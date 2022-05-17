ICT tenders: Software issue freezes eTender
A software issue that resulted in a halt on new tenders being published on National Treasury's eTender portal has been resolved.
Last week, ITWeb reported that advertising activity on government's centralised tender portal had ground to a sudden, inexplicable stop. While the site remained live, no advertisements had been posted since the previous Friday.
In response to a request for comment, National Treasury revealed that there was a temporary software issue that had "resulted in a freeze on adverts". The details of the software issue were not disclosed.
The problem was resolved, and tender publication functionality returned on 10 May, says National Treasury.
Apart from hardware interest which remains stable at 25 tenders on offer, the ICT sector saw small gains despite the advertising freeze. Software interest leads this week with 46 opportunities, up from 43, demand for services increased by three to 39, and 11 tenders seek telecoms solutions.
New tenders
National Empowerment Fund
The fund is advertising for the development of a file plan and provision of a records management system.
Non-compulsory briefing: Date not disclosed – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: NEF RFP 02/2022/23
Information: Supply Chain Management, Tel: (011) 305 8000, E-mail: tenders@nefcorp.co.za.
Closing date: 10 Jun 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Document management
Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Local Municipality
The KwaZulu-Natal municipality requires supply, installation and configuration of server and storage and environment refresh for a period of 36 months.
Compulsory briefing: 18 May – Virtual.
Tender no: CORP-B015/21/22
Information: Technical: D.B Gumede or J Sondezi, Tel: (039) 833 1038; E-mail: gumededb@ndz.gov.za. General: N Holiwe, Tel: (039) 833 1038.
Closing date: 23 May 2022
Tags: Hardware, Servers, Storage
Supply, installation and maintenance of printing/photocopying machines is also sought for a period of three years.
Tender no: CORP-B065/20/21
Information: J Sondezi, Tel: (039) 833 1038; E-mail: sondezij@ndz.gov.za.
Closing date: 27 May 2022
Tags: Hardware, Services, Printing, Imaging, Support and maintenance
The municipality wishes to appoint a service provider for the installation, supply and maintenance of traffic contravention management system for a period of three years.
Compulsory briefing: 19 May – Virtual.
Tender no: COMM-B049/21/22
Information: Technical: W Dlamini, Tel: (039) 833 1038, E-mail: dlaminiw@ndz.gov.za. General: N Holiwe, Tel: (039) 833 1038.
Closing date: 16 Jun 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Traffic management, Support and maintenance
Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo
The organisation requires antivirus: enterprise managed services and license renewal.
Tender no: JCPZ/ICT05/2021
Information: Ernest Moeketsi, Tel: 079 496 6916, E-mail: emoeketsi@jhbcityparks.com.
Closing date: 31 May 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Antivirus, Software licensing, Managed services, Support and maintenance
Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa
The company requires a SAP certified service provider to provide technical support hours for the SAP Banking module.
Tender no: T12/05/22
Information: Themendran Pillay, Tel: (012) 686 0811, E-mail: tpillay@landbank.co.za.
Closing date: 1 Jun 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance
South African Bureau of Standards
The SABS is advertising for replacement of network switches and implementation of Zero Trust Security.
Tender no: RFP 20527
Information: Hleketa P Hlongwane, Tel: (012) 428 6238, E-mail: prince.hlongwane@sabs.co.za.
Closing date: 26 May 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Networking, Security
City of Joburg Property Company (SOC) Ltd
The company requests proposals for the appointment of the service provider to supply, install deliver and maintain telecommunication services for a period of three years.
Tender no: POP 07/2022
Information: Supply Chain Management Unit, Tel: (010) 219 9000, E-mail: tenders@jhbproperty.co.za.
Closing date: 17 Jun 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Support and maintenance
A suitable bidder is sought to supply 54 pre-used high-workload multi-functional printing machines with managed printing services and maintenance solution for a period of three years.
Compulsory briefing: 30 May
Tender no: POP 06/2022
Information: Supply Chain Management Unit, Tel: (010) 219 9000, E-mail: tenders@jhbproperty.co.za.
