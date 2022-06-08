ICT Tenders: Slow return

Public sector procurement officers may have clarity on the validity of the 2017 Preferential Procurement Regulations, but this is yet to result in an increase in tender advertisements.

The reasons for this lag are many, however, and should not be cause for concern as yet. This includes having to rework tender documentation to include the preferential procurement regulations; deciding whether to re-advertise previous tenders with the regulations included; and dealing with tenders that had been granted exemptions by the finance minister that have now lapsed as a result of the latest Constitutional Court ruling.

Interestingly, only the iSimangaliso Wetland Park has re-issued its three outstanding tenders to reflect the 2017 Preferential Procurement regulations.

While quantities have yet to return, this week does see a number of interesting tenders being introduced.

The Department of Home Affairs, for instance, is looking for a professional service provider to design, build and supply “virtual interactive self-service machines” to host a live capture system for the application, processing and collection of smart ID cards and passports.

The Government Pensions Administration Agency, on the other hand, is advertising for the back scanning of members and pensioners files; indexing of scanned members/pensioners files and documents; and destruction of scanned documents and files.

Other entities posting notable invitations include the Department of Social Development, the North West Department of Education and Sport Development, Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality, National Lotteries Commission, Airports Company of South Africa, Sentech, and a number of advertisements from the State IT Agency.

Meanwhile, the software sector is the only part of the ICT industry to see an increase in demand from 56 to 60. The hardware industry remains unchanged at 32, while the services and telecoms sectors see declines to 51 and 11, respectively.

New tenders

National Empowerment Fund

The fund is advertising for the development of a file plan and provision of a records management system.

Non-compulsory briefing: Date not disclosed – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: NEF RFP 02/2022/23

Information: Supply Chain Management, Tel: (011) 305 8000, E-mail: tenders@nefcorp.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Document management

Matzikama Municipality

The Western Cape municipality requires supply of speed law enforcement equipment and provision of backup office for collection of traffic and municipal by-law fines for a three-year period.

Tender no: T21/2021-2022

Information: Esau Everts, Tel: (027) 201 3439, E-mail: esaue@matzikama.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Law enforcement

Department of Home Affairs

A professional service provider is sought to design, built and supply virtual interactive self-service machines (KIOSK) to host a live capture system for the application, processing and collection of smart ID cards and passports for a period of three years, with an option to renew for an additional two, subject to availability of funds and satisfactory services.

Non-compulsory briefing: 10 Jun – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: DHA08-2022

Information: Lunga Njwabule, Tel: (012) 406 4027, E-mail: lunga.njwabule@dha.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software

Government Pensions Administration Agency

Proposals are invited for the back scanning of members and pensioners files; indexing of scanned members/pensioners files and documents; destruction of scanned documents and files for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: GPAA 04/2022

Information: Lesego Motlhasedi, Tel: (012) 399 2523, E-mail: Lesego.Motlhasedi@gpaa.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Managed services, Imaging, Document management

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

The agency is advertising for the supply and delivery of thermal printers for the Itix ticketing system.

Tender no: PR10328443

Information: Faniswa Mbunje, Tel: (021) 449 3012, E-mail: fmbunje@prasa.com.

Closing date: 15 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Printing

Majuba TVET college

The KZN institution requires provision of VOIP services over a 60-month contract.

Compulsory briefing: 15 Jun

Tender no: IT 21/07 C Rev 03

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 27 Jun 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Voice over IP, VoIP, Telephony

Proposals are also invited for the provision of information technology policy writing.

Compulsory briefing: 15 Jun

Tender no: IT 21/12 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 27 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Policy

National Housing Finance Corporation Limited

Bids are invited for the provision of vulnerability assessment and penetrative test services.

Tender no: MM/01/2022

Information: Anda Mazibuko, Tel: (011) 644 9800; E-mail: Tenders02@nhfc.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Security, Vulnerability, Penetration testing

The company is also advertising for enterprise content management solution services.

