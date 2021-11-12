ICT tenders: Telecoms rush

It's a busier week for public sector tenders, despite the slowdown in buying that commonly precedes the tabling of the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement in parliament. This is largely driven by a jump in purchasing from state-owned entities and stable activity from South Africa's municipalities.

Telecommunications is in great demand this week with 24 requests spanning hardware, software and services. Requests for broadband, Internet access and voice services dominate; however, it is the two high-value requests from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) that are likely to draw the most excitement.

In the first advertisement the agency calls for the planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a “new and expanded fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed national global system for mobile communications-railway (GSM-R) redundancy network” in its Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape service regions.

The second request is for the planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a “new fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed expanded PRASA optical transmission network in its Gauteng and Western Cape service regions.

Elsewhere in the issue, the urgency seen over the past six weeks seems to abating with new tenders often featuring December deadlines and some allowing for submissions in the new year.

The services sector continues to lead with 74 tenders on offer, but the software sector will be pleased to see that they have recouped some of last week's losses and now have 72 notices to consider. The hardware sector is still in demand with requests climbing to a total of 49.

New tenders

Central Karoo District Municipality

The municipality is advertising for the management and implementation of the rural road asset management system for a three year period.

Tender no: CKDM002 – 2021/2022

Information: Dormenia Swarts or Alicia Gouws, Tel: (023) 449 1051, E-mail: manager@skdm.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Asset management

Banking Sector Education and Training Authority

The organisation requires provision of internet and telephone services for a period of three years.

Tender no: BS/2021/RFB458

Information: Jackie Kwinika, Tel: (011) 805 9661, E-mail: jackiek@bankseta.org.za.

Closing date: 25 Nov 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Internet, ISP, Telephony, Voice

National Research Foundation

The Meerkat Extension Project is in need of supply, delivery and support of the data network Ethernet switches and interconnect over a period of five years.

Tender no: NRF/SARAO SDIG/24/2021-22

Information: Mariet Venter, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: mventer@sarao.ac.za.

Closing date: 22 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Support and maintenance, Networking, Hardware, Ethernet, Interconnect

The NRF is also advertising for the supply, installation, commissioning and provision of ongoing support for free Wi-Fi hot spots in four towns within the Karoo Central Astronomy advantage areas in the Northern Cape province for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 12 Nov – Link.

Tender no: NRF/SARAO SAGA/22/2021-22

Information: Anwuli Okecha, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: anwuli@sarao.ac.za.

Closing date: 29 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Support and maintenance, Internet, Wi-Fi, Hot spots, Hardware

Solplaatje Local Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality requires supply and delivery of desktop computers.

Tender no: MM/IT04/2021

Information: H. Niemann, Tel: (053) 830 6797, E-mail: hein@solplaatje.org.za.

Closing date: 22 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing

The municipality invites proposals from service providers for a solution to supply, install, commission and maintain automated meter reading systems for water and electricity initiatives on cost recovery as the municipal revenue improves from these programmes.

Compulsory briefing: 23 Nov – Virtual.

Tender no: FIN/REV02/2021

Information: M. Shirindza, Tel: (053) 830 6416, E-mail: machelanis@solplaatje.org.za.

Closing date: 13 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Smart meters

Supply, delivery and installation of 500mbps business broadband fibre internet service with five public IPs is sought for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: MM/IT05/2021

Information: H. Niemann, Tel: (053) 830 6797, E-mail: hein@solplaatje.org.za.

Closing date: 13 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Telecommunications, Fibre, Broadband, Internet, IP

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

PRASA invites bids for conference room collaboration solutions for four regional boardrooms: Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng province.

Compulsory briefing: 12 Nov – Link.

Tender no: RFQ01/11/01/2021

Information: Winnie Mputle, Tel: (011) 085 7426, E-mail: wmputle@prasa.com.

Closing date: 16 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Video conferencing, Collaboration

The agency is calling for the planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new and expanded fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed national global system for mobile communications-railway (GSM-R) redundancy network in PRASA’s Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape service regions.