Closing date: 17 Jun 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Printing, Services, Support and maintenance
Mossel Bay Municipality
The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the establishment of Wi-Fi hotspots at various community centres in its municipal area.
Tender no: TDR315/2021/2022
Information: Prashan Kanjee, Tel: (044) 606 5000, E-mail: pkanjee@mosselbay.gov.za.
Closing date: 3 Jun 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, W-Fi, Internet, Hotspots, ISP
Supply and installation of a system is sought for deeds office searches.
Tender no: TDR321/2021/2022
Information: Jannie Fourie, Tel: (044) 606 5039, E-mail: jfourie@mosselbay.gov.za.
Closing date: 10 Jun 2022
Tags: Software, Search
Supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of scalable fibre internet services is sought for Mossel Bay Municipality.
Tender no: TDR290/2021/2022
Information: Prashan Kanjee, Tel: (044) 606 5000, E-mail: pkanjee@mosselbay.gov.za.
Closing date: 20 May 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Fibre, Networking, Hardware, Internet, Services, ISP
The municipality also requires installation, maintenance and support of network cabling.
Tender no: TDR292/2021/2022
Information: Prashan Kanjee, Tel: (044) 606 5000, E-mail: pkanjee@mosselbay.gov.za.
Closing date: 20 May 2022
Tags: Networking, Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance
Ekurhuleni Water Care Company
ERWAT is readvertising its tender for the appointment of a service provider to manage, monitor and report on its ethics hotline for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: ERW202202/TNDR-006
Information: Brenda Matlala, Tel: (011) 929 7000, E-mail: Brenda.Matlala@erwat.co.za.
Closing date: 17 Jun 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Contact centre, Call centre
Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality
The KZN municipality invites bids for the leasing of digital photocopying machine for a three year period.
Tender no: 8/2/RNM0363
Information: V Gqoboka, Tel: (039) 312 8408, E-mail: vuyanigqoboka@rnm.gov.za.
Closing date: 24 May 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Imaging, Printing
Supply and delivery of desktop and laptop computers is also sought for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: 8/2/RNM0359
Information: Sinenhlanhla Qwabe, Tel: (039) 688 2043, E-mail: sinenhlanhla.qwabe@rnm.gov.za.
Closing date: 31 May 2022
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
The region requires supply and installation of internet access on fibre, point to point connection for a period of three years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 12 May – Virtual.
Tender no: 8/2/RNM0362
Information: Sinenhlanhla Qwabe, Tel: (039) 688 2043, E-mail: sinenhlanhla.qwabe@rnm.gov.za.
Closing date: 31 May 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Fibre, Broadband, P2P
Bids are invited for the supply, installation and maintenance of wireless CCTV street surveillance network for a period of three years.
Tender no: 8/2/RNM0358
Information: Selwyn Naidoo, Tel: 082 418 2830, E-mail: selwyn.naidoo@rnm.gov.za.
Closing date: 6 Jun 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, CCTV, Hardware, Software, Services, Networking, Wireless, Support and maintenance, Security
Stellenbosch Municipality
The provision of debtor management software and administrative support is sought for Stellenbosch Municipality, for a contract period ending 30 June 2024.
Tender no: BSM 58/22
Information: Pieter Wagener, Tel: (021) 808 8531, E-mail: pieter.wagener@stellenbosch.gov.za.
Closing date: 23 May 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance
South African Special Risks Insurance Association
Bids are invited for the implementation, maintenance and support of an IFRS 17 compliance solution.
Non-compulsory briefing: 18 May – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: RFP 2022/18
Information: Tebogo Ledwaba, Tel: (011) 214 0800, E-mail: Procurement@sasria.co.za.
Closing date: 31 May 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Compliance, Support and maintenance
Film and Publication Board
The board wishes to procure a contract management system.
Tender no: 01MA22
Information: Khomotso Shirley Letlape, Tel: (012) 003 1400, E-mail: tenders@fpb.org.za.
Closing date: 20 May 2022
Tags: Software
An online legislation compliance system is also sought.