Tender no: NM/04/2022

Information: Anda Mazibuko, Tel: (011) 644 9800; E-mail: Tenders02@nhfc.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Content management

Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Local Municipality

The municipality wishes to appoint a service provider for the installation, supply and maintenance of a traffic contravention management system for a period of three years.

Tender no: COMM-B049/21/22

Information: Technical: W Dlamini, Tel: (039) 833 1038, E-mail: dlaminiw@ndz.gov.za. General: N Holiwe, Tel: (039) 833 1038.

Closing date: 16 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Traffic management, Support and maintenance

Alfred Duma Local Municipality

Bids are invited for the lease of multifunction copiers for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 9 Jun

Tender no: CS 02/2022

Information: S Massyn, Tel: (036) 637 2231, E-mail: smassyn@alfredduma.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Imaging

The KZN municipality also requires supply of a standard transfer specification (STS) compliant pre-payment electricity online vending and management system for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 17 Jun

Tender no: IATS 2022 2023 07

Information: P Ramsundar, Tel: (036) 637 2231, E-mail: pramsunar@alfredduma.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Vending, Pre-paid, Electricity, Tokens

Transport Education and Training Authority

The authority is looking for a qualified and/or accredited ICT service provider to provide integrated enterprise resource planning (ERP) support and maintenance for TETA’s complete financial management business processes for a period of five years.

Tender no: TETA22/COO/0006/ERP SUPPORT

Information: SCM Procurement Officer, Tel: (011) 577 7026, E-mail: tenders@teta.org.za.

Closing date: 21 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, ERP

TETA is also requesting proposals from a qualified and/or accredited ICT service provider to provide hosting infrastructure services for its information systems for a period of five years.

Tender no: TETA22/COO/0007/HOSTING SERVICES

Information: SCM Procurement Officer, Tel: (011) 577 7026, E-mail: tenders@teta.org.za.

Closing date: 21 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Managed services, Hosting

Phokwane Local Municipality

The Northern Cape region is advertising for an electricity prepaid vending system.

Tender no: PVS/E03/2022

Information: T Mmusi, Tel: (053) 474 9700, E-mail: modisa@phokwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 23 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Prepaid, Vending, Electricity

City of Joburg Property Company (SOC) Ltd

The company requests proposals for the appointment of a service provider to supply, install deliver and maintain telecommunication services for a period of three years.

Tender no: POP 07/2022

Information: Supply Chain Management Unit, Tel: (010) 219 9000, E-mail: tenders@jhbproperty.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jun 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Support and maintenance

A suitable bidder is sought to supply 54 pre-used high-workload multi-functional printing machines with managed printing services and a maintenance solution for a period of three years.

Tender no: POP 06/2022

Information: Supply Chain Management Unit, Tel: (010) 219 9000, E-mail: tenders@jhbproperty.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Printing, Services, Support and maintenance

Legal Aid South Africa

The organisation is advertising for a cloud-hosted telephone system for a period of five years.

Tender no: 02/2022

Information: Jonas Skosana, Tel: (011) 877 2000, E-mail: jonass@legal-aid.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Jun 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Telephony, Cloud computing, Hosting, Software

Provision of computer hardware is also sought for a period of five years.

Tender no: 04/2022

Information: Kabelo Choeu, Tel: (011) 877 2000, E-mail: KabeloC@legal-aid.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing

Mossel Bay Municipality

Supply and installation of a system is sought for deeds office searches.

Tender no: TDR321/2021/2022

Information: Jannie Fourie, Tel: (044) 606 5039, E-mail: jfourie@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Search

South African Civil Aviation Authority

The regulator is advertising for a panel of firms of internal auditors and forensic investigators.

Tender no: SACAA/PIAFI/00005/2022-2023

Information: Sambeso Mbande, Tel: (011) 545 1020, E-mail: mbandes@caa.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Security, Forensics

uThukela District Municipality

Bids are invited for the supply and installation of an access control system.

