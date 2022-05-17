ICT tenders: Software issue freezes eTender

A software issue that resulted in a halt on new tenders being published on National Treasury's eTender portal has been resolved.

Last week, ITWeb reported that advertising activity on government's centralised tender portal had ground to a sudden, inexplicable stop. While the site remained live, no advertisements had been posted since the previous Friday.

In response to a request for comment, National Treasury revealed that there was a temporary software issue that had "resulted in a freeze on adverts". The details of the software issue were not disclosed.

The problem was resolved, and tender publication functionality returned on 10 May, says National Treasury.

Apart from hardware interest which remains stable at 25 tenders on offer, the ICT sector saw small gains despite the advertising freeze. Software interest leads this week with 46 opportunities, up from 43, demand for services increased by three to 39, and 11 tenders seek telecoms solutions.

New tenders

National Empowerment Fund

The fund is advertising for the development of a file plan and provision of a records management system.

Non-compulsory briefing: Date not disclosed – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: NEF RFP 02/2022/23

Information: Supply Chain Management, Tel: (011) 305 8000, E-mail: tenders@nefcorp.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Document management

Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Local Municipality

The KwaZulu-Natal municipality requires supply, installation and configuration of server and storage and environment refresh for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 18 May – Virtual.

Tender no: CORP-B015/21/22

Information: Technical: D.B Gumede or J Sondezi, Tel: (039) 833 1038; E-mail: gumededb@ndz.gov.za. General: N Holiwe, Tel: (039) 833 1038.

Closing date: 23 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Servers, Storage

Supply, installation and maintenance of printing/photocopying machines is also sought for a period of three years.

Tender no: CORP-B065/20/21

Information: J Sondezi, Tel: (039) 833 1038; E-mail: sondezij@ndz.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Printing, Imaging, Support and maintenance

The municipality wishes to appoint a service provider for the installation, supply and maintenance of traffic contravention management system for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 19 May – Virtual.

Tender no: COMM-B049/21/22

Information: Technical: W Dlamini, Tel: (039) 833 1038, E-mail: dlaminiw@ndz.gov.za. General: N Holiwe, Tel: (039) 833 1038.

Closing date: 16 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Traffic management, Support and maintenance

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo

The organisation requires antivirus: enterprise managed services and license renewal.

Tender no: JCPZ/ICT05/2021

Information: Ernest Moeketsi, Tel: 079 496 6916, E-mail: emoeketsi@jhbcityparks.com.

Closing date: 31 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Antivirus, Software licensing, Managed services, Support and maintenance

Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa

The company requires a SAP certified service provider to provide technical support hours for the SAP Banking module.

Tender no: T12/05/22

Information: Themendran Pillay, Tel: (012) 686 0811, E-mail: tpillay@landbank.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

South African Bureau of Standards

The SABS is advertising for replacement of network switches and implementation of Zero Trust Security.

Tender no: RFP 20527

Information: Hleketa P Hlongwane, Tel: (012) 428 6238, E-mail: prince.hlongwane@sabs.co.za.

Closing date: 26 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Networking, Security

City of Joburg Property Company (SOC) Ltd

The company requests proposals for the appointment of the service provider to supply, install deliver and maintain telecommunication services for a period of three years.

Tender no: POP 07/2022

Information: Supply Chain Management Unit, Tel: (010) 219 9000, E-mail: tenders@jhbproperty.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jun 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Support and maintenance

A suitable bidder is sought to supply 54 pre-used high-workload multi-functional printing machines with managed printing services and maintenance solution for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 30 May

Tender no: POP 06/2022

Information: Supply Chain Management Unit, Tel: (010) 219 9000, E-mail: tenders@jhbproperty.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Printing, Services, Support and maintenance

Mossel Bay Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the establishment of Wi-Fi hotspots at various community centres in its municipal area.

Tender no: TDR315/2021/2022

Information: Prashan Kanjee, Tel: (044) 606 5000, E-mail: pkanjee@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Jun 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, W-Fi, Internet, Hotspots, ISP

Supply and installation of a system is sought for deeds office searches.

Tender no: TDR321/2021/2022

Information: Jannie Fourie, Tel: (044) 606 5039, E-mail: jfourie@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Search

Supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of scalable fibre internet services is sought for Mossel Bay Municipality.