Tender no: 03MA22
Information: Khomotso Shirley Letlape, Tel: (012) 003 1400, E-mail: tenders@fpb.org.za.
Closing date: 20 May 2022
Tags: Software
Road Traffic InfringementAgency
The agency is publishing its terms of references for the appointment of a service provider/consultant to provide an existing, cloud-based, integrated customer relationship management (CRM) and call-centre solution on a leasing basis including maintenance and support for a period of five years.
Tender no: RFP01/2022/23
Information: K Moloko, Tel: 087 285 0500, E-mail: Kwena.Moloko@rtia.co.za.
Closing date: 30 May 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Cloud computing, Customer relationship management, CRM, Call-centres, Contact centres, Support and maintenance
Oudtshoorn Municipality
The Western Cape municipality is advertising for a Barn Owl software license agreement for administering risk management and internal audit for the period ending 30 June 2025.
Tender no: TD-02/05/2022
Information: C. Duplessis or T. Sindaphi, Tel: (044) 203 3172, E-mail: cduplessis@oudtmun.gov.za.
Closing date: 31 May 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Risk management, Auditing
Ubuhlebezwe Local Municipality
Supply, installation and configuration of boardroom voice recording and video conferencing equipment is sought.
Tender no: UBU-B-02/05/22
Information: P Luswazi, Tel: (039) 834 7700, E-mail: pluswazi@ubuhlebezwe.gov.za.
Closing date: 10 Jun 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Voice, Video conferencing
Human Sciences Research Council
The council wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply and installation of CCTV cameras and access control solutions for the HSRC offices in Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, and Pietermaritzburg.
Tender no: HSRC/04/2022/23
Information: Hilton Tsibande, Tel: (012) 302 2362, E-mail: htsibande@hsrc.ac.za.
Closing date: 27 May 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, CCTV, Access control, Biometrics
A service provider is sought to develop a research management system on Microsoft Sharepoint in line with HSRC IT strategy of adopting Microsoft platform for a period of 12 months.
Tender no: HSRC/03/2022/23
Information: Chunyiswa Mantambo, Tel: (012) 302 2151, E-mail: CMantambo@hsrc.ac.za.
Closing date: 23 May 2022
Tags: Software, Software development
Elundini Local Municipality
The Eastern Cape municipality requires supply and delivery of ICT equipment.
HSRC is looking for a service provider to provide audio visual/IT and video webinar support for the ISP Conference in May 2022.
Tender no: ELM-4/024/2021-2022
Information: H. Mduzulwana, Tel: (045) 932 8125, E-mail: hlubikazi@elundini.gov.za.
Closing date: 23 May 2022
Tags: Hardware
George Municipality
A service provider is sought for adhoc maintenance, support and hosting of municipal website, as and when required, for a period of three years from date of appointment.
Tender no: MM006/2022
Information: S Jansen Van Vuuren, Tel: (044) 801 9147, E-mail: spjansenvanvuuren@george.gov.za.
Closing date: 31 May 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Hosting, Support and maintenance
The municipality wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, installation, support and servicing of new photocopiers, as and when required, for a period of three years from date of appointment.
Compulsory briefing: 24 May – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: MM005/2022
Information: S Jansen Van Vuuren, Tel: (044) 801 9147, E-mail: spjansenvanvuuren@george.gov.za.
Closing date: 14 Jun 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Support and maintenance, Printing, Imaging
Garden Route District Local Municipality
The municipality requires service/repair of printers and scanners for a period of three years.
Tender no: GRDM/34/21-22
Information: Bukelwa Ndzinde, Tel: (044) 803 1338, E-mail: bukelwa@gardenroute.gov.za.
Closing date: 24 May 2022
Tags: Hardware, Services, Printing, Support and maintenance
National Research Foundation
The organisation invites bids for the supply, installation and configuration of data storage servers and monitor servers.
Tender no: NRF/SARAO SDP/06/2022-23
Information: Thomas Bennett, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: thomas@sarao.ac.za.
Closing date: 20 May 2022
Tags: Hardware, Storage, Servers
Bids are invited for the supply, delivery and installation of LTO-9 tape drives and media for existing IBM TS4500 tape library and warranty extension.