Compulsory briefing: 30 Nov

Tender no: HO/SAD/112/11/2021

Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 31 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Mobile, GSM, Networking, Redundancy, Services, Support and maintenance

PRASA also requires planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed expanded PRASA optical transmission network (OTN) in PRASA’s Gauteng and Western Cape service regions.

Compulsory briefing: 29 Nov

Tender no: HO/SAD/111/10/2021

Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 28 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Optical, OTN, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance

The agency is advertising for the installation, maintenance and repair of ICT equipment for six months as and when required.

Tender no: KZN/RAIL/11/2021/001/Q

Information: Johnson Zwane, Tel: (031) 813 0102, E-mail: jzwane@metrorail.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance

Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

The department wishes to appoint a service provider to develop a digital training manual for the data quality standard (SANS 19157 and its revision ISO 19157-1) and utilise it to train data custodians, within a period of 12 months.

Tender no: 1(441)21-22

Information: Maroale Chauke, Tel: (012) 312 9643, E-mail: Maroale.Chauke@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Professional services, Consulting, Data, Data quality standards, Training and eLearning

The department wishes to appoint a service provider to provide the NSPDR e-lodgement onboarding and training support services to municipalities across the country for a period of three years.

Tender no: 5/2/2/1- DALRRD 0048(2021/2022)

Information: Mfanafuthi Gama, Tel: (012) 312 8777, E-mail: Mfanafuthi.gama@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance, Training and eLearning, Onboarding

South African National Energy Development Institute

A service provider is sought to develop a National Building Energy Performance Certificate Register (NBEPR) for South Africa, including preliminary functional and technical specifications for the register.

Tender no: RFP174

Information: Nondumiso Buthelezi, Tel: (011) 038 4369, E-mail: enquiries.procurement@sanedi.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Consulting, Professional services

Transnet SOC Ltd

The company is calling for provision of specialised security services in the form of information gathering, information management, conducting effects-based operations and investigations to safeguard Transnet infrastructure and assets.

Non-compulsory briefing: Via Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: PYP/W1/6/21/1848/01

Information: Hlekane Maringa, Tel: (031) 361 1237, E-mail: hlekane.maringa@transnet.net.

Closing date: 23 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Security, Professional services, Information management, Data management, Forensic investigations

Transnet is also advertising for the design, supply, installation, configuration, integration, training and maintenance of all equipment, software and databases for the rapid deployment of CCTV surveillance system nationally for a period of one year.

Non-compulsory briefing: 22 Nov – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: HOAC-HO-35369

Information: Langanani Mphelo, Tel: (011) 584 0614, E-mail: Langanani.Mphelo@transnet.net.

Closing date: 7 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Security, Software development, Hardware, CCTV, Training and eLearning, Support and maintenance, Database, Surveillance

Sekhukhune District Municipality

The region requires the supply of 60 laptops.

Tender no: SK8/3/1-21/2021/2022

Information: Vicky Chabedi, Tel: (013) 262 7419, E-mail: chabediv@sekhukhune.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

The municipality is looking for a service provider to support and maintain technical access control and CCTV systems.

Tender no: SK8/3/1-22/2021/2022

Information: Vicky Chabedi, Tel: (013) 262 7419, E-mail: chabediv@sekhukhune.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance, Security, Access control, Biometrics

North West Housing Corporation

A service provider is sought to develop and manage a data management system (application) for land audit and asset verification for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: NWHC 09/2021

Information: Kamogelo Segapo, Tel: (018) 110 0761, E-mail: kbsegapo@nwhc.co.za.

Closing date: 16 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Asset management, Data management, Services

Railway Safety Regulator

The RSR is looking for a service provider to develop a digital signature platform.

Tender no: RSR/RFP/ICT&SM/DSP/21/10/11

Information: Goitseone M Kgwadibana, Tel: (087) 284 6564, E-mail: goitseonek@rsr.org.za.

Closing date: 22 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Digital signature

Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited

An experienced service provider is sought for the provision of Oracle EBS maintenance and support for three years.