Tender no: TDR290/2021/2022

Information: Prashan Kanjee, Tel: (044) 606 5000, E-mail: pkanjee@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Fibre, Networking, Hardware, Internet, Services, ISP

The municipality also requires installation, maintenance and support of network cabling.

Tender no: TDR292/2021/2022

Information: Prashan Kanjee, Tel: (044) 606 5000, E-mail: pkanjee@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Tags: Networking, Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance

Ekurhuleni Water Care Company

ERWAT is readvertising its tender for the appointment of a service provider to manage, monitor and report on its ethics hotline for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: ERW202202/TNDR-006

Information: Brenda Matlala, Tel: (011) 929 7000, E-mail: Brenda.Matlala@erwat.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Contact centre, Call centre

Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality

The KZN municipality invites bids for the leasing of digital photocopying machine for a three year period.

Tender no: 8/2/RNM0363

Information: V Gqoboka, Tel: (039) 312 8408, E-mail: vuyanigqoboka@rnm.gov.za.

Closing date: 24 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Imaging, Printing

Supply and delivery of desktop and laptop computers is also sought for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 8/2/RNM0359

Information: Sinenhlanhla Qwabe, Tel: (039) 688 2043, E-mail: sinenhlanhla.qwabe@rnm.gov.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

The region requires supply and installation of internet access on fibre, point to point connection for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 12 May – Virtual.

Tender no: 8/2/RNM0362

Information: Sinenhlanhla Qwabe, Tel: (039) 688 2043, E-mail: sinenhlanhla.qwabe@rnm.gov.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Fibre, Broadband, P2P

Bids are invited for the supply, installation and maintenance of wireless CCTV street surveillance network for a period of three years.

Tender no: 8/2/RNM0358

Information: Selwyn Naidoo, Tel: 082 418 2830, E-mail: selwyn.naidoo@rnm.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Jun 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, CCTV, Hardware, Software, Services, Networking, Wireless, Support and maintenance, Security

Stellenbosch Municipality

The provision of debtor management software and administrative support is sought for Stellenbosch Municipality, for a contract period ending 30 June 2024.

Tender no: BSM 58/22

Information: Pieter Wagener, Tel: (021) 808 8531, E-mail: pieter.wagener@stellenbosch.gov.za.

Closing date: 23 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

South African Special Risks Insurance Association

Bids are invited for the implementation, maintenance and support of an IFRS 17 compliance solution.

Non-compulsory briefing: 18 May – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP 2022/18

Information: Tebogo Ledwaba, Tel: (011) 214 0800, E-mail: Procurement@sasria.co.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Compliance, Support and maintenance

Film and Publication Board

The board wishes to procure a contract management system.

Tender no: 01MA22

Information: Khomotso Shirley Letlape, Tel: (012) 003 1400, E-mail: tenders@fpb.org.za.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Tags: Software

An online legislation compliance system is also sought.

Tender no: 03MA22

Information: Khomotso Shirley Letlape, Tel: (012) 003 1400, E-mail: tenders@fpb.org.za.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Tags: Software

Road Traffic InfringementAgency

The agency is publishing its terms of references for the appointment of a service provider/consultant to provide an existing, cloud-based, integrated customer relationship management (CRM) and call-centre solution on a leasing basis including maintenance and support for a period of five years.

Tender no: RFP01/2022/23

Information: K Moloko, Tel: 087 285 0500, E-mail: Kwena.Moloko@rtia.co.za.

Closing date: 30 May 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Cloud computing, Customer relationship management, CRM, Call-centres, Contact centres, Support and maintenance

Oudtshoorn Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for a Barn Owl software license agreement for administering risk management and internal audit for the period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: TD-02/05/2022

Information: C. Duplessis or T. Sindaphi, Tel: (044) 203 3172, E-mail: cduplessis@oudtmun.gov.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Risk management, Auditing

Ubuhlebezwe Local Municipality

Supply, installation and configuration of boardroom voice recording and video conferencing equipment is sought.

Tender no: UBU-B-02/05/22

Information: P Luswazi, Tel: (039) 834 7700, E-mail: pluswazi@ubuhlebezwe.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Voice, Video conferencing

Human Sciences Research Council

The council wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply and installation of CCTV cameras and access control solutions for the HSRC offices in Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, and Pietermaritzburg.

Tender no: HSRC/04/2022/23

Information: Hilton Tsibande, Tel: (012) 302 2362, E-mail: htsibande@hsrc.ac.za.

