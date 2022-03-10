Cape Town sees uptick in paperless billing

The City of Cape Town says its e-billing service has grown by about 16% since June 2020, as customers opt to receive their monthly municipal accounts via e-mail.

The city adds that more than 475 000 customers, which represent almost half of the total number of billable customers, access their monthly municipal accounts either via e-billing or e-services.

This growth, according to the city, was spurred by the nationwide lockdown that ensued as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the statement, the city indicates that e-billing and e-services helps it to save money, which can be used to enhance other services. It is also environmentally friendly and it reduces the risk of customers not receiving their accounts via the postal service, it notes.

City’s mayoral committee member for finance, councillor Siseko Mbandezi, states: “About a third of our customers who have e-mail addresses receive their monthly municipal accounts via e-mail and altogether almost half of our customers have chosen to go paperless via e-billing (accounts via e-mail) or by using e-services.

“We hope to see a big increase in this number over the next year. The city’s billing system has a 99% accuracy rate and with more people opting for paperless billing, the system is enhanced for all customers by reducing the risk of accounts not being delivered by post. It also makes it easier for customers to digitally store and reference their monthly accounts.”

The city has encouraged other customers to manage their accounts digitally by making the switch to e-billing and register for e-services.

“We encourage more of our customers, especially businesses, with e-mail addresses to register for e-billing or e-services. As always, we thank our customers for their payments as this makes service delivery possible.”

The city advises citizens to click here to register for e-services. Alternatively, customers may also e-mail help.uces@capetown.gov.za and request to be registered for e-services or e-billing.