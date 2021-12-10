FNB engages Twoobii as point-of-sale connectivity partner

The FNB POS-on-Twoobii offers merchants a vital failsafe backup system in the event of any interruption to frontline services provided by fibre and LTE-based connectivity.

Leading South African retail bank FNB has selected Twoobii as its preferred satellite services supplier for POS (point of sale) connectivity solutions. The successful certification is the result of stringent network testing to ensure full compliance with all security and FNB network criteria. Now that Twoobii has been certified, the way ahead is clear for FNB to offer Twoobii services to merchants seeking a reliable alternative to other connectivity technologies.

Currently, most retail POS devices are using GSM networks for connectivity and are prone to poor transaction reliability caused by power outages or poor network coverage – issues that are irrelevant in the context of Smart Satellite Services. The retail sector has become increasingly competitive in light of the continued growth of e-commerce, and retailers simply cannot afford to lose sales due to being offline and unable to take card payments.

The pandemic has seen a further decline in the use of cash by consumers, making always-on POS connectivity a non-negotiable for B2C enterprises. Contactless transaction functionality is vital to restoring customer confidence in bricks and mortar shopping experiences.

Leading up to the signing of this agreement, 100 satellite terminals have already been installed, giving merchants a vital failsafe backup system in the event of any interruption to frontline services provided by fibre and LTE-based connectivity.

The FNB POS-on-Twoobii solution also provides merchants with the option to add business broadband services using the same satellite terminal equipment.

The FNB POS-on-Twoobii solution also provides merchants with the option to add business broadband services using the same satellite terminal equipment. For ‘off-grid’ merchants, lodges and trading posts, this forms the ideal all-in-one solution for robust POS connectivity, business broadband and customer WiFi and voice services.

“Enterprise satellite terminals have a proven ability to deliver always-on anywhere communication services,” commented Dawie de Wet, Group CEO of Q-KON, the leading satellite engineering enterprise behind Smart Satellite Services, Twoobii. Combining the Smart Services feature set with the existing advantages of basic satellite services provides a new and highly reliable alternative solution for business connectivity requirements, including POS, SD-WAN and Layer 2 networks,” he added.

“We are delighted to have been chosen by FNB to be their satellite services provider,” commented James Taylor, Executive: Strategic Accounts at Q-KON. “The Twoobii Business Broadband Internet services not only enables FNB Merchant Services to ensure that their customers always trade, anywhere in South Africa, but can also provide stable broadband connectivity should the merchant opt for that additional service,” he added.

To discover how Twoobii’s satellite business broadband offering could enhance your customer service and boost your sales, visit: https://twoobii.com/.