Tender no: 10/2022-FAC

Information: S Gcabashe, Tel: (036) 638 5100, E-mail: SGcabashe@uthukela.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Access control, Biometrics

Ekurhuleni Water Care Company

ERWAT is re-advertising its tender for the appointment of a service provider to manage, monitor and report on its ethics hotline for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: ERW202202/TNDR-006

Information: Brenda Matlala, Tel: (011) 929 7000, E-mail: Brenda.Matlala@erwat.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Contact centre, Call centre

South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited

The SABC wishes to appoint a suitable service provider for the provision of an online recruitment platform for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: RFQ/HC/2022/58

Information: Vusi, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, HR, Recruitment, Internet

The broadcaster is also advertising for the design, implementation, maintenance and support of its enterprise digital library for a period of 10 years.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2021/50

Information: Mametsi, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Library, Software development, Support and maintenance, Digital

A service provider is sought for the supply, installation, commissioning, training, handover and support of the MCR router replacement for a period of 10 years.

Compulsory briefing: Date not disclosed – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2022/16

Information: Thandeka, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Services, Training and eLearning, Support and maintenance

The SABC wishes to outsource its TV licences operations in terms of section 197 of the Labour Relations Act 66 of 1995 for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: Date not disclosed – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP/TVL/2022/1

Information: Potcia, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Outsourcing, Call centre, Contact centre

Johannesburg Water

The organisation is advertising for software maintenance and application support for its SAP - add on (Best) automated vendor reconciliation management system for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JW IT 80/20R

Information: John Sangweni, Tel: (011) 688 6575, E-mail: john.sangweni@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Applications, Support and maintenance

Department of Health, KwaZulu-Natal

The provincial department is looking for the supply, delivery, implementation, training, support and maintenance of a cloud picture archiving and communication system/radiological information system (PACS/RIS) with voice dictation on a three-year contract.

Tender no: ZNB 5686/2022-H

Information: N Mahlaba, Tel: (033) 815 8363, E-mail: Tenders@kznhealth.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, Imaging, Communication, Voice, Support and maintenance

Kwadukuza Municipality

Bids are invited for data cleansing.

Compulsory briefing: 23 Jun

Tender no: MN 32-2022

Information: C Pereira, Tel: (032) 437 5297, E-mail: chimenep@kwadukuza.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Data, Data cleansing

Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environ Affairs, KwaZulu-Natal

A service provider is sought to supply, configure, check. test and deliver Skype for Polycom virtual meeting rooms.

Tender no: Briefing Invitation 2022022308

Information: Nomusa Zuma, Tel: (033) 264 2579, E-mail: nomusa.zuma@kznedtea.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Virtual, Video conferencing

South African Special Risks Insurance Association

Bids are invited for the development, implementation, testing, and support and maintenance of a POPIA compliance solution.

Tender no: RFP2022/21

Information: Tebogo Ledwaba, Tel: (011) 214 0800, E-mail: Procurement@sasria.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Compliance, Support and maintenance, Privacy, Software development, POPI Act, POPIA

Construction Industry Development Board

A service provider is sought to provide e-mail and SMS marketing solutions in order to drive targeted messages and campaigns to both external and internal stakeholders and to provide maintenance and support for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: CIDB/001/2223

Information: Sphiwe Mlangeni, Tel: (012) 482 7328, E-mail: Sphiwem@cidb.org.za.

Closing date: 15 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Marketing, Direct marketing, E-mail, SMS, Telecommunications, Support and maintenance

South African Weather Service

SAWS is advertising for a service provider to provide a backup storage array for the production environment (at head office in Pretoria) and the disaster recovery site (Cape Town).

Tender no: SAWS-290/22

Information: Vusi Maditsi, Tel: (012) 367 6000, E-mail: bids@weathersa.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Storage, Backup

Bids are invited for a disaster recovery storage solution based on VMware software, blade and rack mountable servers with a scalable SAN storage solution.

