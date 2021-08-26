Lunga Siyo appointed CEO of Telkom Consumer

Lunga Siyo, CEO of Telkom Consumer.

Telkom has named Lunga Siyo as new CEO of Telkom Consumer, effective 1 October.

Siyo is set to take over from Serame Taukobong, when Taukobong assumes the position of group CEO designate.

Taukobong was named CEO designate earlier this month, to replace group CEO Sipho Maseko, who was at the helm for eight years.

Making the announcement, Maseko says: “As CEO of Telkom small and medium business, he [Siyo] supported the transition of Yellow Pages from a print to a digital business.”

Siyo joined Telkom just over three years ago. The telco notes that using his experience in the mobile and financial services sector, he led the introduction of Telkom’s value propositions in fintech, e-commerce and mobile payments.

“Lunga’s experience in mobile and financial services makes him ideally placed to lead Telkom Consumer as it builds on its data-led strategy to unlock revenue streams of the future,” Maseko concludes.