Zynga Opens Pre-Registration for FarmVille 3 Ahead of November 4, 2021 Launch

Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment and creator of the popular FarmVille franchise, today announced that it has opened pre-registration for its upcoming title, FarmVille 3. The agriculture-simulation social game will be available at launch on November 4, 2021 on iOS and Android devices worldwide, as well as on M1-equipped Apple laptop and desktop devices. Zynga also released the game’s reveal trailer introducing fan-favorite farmhand Marie, brand new characters and adorable animals, all waiting for players in FarmVille 3.



“Twelve years ago, FarmVille burst onto the gaming scene, creating a loyal following that has drawn over 700 million installs for the FarmVille series worldwide,” said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga. “Today, we are thrilled to open pre-registration for FarmVille 3. The game has been uniquely designed to captivate the imagination of the many players who have enjoyed FarmVille over the past decade, as well as the enthusiasm of a new generation of gamers.”

FarmVille 3 will feature over 150 breeds of animals ranging from chickens and cows to exotic new pets such as friendly tigers and fluffy alpacas. Players can adopt, nurture and raise baby animals including lovable chicks, lambs, piglets and many more adorable creatures. For their parenting efforts, players will be rewarded with unique farm items to help them along their journey.

Returning to the franchise is fan-favorite character Marie, who will guide and greet both the FarmVille community and new players looking to set up land for the very first time. Marie will be accompanied by a cast of more than 30 diverse farmhands. Each character will be equipped with handy skills such as baking, fishing, lumberjacking and crafting to help players on their farm-building journey.

The weather is a game changer, too! Come rain or shine, players will be able to check the in-game weather forecast and use it to their advantage to boost the yield of their next harvest or fishing trip.

Players can pre-register now to stay up to date with the latest news on FarmVille 3 and be among the first to be alerted when the game launches on November 4, 2021. In the first two weeks after the full worldwide launch, players who download the game will receive a special starter kit that contains interactive welcome features, such as decorative elements and the ‘Early Bird profile picture’, designed to help players personalize their in-game country homestead.