Tender no: NRF/SARAO SDP/09/2022-23
Information: Anwuli Okecha, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: anwuli@sarao.ac.za.
Closing date: 13 Jun 2022
Tags: Hardware, Storage, Tape drives, Media
Kagisano-Molopo Local Municipality
The North West municipality is re-advertising for the provision and migration of Microsoft Exchange 365 Business Standard (once off) for 105 users.
Tender no: KMLM2022-017B
Information: T Tlholo, Tel: 078 403 0759, E-mail: tlholot@kmlm.gov.za.
Closing date: 31 May 2022
Tags: Software
The municipality is also re-advertising for an ICT professional services provider to provide ICT goods and services for a period of 24 months.
Tender no: KMLM2022-019B
Information: T Tlholo, Tel: 078 403 0759, E-mail: tlholot@kmlm.gov.za.
Closing date: 21 Jun 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services
Dube Tradeport
The company is looking to appoint a service provider to supply Dell Cyber Vault, load balancer and software for the period of three years.
Tender no: DTP/RFP/14/CEO/09/2021
Information: Vanishree Naidoo, Tel: (032) 814 0096, E-mail: tenders@dubetradeport.co.za.
Closing date: 25 May 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Security
DTCP is also looking for an IT specialist to provide technical advisory services to its bid committees for the period of three years.
Tender no: DTP/RFP/19/FIN/11/2021
Information: Vanishree Naidoo, Tel: (032) 814 0096, E-mail: tenders@dubetradeport.co.za.
Closing date: 25 May 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting
South African Diamond and Precious Metals Regulator
The authority wishes to appoint a service provider for the implementation, support and maintenance of its ICT WAN and internet infrastructure.
Compulsory briefing: 19 May
Tender no: SADPMR 01/05/2022
Information: M Makume, Tel: (011) 223 7000, E-mail: mmolokim@sadpmr.co.za.
Closing date: 2 Jun 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Networking, Internet, WAN, Services, Support and maintenance
Chief Albert Luthuli Municipality
The Mpumalanga municipality is looking for a service provider to provide a multi-utility online vending system and third-party vending.
Tender no: ALMT23/2021
Information: GT Mnisi, Tel: (017) 843 4000, E-mail: mnisig@albertluthuli.gov.za.
Closing date: 20 May 2022
Tags: Software, Pre-paid, Vending, Electricity, Water
Provision of data (Internet) is also sought
Tender no: ALMT24/2021
Information: Marcus Manyelo, Tel: (017) 843 4000, E-mail: marcus@albertluthuli.gov.za.
Closing date: 20 May 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP
Midvaal Local Municipality
The Gauteng municipality invites bids for the supply, installation and management of a standard transfer specification (STS) compliant prepayment vending system from 1st July 2022 to 30 June 2025.
Tender no: 8/2/3/95 (2022-2025)
Information: Financial Services Official, Tel: (016) 360 7527, E-mail: tenders@midvaal.gov.za.
Closing date: 25 May 2022
Tags: Software, Vending, Pre-Paid, Electricity, STS, Water
Amajuba District Municipality
Proposals are invited for the provision of professional service for the development of web-based water services.
Tender no: T2022/13
Information: Luyanda Simelane, Tel: (034) 329 7200, E-mail: luyandas@amajuba.gov.za.
Closing date: 27 May 2022
Tags: Software, Internet, Services, Software development, Professional services
Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality
Servicing, repair, maintenance and operation of the audio-visual system at Moses Mabhida Stadium is sought for 36 months.
Tender no: MMS-1043
Information: Technical: Mlungu Makhanya, E-mail: Mlungu.Makhanya@durban.gov.za. General: Sifiso Nkosi, Tel: (031) 582 8222, E-mail: sifiso.nkosi@durban.gov.za.
Closing date: 20 May 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Audio-visual
National Lotteries Commission
The commission wishes to appoint a service provider to render Oracle managed services for technical and functional support services for a period of three years.
