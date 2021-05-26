MSI laptops – one of the most expensive laptops you can buy

PC International is one of the popular choices where computer hardware and IT equipment requirements are concerned. PC International is well-known for offering the best value that can be found in addition to a variety of choices in MSI laptops.

MSI is a brand that is a household name in the gaming community, and it is a world-leading brand that is trusted in the eSports community, various gaming leagues, forums and other communities. MSI sponsors a lot of gaming teams with their products and has made quite a name for themselves.

What makes MSI so popular?

Micro-Star International, or MSI, is a multinational company based in Taiwan. Initially the company started by producing motherboards and graphics cards, until it eventually led to the manufacturing of gaming systems.

MSI makes powerful machines, and across the entire range all laptops feature spectacular specifications, powerful video cards and several other components that make them perfect for mid- to high-end games.

Apart from innovative features such as mechanical keyboards and advanced cooling systems, MSI is also known for being one of the first manufacturers to employ new technologies such as the GTX 1070 GPU graphics card, silver key switches and several other innovations.

Gamers also love the Dragon Centre software that comes with MSI laptops as it allows them to tweak their laptop’s performance and modify the lighting. Of all the manufacturers in the world, MSI is also the only one that backs all its laptops with two years of damage protection at no additional cost.

Even though MSI laptops cater for a large gaming community, their machines are also perfect for creators, artists and other creative professionals, and MSI workstations have become increasingly popular.

Which MSI machines are the best for 2021?

MSI laptops are amazing across the board; however, there are a few favourites that have emerged during the first few months of 2021. These are:

GE66 Raider which has a stunning RGB keyboard along with a 10-generation Core i7, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, crisp and vibrant graphics and a robust cooling system.

MSI Creator 17 is one of the best picks for daily content creation with one of the best displays in the market. The Creator 17 comes packed with a 10-generation i7 chip, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics and a 17.3-inch Mini LED display, one of the first ever in a laptop.

Prestige 15 is a content-managing powerhouse that offers consumers powerful performance across the board. Even though it is less powerful than the Creator, it is a more affordable option without having to miss out on top-notch features such as the Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, a powerful GPU and more.

Modern 15 is a more budget-friendly laptop that is perfect for everyday use, offering consumers a Core i7 CPU, a Nvidia GeForce RTX-series GPU, a robust battery and a sleek and elegant design in a lightweight shell.

For the latest and best MSI laptop deals, visit PC International's Web site here: https://pcinternational.co.za/

