It’s 2023, time for SMEs to move to cloud

Small and medium-sized businesses that have not yet moved their businesses to the cloud now have a perfect opportunity to do so, with a bundled all-in-one MTN Business Cloud – Microsoft 365 and Teams Direct Routing offer.

This is according to Dr Nkosi Kumalo, General Manager: Product and Capability at MTN Business, who notes that many South African SMEs are not yet enjoying the benefits of the cloud because they perceive it to be complicated or costly. SMEs are also looking for a one-stop shop and MTN cloud bundle fulfils that need. “Cloud-based storage, calling services and applications are the simple solution for businesses that need to be always-on and mobile, at a manageable cost,” he says.

“Instead of worrying about being away from the office when the phone rings, juggling data on flash drives, accessing multiple e-mail accounts and licensing assorted applications, moving to a consolidated all-in-one cloud-based service simply makes sense.”

As Microsoft solutions partner for modern work, MTN Business has made the cloud simple and cost-effective for SMEs, introducing all the communications and productivity tools a business needs, in a single integrated package.

The MTN Business Cloud Microsoft 365 and Teams Direct Routing bundles create an integrated workplace with a rich set of telephonic and call handling features from any location. MTN’s Microsoft Teams Direct Routing allows you to dial any number on the South African network using the Microsoft Teams App. “This means businesses can set up – or migrate – one fixed voice company number, but make and receive voice calls from any location directly to their Microsoft Teams-enabled device,” Dr Kumalo says. “Businesses benefit from cloud voicemail, caller ID, call park, call forwarding, auto attendants, call queries, call transfer and more.”

“By offering a unified, cloud-based telephony system, this offering from MTN Business reduces operating costs and boosts productivity by introducing fixed-call rate flexibility and usage-based call rates,” says Dr Kumalo.

“Microsoft 365 tools and applications enable SMEs to operate professionally and efficiently, wherever they are,” he says. “Depending on the size and maturity of the small business, MTN has a package to support their collaboration and productivity needs.”

By opting for the premium cloud service offered by MTN Business, SMEs are empowered to communicate and collaborate, they get secure remote access while being protected against password theft, secure endpoints and protect themselves against ransomware, safeguard sensitive data and secure work data on personal devices.

Not only do they gain access to all of the familiar applications that they need to operate their business, they also get an app to assist with creating marketing materials and an app for data visualisation.

Says Dr Kumalo: “The new year is expected to be a demanding one for SMEs, with agility, cost control and enabling hybrid work all top-of-mind concerns. The MTN Business Cloud Microsoft 365 and Teams Direct services are designed to take care of all those concerns so SMEs can get on with business.”

Find out more by clicking on this link: