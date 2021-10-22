Video: Pinnacle: Dell Precision: 3560 Mobile Workstation

Pinnacle brings you the redesigned 15-inch mobile workstation with Dell Optimizer for Precision, Dell's most intelligent mobile workstations with AI-based optimisation.

This 15-inch entry-level mobile workstation redesigned with AI optimisation, next-generation Intel Core processors and NVIDIA graphics, for premium productivity within reach, is as powerful as it is intelligent.

With Pinnacle, you now have the option of a mobile workstation that is poised for performance. The latest processors: Intel Core 11th Gen processors offer the performance and reliability you need to power your ideas.

Professional graphics and memory: Working in 2D or entry-level 3D CAD is easy with up to 2GB of next-generation NVIDIA graphics. Plus, you can stay in your workflow with up to 64GB of 3200MHz high-speed memory.

Advanced thermals: Keeps your workstation cool and quiet while you work hard.

Plenty of storage: Store and access your creations easily with PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD storage, up to 4TB with UMA graphics.

Captivating and comfortable display: Now with a brighter 400 nit up to UHD display, up to 100% sRGB with PremierColor plus touch options and hardware-based low blue light (ComfortView Plus) options.

Plug in: Seamlessly connect and transfer everything fast with (2) Thunderbolt 4 and (2) USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A (1x power enabled) ports plus HDMI 2.0 port and up to Intel 802.11ax R2/6E, Blue Tooth 5.0; LTE Cat9 WWAN (only for Discrete Graphics). Updated keyboard design: Pro2 keyboard and large click pad looks good, feels even better.