Closing date: 27 May 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, CCTV, Access control, Biometrics

A service provider is sought to develop a research management system on Microsoft Sharepoint in line with HSRC IT strategy of adopting Microsoft platform for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: HSRC/03/2022/23

Information: Chunyiswa Mantambo, Tel: (012) 302 2151, E-mail: CMantambo@hsrc.ac.za.

Closing date: 23 May 2022

Tags: Software, Software development

Elundini Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality requires supply and delivery of ICT equipment.

The Eastern Cape municipality requires supply and delivery of ICT equipment.

Tender no: ELM-4/024/2021-2022

Information: H. Mduzulwana, Tel: (045) 932 8125, E-mail: hlubikazi@elundini.gov.za.

Closing date: 23 May 2022

Tags: Hardware

George Municipality

A service provider is sought for adhoc maintenance, support and hosting of municipal website, as and when required, for a period of three years from date of appointment.

Tender no: MM006/2022

Information: S Jansen Van Vuuren, Tel: (044) 801 9147, E-mail: spjansenvanvuuren@george.gov.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hosting, Support and maintenance

The municipality wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, installation, support and servicing of new photocopiers, as and when required, for a period of three years from date of appointment.

Compulsory briefing: 24 May – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: MM005/2022

Information: S Jansen Van Vuuren, Tel: (044) 801 9147, E-mail: spjansenvanvuuren@george.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Support and maintenance, Printing, Imaging

Garden Route District Local Municipality

The municipality requires service/repair of printers and scanners for a period of three years.

Tender no: GRDM/34/21-22

Information: Bukelwa Ndzinde, Tel: (044) 803 1338, E-mail: bukelwa@gardenroute.gov.za.

Closing date: 24 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Printing, Support and maintenance

National Research Foundation

The organisation invites bids for the supply, installation and configuration of data storage servers and monitor servers.

Tender no: NRF/SARAO SDP/06/2022-23

Information: Thomas Bennett, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: thomas@sarao.ac.za.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Storage, Servers

Bids are invited for the supply, delivery and installation of LTO-9 tape drives and media for existing IBM TS4500 tape library and warranty extension.

Tender no: NRF/SARAO SDP/09/2022-23

Information: Anwuli Okecha, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: anwuli@sarao.ac.za.

Closing date: 13 Jun 2022

Tags: Hardware, Storage, Tape drives, Media

Kagisano-Molopo Local Municipality

The North West municipality is re-advertising for the provision and migration of Microsoft Exchange 365 Business Standard (once off) for 105 users.

Tender no: KMLM2022-017B

Information: T Tlholo, Tel: 078 403 0759, E-mail: tlholot@kmlm.gov.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2022

Tags: Software

The municipality is also re-advertising for an ICT professional services provider to provide ICT goods and services for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: KMLM2022-019B

Information: T Tlholo, Tel: 078 403 0759, E-mail: tlholot@kmlm.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services

Dube Tradeport

The company is looking to appoint a service provider to supply Dell Cyber Vault, load balancer and software for the period of three years.

Tender no: DTP/RFP/14/CEO/09/2021

Information: Vanishree Naidoo, Tel: (032) 814 0096, E-mail: tenders@dubetradeport.co.za.

Closing date: 25 May 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security

DTCP is also looking for an IT specialist to provide technical advisory services to its bid committees for the period of three years.

Tender no: DTP/RFP/19/FIN/11/2021

Information: Vanishree Naidoo, Tel: (032) 814 0096, E-mail: tenders@dubetradeport.co.za.

Closing date: 25 May 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting

South African Diamond and Precious Metals Regulator

The authority wishes to appoint a service provider for the implementation, support and maintenance of its ICT WAN and internet infrastructure.

Compulsory briefing: 19 May

Tender no: SADPMR 01/05/2022

Information: M Makume, Tel: (011) 223 7000, E-mail: mmolokim@sadpmr.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Jun 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Networking, Internet, WAN, Services, Support and maintenance

Chief Albert Luthuli Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality is looking for a service provider to provide a multi-utility online vending system and third-party vending.