Tender no: NLC/2022-7
Information: Maureen Senyatsi, Tel: (012) 432 1470, E-mail: Maureen@nlcsa.org.za.
Closing date: 20 May 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Managed services
City of Cape Town
The city is advertising for telecommunications network management services fulfilment and assurance.
Tender no: 305S/2021/22
Information: Yandisa Sizamo, Tel: (021) 400 6851, E-mail: yandisa.sizamo@capetown.gov.za.
Closing date: 23 May 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Network management, Services, Hardware, Software, Support and maintenance
Bids are also invited for the supply, support, maintenance of telecommunications network security infrastructure hardware, software, services and licenses.
Non-compulsory briefing: 20 May – Link.
Tender no: 328S/2021/2022
Information: Yandisa Sizamo, Tel: (021) 400 6851, E-mail: yandisa.sizamo@capetown.gov.za.
Closing date: 9 Jun 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Security, Services, Hardware, Software, Support and maintenance, Software licensing, Networking
A service provider is sought for the provision of a scanning, indexing and storage service for the forensic services department and motor vehicle registration and licencing section of the City of Cape Town.
Non-compulsory briefing: 19 May – Link.
Tender no: 315S/2021/22
Information: Mogamat Basha, Tel: (021) 400 3775, E-mail: Mogamat.basha@capetown.gov.za.
Closing date: 1 Jun 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, Document management, Imaging
The city is also advertising for the supply, installation and maintenance of telephone PABX.
Tender no: 311S/2021/22
Information: Abubakr Saban, Tel: (021) 400 9045, E-mail: abubakr.saban@capetown.gov.za.
Closing date: 30 May 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Telephony, Software, Services, Support and maintenance
Eskom
Eskom is advertising for the design, procure, supply, transport, deliver, install, test, commission, the security access control, and closed-circuit television (CCTV) security network system for the new buildings of the Steam Generator Replacement (SGR) project and to integrate with existing facilities. Training for operators, system and maintenance personnel must also be provided
Tender no: WCKBG1031GP
Information: George Patiwe, Tel: (021) 522 1149, E-mail: patiwemg@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 31 May 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Security, Access control, Biometrics, Networking, CCTV, Support and maintenance, Training and eLearning
The utility is advertising for 60 read-only (no access to model structure development or equations) End User System Dynamics Software licences.
Tender no: MWP1179CX R
Information: Herman Mhlongo, Tel: (011) 516 7653, E-mail: Mhlongh@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 25 May 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing
Eskom requires optical fibre training on an as and when required basis for a period of five years.
Tender no: MWP1239TX
Information: Godfrey Radzelani, Tel: (011) 871 3165, E-mail: RadzelGR@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 15 Jun 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Fibre, Services, Training and eLearning
Proposals are invited for a cloud-based e-mail perimeter threat protection, email archiving and email journaling.
Non-compulsory briefing: Date not provided – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: MWP1325CX
Information: Mbulelo Mncengani, Tel: (011) 800 2877, E-mail: MncengMS@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 14 Jun 2022
Tags: Software, E-mail, Security, Archiving, Cloud computing
Eskom is advertising for independent assessment of the information security for SWIFT.
Tender no: MWP1167CX-R
Information: Herman Mhlongo, Tel: (011) 516 7653, E-mail: Mhlongh@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 26 May 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Security
Provision of information hubs facilities and data management is sought for socio-economic activities within Nkangala District and Tshwane region 7.
Non-compulsory briefing: Date not provided – Microsoft Teams, Link.
Tender no: MPKUS10234PS
Information: Musa Shabalala, Tel: (013) 699 7061, E-mail: kusile723@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 24 May 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Software, Managed services, Data management
The utility is advertising for the maintenance and support for six iSee Stella licenses for two years duration.
Tender no: MWP1352CX
Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: (011) 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 15 Jun 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Software licensing, Support and maintenance
Airports Company of South Africa
Proposals are invited for the support and maintenance of Qlikview licences for the period of two years.
Tender no: COR6866/2022/R
Information: Potso Makgatho, Tel: (011) 723 1529, E-mail: potso.makgatho@airports.co.za.