Tender no: ATNS/RFP/028/21/22 Oracle Suppport

Information: Andy Nguban, Tel: (011) 607 1417, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance, Software, ERP, CRM, Supply chain

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission

Bids are invited for the supply of internet connectivity at the commission’s main data center located at the DTIC Campus, 77 Meintjies Street, Sunnyside, Pretoria.

Compulsory briefing: 24 Nov

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 10/2021/2022

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: (012) 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Dec 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP

KwaZulu Natal Provincial Legislature

The legislature is looking for the supply, delivery, installation and support of multifunction printers for 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 3 Nov – Link.

Tender no: KZNL 5/2021

Information: SCM, Tel: (033) 355 7589, E-mail: tenders@kznleg.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Printing, Support and maintenance

Driving Licence Card Account

The organisation is in need of provision, installation and maintenance of equipment and related infrastructure for the personalisation of smart driving licence cards.

Compulsory briefing: 5 Nov – Link.

Tender no: DLCA/2021/05

Information: Kganki Kekana, Tel: (012) 347 2522, E-mail: kganki.kekana@dlca.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Smart cards, Services, Support and maintenance

Airports Company of South Africa

ACSA wishes to acquire an airline network planning and passenger forecast tool.

Tender no: RFP 48042

Information: Matebogo Mkhize, Tel: (011) 723 2643, E-mail: matebogo.mkhize@airports.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Dec 2021

Tags: Software

South African Special Risks Insurance Association

Sasria requires the supply, installation and commissioning of Cisco switches with maintenance.

Tender no: RFP 2021/15

Information: Tebogo Ledwaba, Tel: (011) 214 0800, E-mail: Procurement@sasria.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Networking, Support and maintenance

The association is also advertising for the design, implementation, maintenance and support of a recruitment and onboarding platform for a period of three years.

Tender no: 2021/16

Information: Malixole Mbadamana, Tel: (011) 214 0800, E-mail: Procurement@sasria.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Software, HR, Support and maintenance, Recruitment, Onboarding

A service provider is sought to supply, implement, maintain and support an identity and access management solution for a period of three years.

Tender no: 2021/17

Information: Malixole Mbadamana, Tel: (011) 214 0800, E-mail: Procurement@sasria.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Access management, Biometrics, Security, Support and maintenance, Identity management

National Prosecuting Authority

The NPA is looking for a service provider for the design, implementation and configuration of a document management solution (DMS) with maintenance and support.

Tender no: NPA 07-21/22

Information: Khayakazi Zaki, Tel: (012) 845 6037, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Content management, Document management, DMS, Knowledge management, Services, Support and maintenance, Software development

The authority also requires unified communication services.

Compulsory briefing: 12 Nov – Link.

Tender no: NPA 24-21/22

Information: Khayakazi Zaki, Tel: (012) 845 6037, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Unified communications, Telecommunications

A firewall security refresh is also sought with monitoring tool, SIEM and DLP solution with five-year hardware and software maintenance and support.

Tender no: NPA 13-21/22

Information: Thembi Ndleleni, Tel: (012) 845 7013, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Security, Firewall, SIEM, DLP, Support and maintenance

Bids are invited for the procurement of an e-mail continuity and archiving solution.

Tender no: NPA 14-21/22

Information: Khayakazi Zaki, Tel: (012) 845 6037, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Unified communications, Telecommunications

Film and Publication Board

The FPB requires implementation and advisory of its data warehouse and business intelligence (DW/BI) including post implementation maintenance and support. tenders@fpb.org.za.

Tender no: RFT 05 2021/22

Information: Thato, Tel: (012) 003 1400, E-mail: thato.moremi@fpb.org.za.

Closing date: 22 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Data warehousing, Business Intelligence

Dr Ruth Mompati District Municipality

The North West municipality is advertising for the supply, delivery, installation and configuration of a server.