Tender no: SAWS-287/22

Information: Vusi Maditsi, Tel: (012) 367 6000, E-mail: bids@weathersa.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Storage, Software, Servers, Disaster recovery, Storage area network, SAN

National Nuclear Regulator

The regulator wishes to appoint a service provider to provide multi-protocol label switching (MPLS) network and internet services for all its offices for a period of five years.

Tender no: NNRSCM-01-2022

Information: Sanelisiwe Mavundla or Lindiwe Nkosi, Tel: (012) 674 7100, E-mail: Smavundla@nnr.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jun 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, MPLS, Internet, ISP, Broadband

Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa

The Land Bank is looking for a wide area network and Internet service provider.

Tender no: T14/05/22

Information: Nikita Maharaj, Tel: (012) 686 0811, E-mail: NMaharaj@landbank.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Jun 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Networking, WAN, Internet, ISP

Ubuhlebezwe Local Municipality

Supply, installation and configuration of boardroom voice recording and video-conferencing equipment is sought.

Tender no: UBU-B-02/05/22

Information: P Luswazi, Tel: (039) 834 7700, E-mail: pluswazi@ubuhlebezwe.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Voice, Video conferencing

Dawid Kruiper Local Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality is advertising for the supply, delivery and installation of biometric readers.

Tender no: TN015-2022

Information: Jean Marais, Tel: (054) 338 7059, E-mail: jean.marais@dkm.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Access control, Biometrics

Stellenbosch Municipality

A professional service provider is sought to secure services for the development, maintenance and support for the Development Housing Demand Database system and online portal for the department of housing administration, division integrated human settlements and integration to the current housing demand database for the directorate of planning and economic development, for a period until 30 June 2025.

Tender no: BSM 30/22

Information: Rotanda Swartbooi, Tel: (021) 808 8757, E-mail: nona.swartbooi@stellenbosch.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Professional services, Support and maintenance

The Western Cape municipality wishes to procure an integrated risk and internal audit software tool for the period 1 July 2022 until 30 June 2025.

Tender no: BSM 61/22

Information: Faiz Hoosain, Tel: (021) 808 8555, E-mail: faiz.hoosain@stellenbosch.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Risk management, Auditing

Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors

IRBA wishes to appoint a service provider to manage its IT function, including rendering IT desktop support and server maintenance services for a period of five years.

Tender no: IRBA002/2022/RFT

Information: Simphiwe Ngcobo, Tel: (010) 496 0600, E-mail: sngcobo@irba.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Outsourcing, Support and maintenance

uMgungundlovu District Municipality

A service provider is sought to provide support and maintenance services of Sage Evolution ERP (Pastel).

Compulsory briefing: 13 Jun

Tender no: 08/2022

Information: Linda Ngubane, Tel: (033) 897 6700, E-mail: linda.ngubane@umdm.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, ERP, Support and maintenance

George Municipality

The municipality wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, installation, support and servicing of new photocopiers, as and when required, for a period of three years from date of appointment.

Tender no: MM005/2022

Information: S Jansen Van Vuuren, Tel: (044) 801 9147, E-mail: spjansenvanvuuren@george.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Support and maintenance, Printing, Imaging

State Information Technology Agency

Supply, implementation, support and licensing of software is sought to transform the South African Military Health Service (SAMHS), Health Informatics (HI) mainframe applications from a 3270 character-based interface into web-based GUI applications for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFB 2578_2022

Information: Procurement HelpDesk, Tel: (012) 482 2006, E-mail: mogau.sebothoma@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Applications, Services, Support and maintenance, Mainframe, Apps

The agency is also advertising for maintenance, enhancement and support, development and integration of the live capture system modules to the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) for the period of 60 months.

Compulsory briefing: 30 May

Tender no: RFB 2557_2022

Information: Procurement HelpDesk, Tel: 080 074 8222, E-mail: tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance

Supply of school LAN services is sought for the Western Cape Education Department for a period of five years.

