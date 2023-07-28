Obscure Technologies reveals Africa expansion plans

Yaadhna Singh Gounden, head of development for Africa, Obscure Technologies.

Obscure Technologies, a dynamic cyber security specialist, has announced its strategic goal for further expansion across Africa. Building on its exponential growth since its establishment in 2016, the company aims to capitalise on its collective efforts with vendors in these markets and thereby drive expansion into new territories.

The plans will commence with the Indian Ocean Islands, East and West Africa, where Obscure Technologies will establish a regional presence and support offerings. To accelerate the achievement of this objective, the company has appointed Yaadhna Singh Gounden as the Head of Development for the African region. Singh Gounden brings over 15 years of cyber security distribution experience to the team, having successfully developed partner programmes, executed channel strategies across META regions, managed high-performing sales teams within Africa and supported vendor growth through channel engagement.

"Yaadhna's wealth of experience in cyber security distribution and her proven track record in driving partner programmes make her a valuable addition to our team," says Justin Lee, Managing Director of Obscure Technologies. "Her unique skillset and regional market knowledge will significantly contribute to our mutual success."

Singh Gounden will be based between the South African office and Dubai, enabling regular engagement and frequent trips to the expanded territories to ensure the effective execution of the company's expansion plans.

Obscure Technologies remains committed to its mission of providing cutting-edge cyber security solutions and protecting businesses against evolving threats. The expansion into new territories will allow the company to extend its expertise and support to a broader customer base across Africa, fortifying its position as a leading cyber security specialist in the region.