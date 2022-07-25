PICS: Vantage completes R15bn Joburg data centre

The JNB11 data centre campus is located in Waterfall City.

Vantage Data Centres, a US-based provider of hyperscale data centre campuses, has opened its data centre facility in Johannesburg, which it dubs JNB11.

In October last year, Vantage announced the beginning of construction on its new R15 billion state‐of‐the‐art data centre campus in SA in Midrand.

In a statement, the company says the two-storey JNB11 facility offers 16MW of critical IT capacity across 12 000 square metres.

It says the project was delivered in 10 months, 10 days ahead of schedule, with zero lost-time incidents over 1.5 million working hours.

With an investment totalling more than $1 billion, Vantage’s 12-hectare campus will include 80MW of IT capacity and more than 60 000 square metres across three data centres once fully developed.

Located in Waterfall City, the campus complements the area’s thriving data centre ecosystem and leverages its fibre connectivity to the rest of Africa, says the firm.

In addition, it points out the campus aligns with the company’s commitment to sustainability, offering renewable energy options, limiting carbon emissions and maintaining energy-efficient operations with power usage effectiveness.

In June, Vantage announced it had entered a 20-year power purchase agreement with SolarAfrica to support the production of 87MWp of renewable energy to supplement the local grid that powers the campus.

“Our rapid turnaround on the construction of our first Johannesburg facility has allowed us to more quickly meet demand for hyperscale data centres in the area,” says Justin Jenkins, chief operating officer, EMEA at Vantage Data Centres.

“At Vantage, we pride ourselves on not only our speed to market, but also our commitment to become part of the local community and cement our reputation as a reliable data centre partner in the region. This project created hundreds of jobs that will continue into the next phase of construction, and we thank our teams for their dedication and commitment to deliver such a high-quality product for our customers.”

A recent report by DLA Piper notes the demand for data centre access on the African continent, and specifically South Africa, has grown exponentially over the past few years.

It says data centre facilities are some of the largest construction projects currently, and the investment in infrastructure, technology and telecommunication that accompanies that has been significant.