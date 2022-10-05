300 Rimini Street Employees Will Gather in Las Vegas to Handmake 500 Fleece Blankets for Local Foster Children, Shelter Pets, and Homeless Youth

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that on October 6, 2022, over 300 Rimini Street employees gathered in Las Vegas will handmake 500 fleece blankets for local foster children. The blankets will then be donated to Clark County (Nev.) Department of Family Services and Foster Kinship, a Las Vegas-based non-profit. The volunteers will also craft 100 smaller blankets to be donated to the Las Vegas SPCA for animals waiting for their forever homes. The remaining fabric will be donated to volunteer quilters who sew garments for local homeless youth.

The 500 blankets will be part of the supply package for recently appointed guardians to gift to the child upon arrival, helping them feel welcome during their critical adjustment phase. The fleece fabric used for the blankets is adorned with children’s characters and playful designs, and each blanket will be handcrafted for uniqueness. Rimini Street is covering all costs associated with the project, including the fabric and the space rental.

The blankets will be distributed by Peggy’s Attic, a donation facility run by Clark County Department of Family Services.

“Things we often take for granted, such as blankets and small sentiments, are sometimes the most sought-after essential for a child in the foster program,” said Janet Ravin, committee chair of the Rimini Street Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Rimini Street. “Rimini Street is honored to take part in creating these gestures of love and encouragement for our children.”

Rimini Street gatherings and events often involve charitable service activities that benefit the community where Rimini Street employees live and work, such as making care packages for Meals on Wheels and hygiene kits for individuals experiencing homelessness. To date, the company has supported more than 350 charities across six continents through monetary, in-kind, and volunteer hour donations with projects ranging from deconstructing and repairing damaged wheelchairs, beautification of community centers benefitting at-risk youths, cooking, and delivering meals, building homes, and creating generational wealth in partnership with Habitat for Humanity and more.

“Rimini Street is guided by our greater purpose which is ‘to create a better world through equal opportunity for all.’ To achieve this, we always keep our ‘four C’s’ in mind which are company, clients, colleagues, and community,” said Seth Ravin, founder and CEO of Rimini Street. “Rimini Street is on a mission to see this purpose realized whether we’re providing extraordinary care and pioneering innovative IT services or empowering our colleagues to dream big and pursue opportunities to support community members in need.”