Hillstone Networks Adds Common Criteria Certification EAL4+ for Hillstone Networks Next Generation Firewalls

Hillstone Networks, an innovative and accessible cybersecurity solutions provider, announced that it has been certified through Common Criteria EAL4+ for the Hillstone Networks SG-6000 A-Series Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) and StoneOS 5.5.R9, further strengthening it as a platform of choice for users who need to harden their networks and secure their critical assets from edge to cloud.

The Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation (Common Criteria) is an international standard for computer security certification. Common Criteria is factored in for use in government agencies as well as heavily regulated and compliance-driven critical infrastructure. Because of the quality assurance and guarantee of the certification, other large enterprises across many industries also use Common Criteria to justify implementing the solutions.

“Cyber resilience is a mandate today, regardless of the enterprise size or industry,” said Tim Liu, CTO and Co-founder, Hillstone Networks. “The Hillstone Next Generation Firewall is the foundation for our security portfolio, and deployed globally, securing over 23,000 customers. Today, our customers have another reason to trust that our solutions protect their sensitive assets and critical infrastructure with the addition of the Common Criteria Certification. We continue to push the envelope in making the digital world a more secure place.”

“Secura congratulates Hillstone Networks for achieving the EAL4+ Common Criteria certification for Hillstone Next Generation Firewall and StoneOS. This certificate comes to highlight the implemented security features within the product, as well as the maturity of the development processes. The exemplary collaboration between Hillstone and Secura teams made this result possible,” said Razvan Venter, Group Manager Products Security, Secura.

The Hillstone Networks A-Series, recognized by Gartner as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls, comes in two form factors with additional models to meet the most demanding workloads and requirements. For more certificate information, please check the Certification Report, Security Target, and CCRA Certificate.