Tender no: RFB 2556_2022

Information: Yandiswa Citi, Tel: 040 608 6010, E-mail: yandiswa.citi@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Networking

SITA wishes to appoint a new Microsoft licence solution provider (LSP) to administer the Microsoft licences enrolment for the sub 150 licences for a period of two years.

Tender no: RFB 2579-2022

Information: Procurement HelpDesk, Tel: 080 074 8222, E-mail: tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Sentech Limited

The company wishes to appoint a service provider to provide IT audit services for a period of three years.

Tender no: SENT-003-2022-23

Information: Amukelani or Norman, Tel: (011) 471 4400, E-mail: TenderA@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, IT audit

Proposals are also invited for the supply of audio codecs for a period of three years with an optional extension of an additional two years.

Compulsory briefing: 9 Jun – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: SENT-005-2022-23

Information: Amukelani or Norman, Tel: (011) 471 4400, E-mail: TenderA@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Audio, Codecs

National Research Foundation

Bids are invited for the supply, delivery and installation of LTO-9 tape drives and media for existing IBM TS4500 tape library and warranty extension.

Tender no: NRF/SARAO SDP/09/2022-23

Information: Anwuli Okecha, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: anwuli@sarao.ac.za.

Closing date: 13 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Storage, Tape drives, Media

Bids are invited for the supply and commissioning of a handheld scanning and monitoring system to facilitate access and egress control of personnel and assets to and from the facility via the main security gatehouse for a period of five years for iThemba LABS, Old Faure.

Tender no: ILABS/RFQ 2022/23:61

Information: Khanyisa Maqwara and Ronnie Mentyisi, Tel: (021) 843 1000, E-mail: scm2@tlabs.ac.za.

Closing date: 14 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Access control, Biometrics

KwaZulu-Natal Community Education and Training College

The college is looking for a suitable service provider to provide ICT equipment, furniture and mobile computer laboratories.

Compulsory briefing: 14 Jun

Tender no: KZNCETC 01/2022

Information: Nelisiwe Kumalo, Tel: (031) 305 4363, E-mail: NKumalo@kzn.cetc.edu.za.

Closing date: 13 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware

A suitable service provider is sought to supply the college with 50 laptops.

Tender no: KZNCETC 03/2022

Information: Nelisiwe Kumalo, Tel: (031) 305 4363, E-mail: NKumalo@kzn.cetc.edu.za.

Closing date: 20 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Kagisano-Molopo Local Municipality

The municipality is also re-advertising for an ICT professional services provider to provide ICT goods and services for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: KMLM2022-019B

Information: T Tlholo, Tel: 078 403 0759, E-mail: tlholot@kmlm.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services

Government Technical Advisory Centre

GTAC is advertising for 81 technical advisors for its intergovernmental relations (IGR) division to support in the implementation of the Municipal Finance Improvement Programme (MFIP) phase iiix.

Tender no: GTAC 015-2021-22

Information: Nolubabalo Tokwe, Tel: (012) 315 5867, E-mail: psp@gtac.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting

Department of Social Development

The national department wishes to appoint a service provider to render a hosted call centre service at Salvokop, Pretoria Central, for the gender-based violence command centre.

Compulsory briefing: 9 Jun

Tender no: SD01/2022

Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Call centres, Contact centres, Hosting, Managed services

A service provider is sought for the procurement, implementation, configuration, maintenance and support of an application performance monitoring tool.

Tender no: SD02/2022

Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Application, Application performance management, APM, Support and maintenance

The department is also advertising for the procurement, implementation, configuration, maintenance and support of a convergence tool.

Tender no: SD03/2022

Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Application, Convergence, Support and maintenance

Central Energy Fund

The CEF wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of enterprise architecture and business process management services over a period of 12 months.