Tender no: ALMT23/2021

Information: GT Mnisi, Tel: (017) 843 4000, E-mail: mnisig@albertluthuli.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Tags: Software, Pre-paid, Vending, Electricity, Water

Provision of data (Internet) is also sought

Tender no: ALMT24/2021

Information: Marcus Manyelo, Tel: (017) 843 4000, E-mail: marcus@albertluthuli.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP

Midvaal Local Municipality

The Gauteng municipality invites bids for the supply, installation and management of a standard transfer specification (STS) compliant prepayment vending system from 1st July 2022 to 30 June 2025.

Tender no: 8/2/3/95 (2022-2025)

Information: Financial Services Official, Tel: (016) 360 7527, E-mail: tenders@midvaal.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 May 2022

Tags: Software, Vending, Pre-Paid, Electricity, STS, Water

Amajuba District Municipality

Proposals are invited for the provision of professional service for the development of web-based water services.

Tender no: T2022/13

Information: Luyanda Simelane, Tel: (034) 329 7200, E-mail: luyandas@amajuba.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 May 2022

Tags: Software, Internet, Services, Software development, Professional services

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

Servicing, repair, maintenance and operation of the audio-visual system at Moses Mabhida Stadium is sought for 36 months.

Tender no: MMS-1043

Information: Technical: Mlungu Makhanya, E-mail: Mlungu.Makhanya@durban.gov.za. General: Sifiso Nkosi, Tel: (031) 582 8222, E-mail: sifiso.nkosi@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Audio-visual

National Lotteries Commission

The commission wishes to appoint a service provider to render Oracle managed services for technical and functional support services for a period of three years.

Tender no: NLC/2022-7

Information: Maureen Senyatsi, Tel: (012) 432 1470, E-mail: Maureen@nlcsa.org.za.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Managed services

City of Cape Town

The city is advertising for telecommunications network management services fulfilment and assurance.

Tender no: 305S/2021/22

Information: Yandisa Sizamo, Tel: (021) 400 6851, E-mail: yandisa.sizamo@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 23 May 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Network management, Services, Hardware, Software, Support and maintenance

Bids are also invited for the supply, support, maintenance of telecommunications network security infrastructure hardware, software, services and licenses.

Non-compulsory briefing: 20 May – Link.

Tender no: 328S/2021/2022

Information: Yandisa Sizamo, Tel: (021) 400 6851, E-mail: yandisa.sizamo@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 9 Jun 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Security, Services, Hardware, Software, Support and maintenance, Software licensing, Networking

A service provider is sought for the provision of a scanning, indexing and storage service for the forensic services department and motor vehicle registration and licencing section of the City of Cape Town.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 May – Link.

Tender no: 315S/2021/22

Information: Mogamat Basha, Tel: (021) 400 3775, E-mail: Mogamat.basha@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, Document management, Imaging

The city is also advertising for the supply, installation and maintenance of telephone PABX.

Tender no: 311S/2021/22

Information: Abubakr Saban, Tel: (021) 400 9045, E-mail: abubakr.saban@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 May 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Telephony, Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Eskom

Eskom is advertising for the design, procure, supply, transport, deliver, install, test, commission, the security access control, and closed-circuit television (CCTV) security network system for the new buildings of the Steam Generator Replacement (SGR) project and to integrate with existing facilities. Training for operators, system and maintenance personnel must also be provided

Tender no: WCKBG1031GP

Information: George Patiwe, Tel: (021) 522 1149, E-mail: patiwemg@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Security, Access control, Biometrics, Networking, CCTV, Support and maintenance, Training and eLearning

The utility is advertising for 60 read-only (no access to model structure development or equations) End User System Dynamics Software licences.

Tender no: MWP1179CX R

Information: Herman Mhlongo, Tel: (011) 516 7653, E-mail: Mhlongh@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 25 May 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Eskom requires optical fibre training on an as and when required basis for a period of five years.

Tender no: MWP1239TX

Information: Godfrey Radzelani, Tel: (011) 871 3165, E-mail: RadzelGR@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Jun 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Fibre, Services, Training and eLearning

Proposals are invited for a cloud-based e-mail perimeter threat protection, email archiving and email journaling.

Non-compulsory briefing: Date not provided – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: MWP1325CX

Information: Mbulelo Mncengani, Tel: (011) 800 2877, E-mail: MncengMS@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, E-mail, Security, Archiving, Cloud computing

Eskom is advertising for independent assessment of the information security for SWIFT.

Tender no: MWP1167CX-R

Information: Herman Mhlongo, Tel: (011) 516 7653, E-mail: Mhlongh@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 26 May 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Security

Provision of information hubs facilities and data management is sought for socio-economic activities within Nkangala District and Tshwane region 7.

