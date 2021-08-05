Next Vivo 5G-ready smartphone coming to SA

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo yesterday unveiled the V21 5G, its next 5G-powered premium smartphone that will be available in the South African market.

The new smartphone, which Vivo says will soon be available in local retail stores, joins the brand’s expanding device portfolio following its debut in SA in December 2019.

The launch of the V21 brings the number of devices carrying the Vivo name in the local market to eight, with the price points ranging between low-to-mid and mid-to-high.

Ivan Magoba, Vivo’s product specialist in SA, said the V21 is the first device with the slimmest design in its price point. “Vivo designs allow the consumer to enjoy quality not in just the way it looks, but the quality of the premium design that fits into their everyday life.

“If a consumer is looking for a device like the V21 5G, they are looking at a device that is going to fit perfectly in their hand and still allow them to use the hi-tech that is available on the device.”

According to Magoba, since venturing into overseas markets in 2014, Vivo has grown to be a top five global smartphone brand that’s available in over 50 countries, noting the smartphone brand has a global footprint of 400 million users.

Magoba told the virtual audience that Vivo launched a specialised research centre in 2016, which focused on 5G core technologies. In 2019, the smartphone maker launched its first commercial 5G device.

“Concentrating our efforts in this way has led us to innovation perfection in terms of our technology.”

The V21 features dual-mode 5G, which Magoba said is the best quality in 5G settings when it comes to software and hardware. “It consumes less power but is more powerful and more stable than a single-mode 5G device.”

Other key features include the camera set-up, which is made up of a 44MP OIS [optical image stabilisation] front-facing camera to allow the user to use OIS and night mode at the same time. On the rear is a triple camera system, with a 64MP OIS main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP macro camera.

The device also supports dual recording mode, stable selfie video, as well as a dual light system, states Magoba. “The night portraits in the selfie camera, for example, will allow the consumer to take the best quality in imaging in low light settings.”

Furthermore, it features a 4 000mAh battery and has a 6.4-inch display screen.

Magoba says in SA, the V21 5G will be available in two colours – sunset dazzle and dusk blue.

For more specifications of the V21, click here.