Closing date: 31 May 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Business intelligence, BI, Analytics, Support and maintenance, Software licensing
ACSA wishes to acquire an integrated cloud e-mail security solution, licensing and support for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: COR6857/2022/RFP
Information: Sydney Mfeka, Tel: (011) 723 1483, E-mail: sydney.mfeka@airports.co.za.
Closing date: 3 Jun 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Security, E-mail, Software licensing, Support and maintenance
Supply, installation, commissioning, support and maintenance of an intelligent integrated security platform is sought for a period of 60 months.
Non-compulsory briefing: Virtual, date not disclosed.
Tender no: COR6824/2022/RFP
Information: Patricia Nkambule, Tel: (011) 723 1533, E-mail: patricia.nkambule@airports.co.za.
Closing date: 7 Jun 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Support and maintenance
Bids are also invited for the provision of AMS Suite solution for a period of 60 months.
Non-compulsory briefing: 24 May – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: COR6868/2022/RFP
Information: Potso Makgatho, Tel: (011) 723 1529, E-mail: potso.makgatho@airports.co.za.
Closing date: 20 Jun 2022
Tags: Software
Johannesburg Development Agency
The JDA requires printing services for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: JDAICT/PRNTING/002/2022
Information: Siyambonga Gcobo, Tel: (011) 688 7811, E-mail: sgcobo@jda.org.za.
Closing date: 26 May 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Printing
Supply of ICT accessories services is also sought for three years
Tender no: JDAICT/ACCESSORIES/001/2022
Information: Siyambonga Gcobo, Tel: (011) 688 7811, E-mail: sgcobo@jda.org.za
Closing date: 26 May 2022
Tags: Services, Hardware
Bids are invited for the provision of ICT hardware supply and maintenance for the JDA for 36 months.
Tender no: JDAICT/H-WARE/003/2022
Information: Siyambonga Gcobo, Tel: (011) 688 7811, E-mail: sgcobo@jda.org.za.
Closing date: 26 May 2022
Tags: Hardware
Request for information
Government Pensions Administration Agency
Information is requested on a pension benefit administration solution, including client relationship management, fund administration and financial management solutions.
Tender no: GPAA 05/2022
Information: Fortune Mogwatjana, Tel: (012) 319 3422, E-mail: Fortune.Mogwatjana@gpaa.gov.za.
Closing date: 30 May 2022
Tags: Software
Department of Public Works
The department requires information for immovable asset register (IAR) digitalisation.
Tender no: RFI22/001GS
Information: Phuti Mahlanya, Tel: (012) 406 1658, E-mail: phuti.mahlanya@dpw.gov.za.
Closing date: 7 Jun 2022
Tags: Software, Digital, Asset register
Eskom
Information is requested on legacy to IP migration.
Tender no: MWP1306CX
Information: Zekhay Nzima, Tel: (011) 516 7042, E-mail: NzimaZZ@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 31 May 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, IP, Migration
Service providers are also invited to submit information on the procurement of an electronic signing solution.
Tender no: MWP1331CX
Information: Nombulelo Molele, Tel: (011) 800 4842, E-mail: molelew@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 23 May 2022
Tags: Software, Security, Electronic signature, Digital
Eskom wishes to determine technology options available in the market to enable the cyber forensic lab capability to do cyber/digital forensics, as well as associated indicative costing, timelines, processes, training and professional services. The technology modules need to include cloud ready interfaces of technologies that is positioned off premises as well.
Tender no: MWP1364CX
Information: Tamara Mda, Tel: (011) 800 3599, E-mail: MdaT@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 9 Jun 2022
Tags: Software, Security, Services, Cyber security, Forensics, Digital, Cloud computing, Training and eLearning, Professional services
Transnet SOC Ltd
Transnet is looking for information from service providers to undertake the provision of a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) for a period of three years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 18 May – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: TCC/2022/05/0129/RFI
Information: Barbara Msomi, Tel: (011) 308 2108, E-mail: Barbara.Msomi@transnet.net.
Closing date: 9 Jun 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Security