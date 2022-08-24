Unleash the power of your data with Decision Inc. and Snowflake’s Cloud Data Platform

James Cronje, Engagement Manager at Decision Inc.

Decision Inc., a leader in data-driven technology transformation, has partnered with Snowflake to revolutionise our clients’ approach to data management, insight sharing and a true data-driven culture; with no interruptions, minimal administration and in a future-proof manner. Snowflake enables businesses with a single cloud platform with governed access to all your business data, providing unlimited scale and workloads running on top of any of the three major clouds (AWS, Azure, GCP). Coupled with Decision Inc.’s industry expertise and innate understanding of data management, storage and analytic complexities, this cloud-based solution delivers performance, concurrency, simplicity and results.

“Traditional approaches run the risk of being unable to keep up with growing datasets and demanding workloads. This lack of flexibility can lead to stale, inconsistent insights across the business, with a heavy focus on infrastructure and maintenance,” says James Cronje, Engagement Manager at Decision Inc. “Without a suitable platform in place, businesses are unable to unleash the potential of their data assets.” In addition, many organisations in the market are limited in their ability to capitalise on data, often because these initiatives are supported by architecture that is costly and complex.

A unique data innovation

“Snowflake's unique architecture allows businesses to store and access data in a fraction of the time and cost of traditional on-premises, open source or alternative cloud solutions,” says Selim Abid, Channel & Alliances Lead from Snowflake. “Snowflake’s unique architecture separates storage, compute and services, allowing compute and storage to scale independently. It is an innovative approach that allows for improved scalability and performance,” concludes Abid.

Selim Abid, Channel & Alliances Lead from Snowflake.

Snowflake combines the power of data warehousing, the flexibility of big data platforms and cloud elasticity at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. With exciting topics including querying data without importing into Snowflake, materialised views, external tables, Iceberg tables, data lake and data lakehouse concepts, it is no wonder Snowflake has the world’s attention.

The platform uses a columnar storage system that’s optimised for analytics and application workloads and can query the data more efficiently. This results in faster performance and supports data-driven decision-making in real-time. Customer data, inventory levels and business operations are tracked more efficiently and allow companies to deliver richer customer service.

What sets Snowflake apart

Snowflake offers a compelling differentiator in terms of sharing data to either named recipients, organisational groups or through the marketplace. The ease at which data can be monetised and shared is just as appealing as the enrichment of current data sets from the Snowflake Marketplace. Organisations can also leverage the technology to reduce their reliance on third-party storage and analytics providers to save on expenditure. As a cloud-based platform, Snowflake has sophisticated security features in place that provide granular control over who can access which data, including masking. This level of security is further enhanced by built-in encryption that protects from unauthorised access. As a result, Snowflake is an ideal solution for organisations that need to store, analyse and share large volumes of data, quickly and securely.

Together, the possibilities are endless

“Decision Inc. has partnered with Snowflake to ensure that we provide the best data-driven solutions for any business, which can be introduced at different stages of maturity and for various use cases,” says James Cronje, Engagement Manager at Decision Inc. “Combining the Snowflake platform with Decision Inc.’s expertise and business applications ensures that our customers get real-time insights, absolute value and measurable cost savings without losing control of their data.”

Quick insights and delivery means that innovation is accelerated. Decision Inc. sees this partnership as another means to execute our clients’ strategy through data. Not only in terms of accessing data from the platform, but moreover, in the significant time savings in the set-up of the Snowflake environment, management of costs and accounts and the implementation of our projects.

The results are tangible

Snowflake provides an easy-to-use interface and exceptional data storage capabilities, and when combined with our industry experience and technological capabilities, you gain superlative control and analytic outcomes. Built for speed and access, insights can be readily shared and analysed in real-time, transforming business decisions and influencing results.

Examples of how we can support your business initiatives in the real world include:

Gaining a richer understanding of customer buying behaviour;

Identifying customer trends;

Predicting customer needs;

Optimising marketing campaigns;

Improving website design;

Stable and scalable infrastructure supporting your business applications; and

Unlocking value in all data sources.

The applications of Snowflake are endless and are not confined to specific industries. The combination of this world-class platform and our consultant expertise will surely set up any business for success. The possibilities truly are endless.