Tender no: RDM2021-008A

Information: M Mashati, Tel: (053) 928 6400, E-mail: mashatim@bophirima.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Servers

National School of Government

The school requires supply, installation and maintenance of visitor management system software, inclusive of licenses.

Tender no: NSG/BID/04/2021/2022

Information: Anet de Beer, Tel: (012) 441 6708, E-mail: Annetha.debeer@thensg.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Visitor management, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

Victor Khanye Local Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality requires supply, delivery and installation of an electronic records, document and workflow system for a contract period of three years.

Tender no: T/ICT/01/10/2021/2022

Information: J Twala, Cell: 083 557 8778, E-mail: johnt@vklm.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Records management, Document management, Workflow

Magalies Water

The organisation invites bids for design, supply and installation of smart metering devices on in-situ meter installations.

Tender no: RFB/MW/223/2021-22

Information: T Matjila, Tel: (014) 597 4636, E-mail: tenders@magalieswater.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Smart technology, IoT

Northlink TVET College

Supply and delivery of desktops and laptops is sought for various campuses.

Tender no: PUR 802/48

Information: Stephen Preston, Cell: 083 967 6022, E-mail: stephen.preston@purcosa.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Majuba TVET College

The college wishes to appoint a five year contract for provision of VoIP services.

Tender no: IT 21/07 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 22 Nov 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, VoIP, Services, Software, Hardware

South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited

SANRAL requires software programming services.

Tender no: CONTRACT SANRAL 57000/1002/2021/1

Information: Ulizwi Mngoma, Tel: (012) 844 8000, E-mail: MngomaU@nra.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Software programming, Services

Rustenburg Local Municipality

Bids are invited for the funding, design, supply, installation and maintenance of a smart revenue collection system including online customer payment options for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 3 Nov

Tender no: RLM/DTIS/0025/2021/22

Information: J Masinga, Tel: (014) 590 3123, E-mail: jmasinga@rustenburg.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance, Revenue collection, eCommerce, Online payment

John Taolo Gaetsewe District Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of laptops.

Tender no: 02-2021/22

Information: Bakang Molelekwa, Tel: (053) 712 8700, E-mail: molelekwab@taologaetsewe.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

South African Nuclear Energy Corporation Limited

NTP Radioisotopes, a subsidiary of Necsa, requires the services of a suitably qualified service provider to provide a quality management system.

Tender no: FBD-SCM-2021-TEN-0019

Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: (012) 305 6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Nov 2021

Tags: Software

NTP Radioisotopes also requires the services of a suitably qualified service provider to supply and install local area network equipment for a LAN refresh project.

Tender no: FBD-SCM-2021-TEN-0020

Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: (012) 305 6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Networking

A suitably qualified service provider is sought to supply and install hardware and software needed to upgrade Simplivity Node for NTP Radioisotopes.

Tender no: FBD-SCM-2021-TEN-0021

Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: (012) 305 6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software

Bids are invited for the provision and implementation of a new centralised customer relations management (CRM) software including ongoing maintenance support for an initial period of five years.

Tender no: FBD-SCM-2021-TEN-0012

Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: (012) 305 6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, CRM, Customer relationship management

Theewaterkloof Municipality

The Western Cape municipality invites bids for the provision of various electronic web based management systems and related consulting activities from 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2025.

Compulsory briefing: 16 Nov

Tender no: PMD 01/2022/23

Information: Verohne Arendse, Tel: (028) 214 3300, E-mail: verohnear@twk.org.za.

Closing date: 3 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Internet,Software, Consulting, Cloud computing

Insurance Sector Education and Training Authority

The authority is interested in the rental of five multifunctional printers for a period of six months.

Tender no: RFQ/2021/22/124

Information: Supply chain management, Tel: (011) 381 8900, E-mail: Rfqs@inseta.org.za.

Closing date: 17 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Imaging

INSETA is also advertising for the rental of ten laptops for a period of six months.

Tender no: RFQ/2021/22/125

Information:Supply chain management, Tel: (011) 381 8900, E-mail: Rfqs@inseta.org.za.

