Getting creative with laptops

Juan Mouton, Country Marketing Manager, Asus Systems.

While the concept of work from home has become more mainstream since the early days of the pandemic, the creative community has always been comfortable working from anywhere, being more mobile and adopting a more versatile approach to their work-life balance.

It is only recently, however, that the evolution of the gig economy, the growth of influencer marketing, new remote work trends and a restructuring of the formal economy have combined to drive the creator economy to new heights.

One thing that hasn’t changed is the demand for creative hardware that doesn’t slow them down or encumber them; however, it has become increasingly more affordable to obtain a high-quality laptop. According to Juan Mouton, country marketing manager for Asus Systems, such a device should not only be able to keep up with the best creator software, but should also allow for a seamless experience.

“There is definitely an increasing demand for what could be referred to as ‘non-agency’ content. Whether it’s the rise of micro-influencers refining their content through a more professional process, or freelancers taking advantage of the explosion of content required for social media channels, the demand for great content is at an all-time high,” he says.

“The tough economic situation at present, coupled with more people working from home, has led to an increase in the numbers who have decided to give their side hustle dream a proper go. For many, this has led them to the field of content creation, driving up the demand for the hardware that will enable them to compete as a small business in the current landscape.”

Mouton notes that traditionally, many creators have made use of gaming laptops, because the high-power requirements for gaming make these very capable machines to run creator applications. However, in recent years, there has been a growing focus on providing creators with laptops that are specifically engineered to meet their needs and varying budgets.

Asked what he would recommend creators look for in a device, Mouton suggests they should first look at the four most important elements: the CPU, GPU, RAM and the display.

“The CPU, GPU and RAM together drive high-performance computing. Since not every profession would need to fully utilise all three areas, a user can often save a significant amount by taking care in selecting the right laptop for their current needs. In other words, always check the recommended requirements of the desired application, and then select your laptop accordingly.

“Meanwhile, the display has become, in my opinion, the most important feature for a creator to consider. The end-product can vary greatly when a display’s colour accuracy is not up to scratch. Certainly, the benefits of an OLED display cannot be overstated. These screens feature 70% less harmful blue light, with an ultra-fast 0.2ms response time. They also provide clarity at any brightness, which is key for creatives.”

You must also remember that the more powerful the computer and the harder you make it work, the more heat it will generate, he says. Thus, controlling the temperature to allow for long periods of power performance – something critical for creators – is essential in optimising performance and efficiency.

“Creator-focused laptops also use various innovations to keep performance hardware cool, from ergolift hinge designs to lifted keyboards, which help increase airflow and cooling, while also offering an ergonomic edge to the user,” continues Mouton.

He adds that creators should make sure they understand what the recommended system requirements are for the software they are going to use. He advises staying away from the minimum recommendations, as practical use case scenarios for most creators will be well above the minimum system requirements.

“My final words of advice? Seek out a laptop that is durable and portable, with creative hardware that doesn’t slow you down or encumber you – from here, it’s all about personal preference budget and lifestyle,” he concludes.