Apple discontinues iPod after 20 years

Tech giant Apple is discontinuing its music player, the iPod, 20 years after it was introduced.

The move brings to an end a device widely hailed for revolutionising how people listen to music.

In a statement yesterday, Apple says since its introduction over 20 years ago, iPod has captivated users all over the world who love the ability to take their music with them on the go.

Today, it adds, the experience of taking one’s music library out into the world has been integrated across Apple’s product line – from iPhone and Apple Watch, to iPad and Mac – along with access to more than 90 million songs and over 30 000 playlists available via Apple Music.

“Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry – it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to and shared,” says Greg Joswiak, Apple senior vice-president of worldwide marketing.

“Today, the spirit of iPod lives on. We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad and Apple TV. And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio − there’s no better way to enjoy, discover and experience music.”

The company notes the iPod Touch, the only version of the portable music player still being sold, will be available while supplies last.

Reuters reports that since its launch in 2001, the iPod took on a storm of competing music players before being eclipsed by smartphones, online music streaming and, within the Apple pantheon, by the rise of the iPhone.

Apple stopped reporting iPod sales in 2015.