Closing date: 15 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Pikitup

The organisation wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of a one stop call centre for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: PU097/2021

Information: Nomaswazi Lamola, Tel: (087) 357 1038, E-mail: nomaswazilamola@pikitup.co.za.

Closing date: 6 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Call centres, Contact centres

Port Elizabeth TVET College

The college is advertising for the supply of 280 desktops.

Tender no: PUR 802/49

Information: Stephen Preston, Tel: (011) 545 0961, E-mail: stephen.preston@purcosa.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing

Msunduzi Local Municipality

The KwaZulu-Natal municipality requires provision of SAP support, maintenance services and system enhancements for itself and its entities for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 23 Nov

Tender no: CONTRACT No. SCM 31 OF 21/22

Information: Sipho Nxumalo, Tel: (033) 392 2271, E-mail: sipho.nxumalo@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 7 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Software development, Support and maintenance

The municipality is also advertising for SAP ERP training and certification for its employees for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 23 Nov

Tender no: CONTRACT No. SCM 32 OF 21/22

Information: Sipho Nxumalo, Tel: (033) 392 2271, E-mail: sipho.nxumalo@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Software development, Support and maintenance

Kwadukuza Municipality

The KZN municipality requires SD WAN services for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: MN 132-2021

Information: Samuel Kuber, Tel: (032) 437 5053, E-mail: samuelk@kwadukuza.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Dec 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Broadband, SD WAN, Internet

State Information Technology Agency

The Department of Defence archives require supply, implementation and support of a solution for an archive content manager enabler (ACME) for management of archival content.

Tender no: RFB 1093

Information: Mpumelelo Nhlangulele, Tel: (012) 482 2025, E-mail: Mpumelelo.Nhlangulele@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Archiving, Content management

The Limpopo Department of Agriculture and Rural Development requires installation, configuration, maintenance and support for Cisco Call Manager.

Tender no: RFB 1092

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Unified communications, Telephony, Telecommunications

Provision of services for the roll-out of the laboratory information management system (LIMS) is sought for the South African Police Service (SAPS) laboratories for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 2 Nov

Tender no: RFB 1070

Information: Tebogo Seima, Tel: (012) 482 2127, E-mail: Tebogo.Seima@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services

African Exploration Mining and Finance Corporation Soc Ltd

The company wishes to appoint a panel of service providers to provide forensic auditor/investigator services for a period of three years.

Tender no: AE/006/2021

Information: Procurement, Tel: (067) 411 0001, E-mail: tender@aemfc.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Security, Forensics

uThukela Water (Pty) Ltd

The organisation is calling for IT services.

Tender no: IT2022-OS-011

Information: Zama, Tel: (034) 328 5069, E-mail: zamantungwa.mhlongo@uthukelawater.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Managed services, IT services

Umzimkhulu Local Municipality

The KZN municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of new servers and the upgrade of existing servers.

Non-compulsory briefing: 17 Nov – Microsoft Teams: Link.

Tender no: ULM-CORP006/22

Information: K. Mbanjwa, Tel: (039) 259 5057, E-mail: mbanjwak@umzimkhululm.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Servers

The municipality also wishes to procure an electronic document management system on a 36 month contract.

Non-compulsory briefing: 17 Nov – Microsoft Teams: Link.

Tender no: ULM-CORP005/22

Information: N. Mabuntana, Tel: (039) 259 5042, E-mail: mabuntanan@umzimkhululm.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Document management

South African Revenue Service

SARS is advertising for the supply and maintenance of a document authentication x-ray machine.

Tender no: RFP 0048/2021

Information: Tender Office, Tel: (012) 647 9569, E-mail: tenderoffice@sars.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Authentication, Security, Support and maintenance

Capricorn District Municipality

Bids are invited for the coordination and management of the municipality's business process outsourcing programme.

Tender no: DPEMS-LED68/2020/2021

Information: Ellen Mashakoe, Tel: (015) 294 1182, E-mail: mashakoee@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 13 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, BPO, Consulting, Professional services, Business process outsourcing, BPO, Outsourcing, Managed services

Eastern Cape Socio-Economic Consultative Council

The council invites bids for the supply, delivery and installation of smart interactive display screens.

