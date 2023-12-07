Games for Change challenge targets diversity in mobile game development

The Diverse Voices, New Stories challenge is open to mobile game developers across the world.

Non-profit game development organisation Games for Change (G4C) has opened up entries for the second annual Diverse Voices, New Stories challenge.

This global competition is run in partnership with HP and Google Play with an aim to increase representation and visibility for creators from underrepresented communities in the mobile gaming industry.

Game developers worldwide are invited to submit completed or beta versions of Android games that showcase unique stories and character diversity.

The submission deadline is February 21, 2024.

A panel of industry experts will judge the submissions through a three-phase jury process, evaluating their impact,

innovation, gameplay and overall proposal.

One creative team will receive $10 000 from HP, as well as HyperX gaming gear, and mentorship and promotional support to launch the game in the Google Play store.

The winning game will be showcased at the annual Games for Change Festival in New York City in July 2024.

In addition to the Challenge Winner, up to three mobile games will be recognised with an ‘honourable mention’ and developer teams will receive mentorship, marketing and promotional opportunities.

G4C president Susanna Pollack says that while the gaming industry is becoming more diverse, there are many voices and stories that are underrepresented.

G4C partners with technology and gaming companies and government agencies to run global events and youth programmes for game developers.

Pollack says the partnership with Google Play and HP increases access to funding and resources for marginalised creators, fostering a more inclusive gaming culture.

Competition details

Entries must meet the following criteria:

A game created by diverse teams/individuals;

A game featuring new and diverse stories, voices and characters;

The game must not be published on the Google Play Store.

The competition is open to game developers worldwide.

The submission portal closes on February 21, 2024.