Tender no: EAP/05/2022

Information: Mkhulu Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: wellems@cefgroup.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Enterprise architecture, BPM, Business process management

Banking Sector Education and Training Authority

A suitably qualified provider is sought to supply, deliver and install a security information and event management solution (SIEM).

Tender no: BS/20222/RFB469

Information: Yolanda Mutheiwana, Tel: (011) 805 9661, E-mail: Yolandam@bankseta.org.za.

Closing date: 20 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Security information and event management solution, SIEM

Swellendam Municipality

Bids are invited for the provision of a valuation roll management system for a five-year period.

Tender no: SMT51/21/22

Information: W. Bekker, Tel: (028) 514 8500, E-mail: wbekker@swellenmun.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jun 2022

Tags: Software

Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority

The authority wishes to appoint a service provider to provide desktops and laptops including warranty and support for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 14 Jun – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: 109/2022/IT/DESKTOPS/RFB

Information: M Ntemane, Tel: (012) 683 1200, E-mail: tenders02@tcta.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Computing, Mobility, Support and maintenance

Central Karoo District Municipality

Proposals are invited for the provision of support and maintenance of the district’s IT equipment and systems for a three-year period.

Tender no: CKDM008 - 2021/2022

Information: Dormenia Swartz or Alicia Gouws, Tel: (023) 449 1051, E-mail: manager@skdm.co.za.

Closing date: 27 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The metro requires renewal of Trend Micro Antivirus software for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 1i-4501

Information: Technical: Ngibo Mpanza, Tel: (031) 311 1812, E-mail: ngibo.mpanza@durban.gov.za. General: Siphesihle Makhanya, Tel: (031) 322 7189, E-mail: siphesihle.makhanya@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Security, Antivirus

Bids are invited for the installation and maintenance of eThekwini Municipality traditional fibre infrastructure.

Tender no: 1i-3885

Information: Xolani Sibiya, Tel: (031) 322 9523, Cell: 076 339 2673, E-mail: xolani.sibiya@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Jul 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Broadband, Fibre, Services, Support and maintenance

Provision of Suse Linux, IBM DB2, Virtual Works and technical support is sought for a three-year period.

Tender no: 7i-4505

Information: Technical: Zukiswa Lujabe, Tel: (031) 322 8368; Cell: 073 472 0137. General: Ricky Kamadu, Tel: (031) 311 1437, Cell: 083 440 4201, E-mail: ricky.kamadu@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Open source, Services, Support and maintenance

National Lotteries Commission

The commission wishes to appoint a service provider to provide a digital transformation strategy and roadmap.

Tender no: NLC/2022-08

Information: Njabulo Mavuma, Tel: (012) 432 1302, E-mail: thobile@nlcsa.org.za.

Closing date: 20 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Digital, Consulting

City of Cape Town

The city is advertising for maintenance of telecommunications facilities.

Tender no: 342S/2021/22

Information: Chris Mtatsi, Tel: (021) 400 9074, E-mail: Chris.Mtatsi@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Jun 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Hardware, Software, Support and maintenance

Supply and installation of licences and maintenance of printer management solutions is also sought.

Tender no: 336G/2021/22

Information: Leandro Frantz, Tel: (021) 400 4834, E-mail: Leandro.Frantz@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Software licensing, Printing, Services, Support and maintenance

Centlec SOC LTD

Centlec, a municipal entity distributing electricity in Mangaung and other municipalities, invites suitable service providers to support and maintain the existing online prepayment vending system for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFP46/2022

Information:Palesa Makhele, Tel: (051) 412 2753, E-mail: Palesa.makhele@centlec.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Pre-paid, Vending, Electricity

The entity also invites a panel of ICT service providers with their professional teams to submit their proposals for information and communication, for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFP60/2022

Information:Palesa Makhele, Tel: (051) 412 2753, E-mail: Palesa.makhele@centlec.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware

Eskom

The supply and delivery of two computer servers including three-year subscription is sought at Simmerpan, Germiston and Sunilaws in East London.