Tender no: ECS07/21/22

Information: Thembani Ndzewu, Tel: (043) 701 3400, E-mail: tenders@ecsecc.org.

Closing date: 15 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Smart technology, IoT

CEF (Pty) Ltd

Proposals are requested for the appointment of a service provider to provide a VoIP solution over a period of 36 months.

Tender no: VOIP/11/2021

Information: Mkhulu Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: wellems@cefgroup.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Telecommunications, VoIP, Telephony

National Treasury

National Treasury is advertising for the supply, delivery, installation, commissioning and maintenance of office automation solutions to the state for the period 01 April 2022 to 31 March 2026.

Tender no: RT3

Information: Brenda Mashifane, E-mail: transversal.contracting2@treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Printing, Imaging, Office automation, Support and maintenance

Council for Medical Schemes

The council wishes to appoint a service provider for the renewal of online software survey monkey subscription for period of 12 months.

Tender no: RFQ/CMS/SHR/02112029

Information: Silindubuhle Mnqeta, Tel: (012) 431 0437, E-mail: s.mnqeta@medicalschemes.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Metsimaholo Local Municipality

A service provider is sought for rental and maintenance of high speed copiers and specialised printing equipment on an as and when required basis for a period of three years.

Tender no: MLM 08/2021/22

Information: Gugu Nhlapo, Tel: (016) 973 8349, E-mail: gugu.nhlapo@metsimaholo.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Services, Support and maintenance

Dube TradePort

The DTPC wishes to procure maintenance and support for its web portal for a period of three years.

Tender no: DTP/RFP/09/CEO/08/2021

Information: Vanishree Naidoo, Tel: (032) 814 0096, E-mail: tenders@dubetradeport.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Web

The organisation is also looking for a service provider for the development of an integrated management system for environmental and quality management (ISO 14001:2015 AND ISO 9001:2015).

Compulsory briefing: 19 Nov – Virtual.

Tender no: DTP/RFP/14/IFR/10/2021

Information: Vanishree Naidoo, Tel: (032) 814 0096, E-mail: tenders@dubetradeport.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Software development

South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited

Provision of technical support of the SABC's building management system is sought for its Auckland Campus.

Tender no: RFQ/LOG/2021/147

Information: Porcia, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 23 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Building management, Services, Support and maintenance

The broadcaster is also advertising for mainframe replacement.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2021/49

Information: Hlabane, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Mainframe

An internet service provider is sought for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 16 Nov – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFP/IT/2021/60

Information: Israel, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Nov 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP

The SABC requires the supply, delivery, and maintenance and support of notebook computer equipment and associated accessories.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2021/53

Information: Pamela, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Computing, Support and maintenance

Dannhauser Local Municipality

The KZN municipality is advertising for the supply of Office 365 Licence Enterprise 3 for 70 users for the period of 36 months.

Tender no: 21/10/2021

Information: Bheka Khanyile, Tel: (034) 621 2666, E-mail: bhekak@dannhauser.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing

National Development Agency

The agency wishes to renew its Mimecast Unified Email Management solution contract over a period of 36 months.

Tender no: NDA07/CS01/21

Information: Muzi Matsenjwa, Cell: 073 942 9695, E-mail: muzim@nda.org.za.

Closing date: 15 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, E-mail, Unified communications, Software licensing

Amajuba District Municipality

The district invites service providers to register on the database for the provision of ICT services for a period of three years.

Tender no: P2021/07

Information: Sabelo Zulu, Tel: (034) 329 7200, E-mail: sabeloz@amajuba.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Nov 2021

Tags: Services

Ingwe Tvet College

The college wishes to lease new multi-functioning photocopying machines for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: INGWE/10/2021

Information: Mapule Vunguvungu, Tel: (039) 940 2142, E-mail: mvunguvungu@ingwecollege.edu.za.

