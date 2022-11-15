Board Partners With Microsoft to Enable Intelligent Planning for Leading Enterprises

Board, a leading global provider of Intelligent Planning Solutions which help organizations plan smarter — enabling actionable insights and better outcomes, today announced a partnership with Microsoft for customers seeking to integrate Intelligent Planning across their existing Microsoft enterprise technology investments, to deliver better business outcomes.

Built to enable seamless connection with the Microsoft Cloud, Board’s Intelligent Planning Platform and Solutions will use services from Microsoft Azure, Power BI, Dynamics 365, which will enable Microsoft customers to plan smarter, drive outcomes and lead the digital transformation of their enterprise.

“The Board partnership with Microsoft enables customers to capitalize on the power of their existing technology, to create integrated, intelligent plans across strategy, finance and operations,” said Marco Limena, CEO of Board International. “Leading enterprises worldwide are embracing the winning combination of Microsoft applications with Intelligent Planning from Board, as they seek to plan, achieve and transform, to compete, grow and succeed in today’s continuously evolving business landscape.”

“Data is at the core of Microsoft’s mission to empower our commercial customers to achieve more – data-driven insights help organizations become more agile in seizing new market opportunities and responding to threats. The need to embrace a data-led approach throughout the enterprise has never been greater, with business disruption as the new normal. Leading companies have the opportunity to take full control of performance and gain actionable insights across their entire operation – from full visibility into their supply chain to risk management,” said Ralph Haupter, President at Microsoft EMEA. “This is where we see the core value of our partnership with Board.”

Find out how Board is working with Microsoft to deliver Intelligent Planning in our on-demand discussion Anita Ratkovic Andric, CFO for Central and Eastern Europe at Microsoft, on the New FP&A Frontier: Overcoming Traditional Planning Challenges in 2022.