Tender no: MWP1384TX

Information: Simon Lamola, Tel: (011) 800 6278, E-mail: Lamolaks@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Servers

Eskom requires optical fibre training on an as and when required basis for a period of five years.

Tender no: MWP1239TX

Information: Godfrey Radzelani, Tel: (011) 871 3165, E-mail: RadzelGR@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Jun 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Fibre, Services, Training and eLearning

Proposals are invited for cloud-based e-mail perimeter threat protection, e-mail archiving and e-mail journaling.

Tender no: MWP1325CX

Information: Mbulelo Mncengani, Tel: (011) 800 2877, E-mail: MncengMS@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, E-mail, Cloud computing, Security, Archiving

The utility is advertising for the maintenance and support of six iSee Stella licences for two years.

Tender no: MWP1352CX

Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: (011) 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

Eskom requires MV90 application and communication device support.

Tender no: MWP1376CX

Information: Motlagae Mokoka, Tel: (011) 800 2165, E-mail: mokokam@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Support and maintenance

Data governance and management is required for a duration of six months.

Tender no: MWP1363CX

Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: (011) 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Support and maintenance

King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality is re-advertising for the supply, installation and management of a pre-payment electricity vending system for three years.

Tender no: 009/2021/22

Information: X Lunika, Tel: (047) 501 4374, E-mail: xoliswal@ksd.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Pre-paid, Vending, Electricity

Council for Geoscience

A service provider is sought to upgrade, support and maintain all of the council’s regional server infrastructure for a period of three years.

Tender no: CGS-2022-004A

Information: Asanda Nase, Tel: (012) 841 1537, E-mail: anase@geoscience.org.za.

Closing date: 30 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Server, Support and maintenance

Airports Company of South Africa

Bids are invited for the provision of an AMS Suite solution for a period of 60 months.

Tender no: COR6868/2022/RFP

Information: Potso Makgatho, Tel: (011) 723 1529, E-mail: potso.makgatho@airports.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Jun 2022

Tags: Software

ACSA is looking for automated border control (ABC) e-gates and single-tokens for a period of 60 months.

Tender no: COR6871/2022/RFP

Information: Potso Makgatho, Tel: (011) 723 1529, E-mail: potso.makgatho@airports.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Tokens, Automation

Request for information

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo

The organisation is looking for information on implementing an integrated enterprise risk management solution.

Tender no: RFI/IERM

Information: Kenalemang Moseki, Tel: 083 725 2657, E-mail: kmoseki@jhbcityparks.com.

Closing date: 15 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Risk management, ERM

South African Revenue Service

EPMO project and portfolio management system is sought.

Tender no: RFI04-2022

Information: Tender Office, Tel: (012) 422 4078, E-mail: tenderoffice@sars.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Project management, PMO, EPMO, Portfolio management

Department of Education and Sport Development, North West

The department is looking for information on available broadband in the province for schools.

Tender no: RFI 01/22NW/EDU/GICTM

Information: Solly Monye, Tel: (018) 389 8015, E-mail: smonye@nwpg.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Jun 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Broadband, Internet

Amendments

iSimangaliso Wetland Park

The authority wishes to rent two photocopiers for a period of three years.

Tender no: 01/2022

Information: Bids Representative, Tel: (035) 590 1633, E-mail: bids@isimangaliso.com.

New closing date: 27 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Imaging, Printing

Telephone and internet services are also sought for a period of three years.

Tender no: 03/2022

Information: Bids Representative, Tel: (035) 590 1633, E-mail: bids@isimangaliso.com.

New closing date: 27 Jun 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Telephony, Internet, Services, ISP, Voice

Bids are invited for the procurement of computer software for a period of three years.

Tender no: 02/2022

Information: Bids Representative, Tel: (035) 590 1633, E-mail: bids@isimangaliso.com.

New closing date: 27 Jun 2022

Tags: Software