Closing date: 19 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Printing

Sentech Limited

The company wishes to appoint a panel of installers or installation companies for the installation of domestic digital terrestrial television (DTT) STB’s, direct to home (DTH) STBs and Integrated Digital Television Receive System in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng.

Non-compulsory briefing: Microsoft Teams

Tender no: SENT/024/2021-22

Information: Norman, Amukelani or Msawenkosi, Tel: (011) 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Telecommunications, STB, DTT, Digital, DTH, Set top boxes

Moqhaka Local Municipality

The Free State municipality is advertising for supply and delivery of 100 VoIP phones including their IP licenses.

Tender no: 2/2/7/2021-22

Information: Karabo Moroke, Tel: (056) 216 9205, E-mail: karabom@moqhaka.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Telephony, Voice, VoIP

Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa

The bank requires supply of multifunction printers for the bank’s needs for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: T18/11/21

Information: Themendran Pillay, Tel: (012) 686 0811, E-mail: tpillay@landbank.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Printing

Officer of the Premier, Gauteng

The province is looking for an automated performance monitoring and reporting system for a period of three years.

Tender no: GT/OOP/099/2021

Information: Wimpie de Buys, Tel: (011) 689 6880, E-mail: Wimpie.debuys@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Automation, Performance monitoring, Reporting

Transport Education and Training Authority

TETA is looking for a qualified and/or accredited ICT service provider to provide integrated enterprise resource planning (ERP), support and maintenance for its complete financial management business processes for the period of five years.

Tender no: TETA21/COO/0012/ERP SUPPORT

Information: Zukisani Mangaliso, Tel: (011) 577 7026, E-mail: tenders@teta.org.za.

Closing date: 23 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, ERP

Proposals are also invited for the appointment of qualified ICT service provider to provide management information system (MIS), support and maintenance for TETA’s core business processes for the period of five years.

Tender no: TETA21/COO/0013/MIS SUPPORT

Information: Zukisani Mangaliso, Tel: (011) 577 7026, E-mail: tenders@teta.org.za.

Closing date: 23 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, MIS, Management information system

Technology Innovation Agency

The agency is advertising for an enterprise resource system (ERS).

Tender no: TIA006/2021

Information: Mandisa Pitso, Tel: (012) 472 2752, E-mail: mandisa.pitso@tia.org.za.

Closing date: 19 Nov 2021

Tags: Software

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The KZN metro wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision and implementation of a comprehensive e-learning platform for cybersecurity awareness training for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 1i-3661

Information: Technical: Zamani Ngubane, Tel: (031) 322 8602. General: Siphesihle Makhanya, Tel: (031) 322 7189, E-mail: siphesihle.makhanya@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Internet, Training and eLearning, IoT, Cybersecurity

Office of the Valuer-General

A service provider is sought to supply, install, configure and maintain internet connectivity services to the OVG for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: OVG (12) 2021/2022

Information: J Modisamongwe or K Moatshe, Cell: 072 535 6817, E-mail: johannah.modisamongwe@ovg.org.za.

Closing date: 19 Nov 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, Services, Support and maintenance

Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs

The department is looking for a service provider to develop and maintain a web-based national disaster loss, damage and knowledge database system and mobile app for the National Disaster Management Centre within a period of three years including data collection, migration, system maintenance and support.

Tender no: COGTA (T) 06/2021

Information: Kgaugelo Tselana, Mogoma Sekgothe or Pertunia, Tel: (012) 334 0912, E-mail: Kgaugelot@cogta.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Software development

Mbombela Local Municipality

A panel of service providers is sought for the maintenance, repairs, and support of existing multifunction office automation equipment for a period of two years.

Tender no: 353/2021

Information: Dennies Sithole, Tel: (013) 759 9469, E-mail: dennies.sithole@mbombela.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Printing, Office automation, Imaging, Support and maintenance

City of Cape Town

The city is advertising for the design, development, supply, installation, maintenance, support and customisation of a wayleave management system.

Non-compulsory briefing: Link.

