optimize and Secure Their Multi-Cloud Infrastructure

NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire CloudCheckr, a leading cloud optimization platform that provides cloud visibility and insights to lower costs, maintain security and compliance, and optimize cloud resources. Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed.

As private and public sector organizations together with managed service providers have deepened investments in cloud services over the last few years, cloud cost has emerged as an obstacle to a company’s acceleration to cloud. This acquisition extends Spot by NetApp’s leading FinOps offerings by combining critical cost visibility and reporting from the CloudCheckr platform with continuous cost optimization and managed services from Spot by NetApp. Bringing these capabilities together will enable organizations to better understand and continuously improve their cloud resources and realize the benefits of cloud faster and at scale.

NetApp continues to invest in the innovation and growth of the Spot by NetApp portfolio as a core component of its cloud strategy. The acquisition of CloudCheckr complements and expands the Spot by NetApp portfolio to create an industry leading suite of CloudOps services, and builds on the company’s recent acquisition of Data Mechanics. With CloudCheckr, the Spot by NetApp portfolio will offer comprehensive cost visibility, analytics, management, and optimization to help enterprises and managed service providers continuously control their cloud infrastructure resources.

“Managing costs while accelerating cloud applications is a significant challenge for organizations as they work to maximize the ROI of their cloud investments, all while running at cloud speed,” said Anthony Lye, executive vice president and general manager of NetApp’s Public Cloud Services business unit. “By adding cloud billing analytics, cost management capabilities, cloud compliance and security to our CloudOps platform through the acquisition of CloudCheckr, we are enabling organizations to deploy infrastructure and business applications faster while reducing their capital and operational costs. This is a critical step forward in our FinOps strategy as well as an acceleration of our overall CloudOps leadership. Simply put, NetApp continues to empower customers to achieve more cloud at less cost.”

“The combination of Spot by NetApp and CloudCheckr will create a suite of highly complementary and synergistic multi-cloud infrastructure management solutions for our customers and partners,” said Tim McKinnon, CEO of CloudCheckr. “The CloudCheckr team is thrilled to be joining NetApp, and to help advance the company’s leadership in the FinOps space.”