Non-compulsory briefing: Date not provided – Microsoft Teams, Link.

Tender no: MPKUS10234PS

Information: Musa Shabalala, Tel: (013) 699 7061, E-mail: kusile723@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 24 May 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Software, Managed services, Data management

The utility is advertising for the maintenance and support for six iSee Stella licenses for two years duration.

Tender no: MWP1352CX

Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: (011) 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

Airports Company of South Africa

Proposals are invited for the support and maintenance of Qlikview licences for the period of two years.

Tender no: COR6866/2022/R

Information: Potso Makgatho, Tel: (011) 723 1529, E-mail: potso.makgatho@airports.co.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Business intelligence, BI, Analytics, Support and maintenance, Software licensing

ACSA wishes to acquire an integrated cloud e-mail security solution, licensing and support for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: COR6857/2022/RFP

Information: Sydney Mfeka, Tel: (011) 723 1483, E-mail: sydney.mfeka@airports.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, E-mail, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

Supply, installation, commissioning, support and maintenance of an intelligent integrated security platform is sought for a period of 60 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: Virtual, date not disclosed.

Tender no: COR6824/2022/RFP

Information: Patricia Nkambule, Tel: (011) 723 1533, E-mail: patricia.nkambule@airports.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Support and maintenance

Bids are also invited for the provision of AMS Suite solution for a period of 60 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 24 May – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: COR6868/2022/RFP

Information: Potso Makgatho, Tel: (011) 723 1529, E-mail: potso.makgatho@airports.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Jun 2022

Tags: Software

Johannesburg Development Agency

The JDA requires printing services for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JDAICT/PRNTING/002/2022

Information: Siyambonga Gcobo, Tel: (011) 688 7811, E-mail: sgcobo@jda.org.za.

Closing date: 26 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Printing

Supply of ICT accessories services is also sought for three years

Tender no: JDAICT/ACCESSORIES/001/2022

Information: Siyambonga Gcobo, Tel: (011) 688 7811, E-mail: sgcobo@jda.org.za

Closing date: 26 May 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware

Bids are invited for the provision of ICT hardware supply and maintenance for the JDA for 36 months.

Tender no: JDAICT/H-WARE/003/2022

Information: Siyambonga Gcobo, Tel: (011) 688 7811, E-mail: sgcobo@jda.org.za.

Closing date: 26 May 2022

Tags: Hardware

Request for information

Government Pensions Administration Agency

Information is requested on a pension benefit administration solution, including client relationship management, fund administration and financial management solutions.

Tender no: GPAA 05/2022

Information: Fortune Mogwatjana, Tel: (012) 319 3422, E-mail: Fortune.Mogwatjana@gpaa.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 May 2022

Tags: Software

Department of Public Works

The department requires information for immovable asset register (IAR) digitalisation.

Tender no: RFI22/001GS

Information: Phuti Mahlanya, Tel: (012) 406 1658, E-mail: phuti.mahlanya@dpw.gov.za.

Closing date: 7 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Digital, Asset register

Eskom

Information is requested on legacy to IP migration.

Tender no: MWP1306CX

Information: Zekhay Nzima, Tel: (011) 516 7042, E-mail: NzimaZZ@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, IP, Migration

Service providers are also invited to submit information on the procurement of an electronic signing solution.

Tender no: MWP1331CX

Information: Nombulelo Molele, Tel: (011) 800 4842, E-mail: molelew@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 23 May 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Electronic signature, Digital

Eskom wishes to determine technology options available in the market to enable the cyber forensic lab capability to do cyber/digital forensics, as well as associated indicative costing, timelines, processes, training and professional services. The technology modules need to include cloud ready interfaces of technologies that is positioned off premises as well.

Tender no: MWP1364CX

Information: Tamara Mda, Tel: (011) 800 3599, E-mail: MdaT@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 9 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Services, Cyber security, Forensics, Digital, Cloud computing, Training and eLearning, Professional services

Transnet SOC Ltd

Transnet is looking for information from service providers to undertake the provision of a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 18 May – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: TCC/2022/05/0129/RFI

Information: Barbara Msomi, Tel: (011) 308 2108, E-mail: Barbara.Msomi@transnet.net.

Closing date: 9 Jun 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Security