Tender no: 115S/2021/22

Information: Rudo Zhanda, Tel: (021) 444 6931, E-mail: rudomelissa.zhanda@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Wayleave, Support and maintenance, Software development

The metro is advertising for the supply, installation and maintenance of broadband radio equipment.

Tender no: 91G/2021/22

Information: Irfaan Hamdulay, Tel: (021) 957 4702, E-mail: Irfaan.Hamdulay@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Hardware, Support and maintenance, Broadband

The city is looking for a certified Microsoft licensing solution provider (MS LSP).

Tender no: 132S/2021/2022

Information: Zimasa Tyala, Tel: (021) 400 1202, E-mail: Zimasa.Tyala@Capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Licensing

Provision of software development services are sought to design, develop, implement, support and maintain an enterprise performance management application using open source software, standards and principles.

Tender no: 102S/2021/22

Information: Dolan de Jager, Tel: (021) 400 5792, E-mail: DolanMaldo.deJager@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Software development, Open source, Performance management, EPM, Support and maintenance

The metro is also calling for the design, supply, delivery, implementation and maintenance of a customised, integrated laboratory information management system for Scientific Services, Athlone.

Tender no: 110G/2021/22

Information: Shadley Mackenzie, E-mail: Shadley.Mackenzie@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Software development, Support and maintenance

Polokwane Municipality

The region is advertising for supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of a network vulnerability scanning security system for the period of three years.

Tender no: PM20/2021

Information: Dorcus Mathabatha, Tel: (015) 023 5228, E-mail: dorcus@polokwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Networking, Security, Support and maintenance

Supply and delivery of desktops, laptops and peripheral devices is also sought for the period of three years.

Tender no: PM13/2021

Information: Justice Rambau, Tel: (015) 290 2221, E-mail: justiceR@polokwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility, Peripherals

Agricultural Research Council

Supply and installation of an electronic visitors management system is sought for various ARC sites based in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Western Cape.

Compulsory briefing: 19 Nov

Tender no: ARC/13/10/2021

Information: Musa Zondo, Tel: (012) 427 9733, E-mail: zondomp@arc.agric.za.

Closing date: 8 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Visitor management

The council also requires a website revamp.

Tender no: ARC/18/11/2021

Information:Musa Zondo, Tel: (012) 427 9733, E-mail: zondomp@arc.agric.za.

Closing date: 9 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Website, Internet

South African National Space Agency

SANSA is advertising for the supply, installation and maintenance of a video wall for the space weather control room.

Tender no: SS/024/10/2021

Information:Siphamandla Oupa, Tel: (028) 285 0012, E-mail: soupa@sansa.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance

Msinsi Holdings (SOC)

The organisation requires an integrated business solution for a customer relationship management (CRM) system.

Compulsory briefing: 12 Nov – Msinsi Head Office and Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: MSINSI/005-2022

Information: Ntombifuthi Luthuli, Tel: (031) 765 7724, E-mail: ntombifuthi.luthuli@msinsi.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, CRM, Customer relationship management

An integrated business solution is also sought for a computerised maintenance management (CMM) system.

Compulsory briefing: 12 Nov – Msinsi Head Office and Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: MSINSI/006-2022

Information: Ntombifuthi Luthuli, Tel: (031) 765 7724, E-mail: ntombifuthi.luthuli@msinsi.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, CMM,Computerised maintenance management

Department of Public Enterprises

The department wishes to appoint a service provider to maintain and support the OpenText eDocs document management system for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: RFP SCM 36/2021-2021

Information: Zandarine Theron, Tel: (012) 431 1030, E-mail: zandarine.theron@dpe.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

A service provider is sought to provide a cybersecurity awareness managed service.

Tender no: RFQ SCM 40/2021-2021

Information: Nhlakanipho Msane, Tel: (012) 431 1001, E-mail: nhlakanipho.msane@dpe.gov.za.

Closing date: 24 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, Security, Cybersecurity, Training and eLearning

Unemployment Insurance Fund

The UIF requires terms of reference for the appointment of a successful bidder to provide support and maintenance of its que