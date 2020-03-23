amnimo Inc. Starts Development of High-performance, Robust LTE Gateway (Edge Gateway) for Industrial Use

Configuration example of a surveillance camera system using the Edge Gateway (Graphic: Business Wire)

amnimo Inc. (Headquarters: Musashino City, Tokyo; President & CEO: Koichi [Casey] Taniguchi; hereafter, “amnimo”) starts developing an industrial-use LTE gateway, “Edge Gateway,” which is equipped with rich computing resources and a high level of robustness.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200322005056/en/

Configuration example of a surveillance camera system using the Edge Gateway (Graphic: Business Wire)

IoT is a mechanism by which a variety of devices are connected to each other via the network or the cloud service; these devices exchange information with each other. Recently, numerous approaches to the use of industrial-use IoT (IIoT) have been evolving in all types of industries. As IIoT continues to proliferate, examples of user work process improvements are increasing, but at the same time, we are witnessing operational issues such as suppressing failures in harsh external environments and being able to remotely deal with failures without going to the site. There have also been requests to process large volumes of data, such as video, using Edge in an advanced manner.

To resolve such issues, amnimo is developing the “Edge Gateway,” which is optimized for IIoT. The objective is to equip the Edge Gateway with LTE communication features that can be used in a wide variety of industries; in particular, to develop an optimal design for use in surveillance-camera systems.

[Characteristics of the Edge Gateway]

*1 Power over Ethernet: Specification wherein power is provided to the connected device(s) using Ethernet communication cables. *2 System for saving and managing video captured using a surveillance camera.

In addition, we are developing a “device management system” to resolve issues related to operation on IIoT devices, such as the Edge Gateway. This device management system is a cloud service that enables initial configuration of IIoT devices, remote configuration and firmware updates, management of installation location, equipment life monitoring, log collection during operation, problem analysis and replacement, and transfer of configuration data for troubleshooting, thereby reducing the burden on the operator.

amnimo provides customer support for IIoT service and surveillance-camera systems, with the following objectives: “fast response and resolution for customer issues,” “value creation and innovation,” and “aim to grow with partners.”